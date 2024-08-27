Navy Mutual Announces New Partnership with Veteran Golfers Association

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce a new three-year partnership with the Veteran Golfers Association ("VGA"). VGA is dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf. Annually, VGA hosts more than 1,300 local tournaments across the country, culminating in a VGA National Championship each fall.

Navy Mutual will be sponsoring multiple events over the course of the partnership, including the VGA National Championship, the 2024 Army vs. Navy Game, the Armed Forces Cup, the Liberty Cup, and "Tuesday for the Troops" during the Masters Tournament.

Navy Mutual's President and CEO, Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN (Ret.), said "The Veteran Golfers Association is the ideal partner for Navy Mutual – both of us exist with the same mission: to serve those who have served our nation. We are exceptionally interested in the mental health and wellbeing of veterans and their families, and this partnership allows us another avenue to support the veteran community."

Of the new relationship, VGA President and CEO Josh Peyton, said "The VGA is thrilled to partner with Navy Mutual. Their commitment to supporting Veterans and their families aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited to join forces with an organization that values the well-being of those who have served our country, and we look forward to creating memorable and impactful experiences together through the game of golf."

Navy Mutual is excited to support VGA and its veteran membership.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

About VGA: The VGA is dedicated to enriching the lives of Veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf. Annually, the VGA hosts more than 450 local tournaments across the country, culminating in a VGA National Championship each fall.

