Navy Mutual Partners with Military Makeover for Seventh Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce their seventh year of partnership with Military Makeover with Montel. This season follows the renovations of the Carmody family home.

Jason Kevin Carmody joined the Massachusetts National Guard out of a sense of duty after the attacks on 9/11. He initially trained as an MP, then served in the National Guard Unit 972nd MP Company, was activated during Hurricane Katrina, and deployed to Iraq in 2007. Now, Carmody serves as a Captain with the Department of Veterans Affairs Police. He lives with his wife of nearly two decades, Alyssa, and their four children, aged six to 20 years old.

Navy Mutual's CFO, Adam Mullins, traveled to Lynn, Massachusetts, where the Carmody family home is located, to offer his support and gratitude for each family member's service.

"Navy Mutual was created to provide comfort to military families. We promise to be there no matter the circumstances, and to treat everyone as if they were part of our own inner circle," said Mullins. "We are honored to provide the cabinetry for the Carmody family's kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of a home, a place where people feel safe and happy, and can spend time with their loved ones. There's nothing more comforting than that."

Season 35 of Military Makeover with Montel airing on Lifetime TV premieres on August 11 at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT. Navy Mutual features in episode 4, which airs on September 1 and September 7. All episodes can be watched on YouTube after airing on Lifetime TV.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org. 

