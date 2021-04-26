Navy Mutual Announces Four New Board Members

"We are incredibly grateful that our Membership overwhelmingly voted for this group of exceptional leaders to become a part of the Navy Mutual Board of Directors," said Navy Mutual President and CEO, retired Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN. "Our Board helps ensure that we live up to our mission of serving Members and their families, and no one knows our Membership better than former servicemembers."

Vice Admiral Branch served as a naval aviator for over 37 years and brings to the Board a diverse set of skills and knowledge garnered from his time in the service. Specifically, his final assignment prior to retiring from active duty was as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and the Director of Naval Intelligence. Vice Admiral Branch also served on the Joint Staff, led the initial U.S. Navy and Marine Corps response to the Haiti earthquake in 2010, and has led naval cybersecurity efforts.

Following his retirement from the Navy, Vice Admiral Branch served as Vice President, Navy and Marine Corps, for DXC Technology's U.S. Public Sector. Now, he is the senior vice president and general manager of the Navy and Marine Group for Perspecta, providing information technology services under the Next Generation Enterprise Network contract. He also serves on the board of directors of the Tailhook Educational Foundation and the National Capital Chapter of the U.S. Navy League, and on the board of trustees for the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation in Pensacola, Florida.

A former Marine Corps officer, Mr. Candelori currently serves as a Senior Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor of Merrill Lynch and gives back to the Marine Corps by serving as the Vice Chairman – previously as President – of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. In addition to working as a financial advisor, Mr. Candelori is also one of the founders of EMP180°, a weight loss and health coaching program based in the Washington, D.C., area. Mr. Candelori is a skilled leader and innovator, and with his strong financial services background, will be an asset to the Board.

After 27 years of service in the Navy, Captain Fleming joined Lockheed Martin, where she serves as a Director for Navy and Marine Corps Programs. Immediately prior to entering the civilian workforce, Fleming served as Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, doing research and development for naval aviation. She was also assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy, as Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing ELEVEN, and served operationally in the C-130 and P-3 communities, deploying worldwide. Her military experience and knowledge of service are vital to Navy Mutual's mission.

Captain Howard brings to the board decades of leadership. He served as a naval aviator for nearly 30 years, operating in Washington, Florida, and Bahrain. He also worked in the Pentagon as Deputy Executive Assistant to the Director of Naval Aviation Warfare, Deputy Division Chief for C4 Joint Staff, and Deputy Director, Operations and Plans. Following his retirement from the Navy, Captain Howard joined BAE Systems as the Director of Government Affairs. Last year, his role shifted to that of Director for Customer Requirements and Advocacy. He also serves as a volunteer and board member at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veteran services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership and outstanding customer satisfaction and retention ratings. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

SOURCE Navy Mutual

Related Links

navymutual.org

