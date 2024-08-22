Navy Mutual Partners with Military Makeover for Eighth Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce their eighth year of partnership with Military Makeover with Montel. This season follows the renovations of the Mahaley family home.

Both Melissa and Benjamin Mahaley have a history of military service. Melissa enlisted in the Marine Corps at 18 years old, was honorably discharged in 2011, and continues to serve others in her career as a nurse. Benjamin enlisted in the Marine Corps at 23 years old and received both the USMC Good Conduct Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal before being discharged. He now serves as a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department. Melissa and Benjamin live outside of Charlotte with their five children.

Navy Mutual's President and CEO, Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN (Ret.), traveled to Mooresville, North Carolina, where the Mahaley family home is located, to offer his gratitude for the family's service.

"Navy Mutual exists to serve those who serve our country. We treat our members like family, and I am honored to have met the Mahaley's – a family with such a legacy of service," said Luther. "We are honored to provide the flooring for the Mahaley family's basement, staircases, and the upstairs. The floors of your home are the foundation for each room just like Navy Mutual can be the foundation of your financial future."

Season 39 of Military Makeover with Montel airing on Lifetime TV premieres on Month August 23rd at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT. Navy Mutual features in episode 3, which airs on September 6th and September 12th. All episodes can be watched on YouTube after airing on Lifetime TV.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar: We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

