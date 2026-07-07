NAWBO® Installs National and Institute 2026-2027 Board of Directors

Thresette Briggs and Lisa Brunet to Chair the National and Institute 2026-2027 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) installed Thresette Briggs, Founder & Chief Performance Officer of Performance 3, as Chair of the 2026-2027 NAWBO National Board of Directors, and Lisa Brunet, CEO and Co-Founder of DLZP Group, as Chair of the National Association of Women Business Owners Institute for Entrepreneurial Development (NAWBO Institute) 2026-2027 Board of Directors.

NAWBO is an advocacy membership organization representing more than 15 million women business owners across America. In the nation's capital, it advocates for women entrepreneurs, educates lawmakers about their challenges, and proposes meaningful solutions. At the local level, NAWBO members serve as community-minded leaders and business professionals committed to creating positive change. The NAWBO National Board guides this vital work.

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Chair of the NAWBO National Board," said Thresette Briggs, NAWBO National Board Chair. "Women business owners are staring history in the face. Bipartisan programs designed to level the playing field for women business owners are being questioned by lawmakers about their value. Congress needs to hear that we need these programs and that when you level the playing field for women, you build a stronger economy for us all. As Chair of the NAWBO National Board, I plan to do just that."

The NAWBO Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational foundation, is dedicated to equipping women with the knowledge and tools to scale their businesses and build lasting wealth. This year marks the start of NAWBO Strategic Leap, a new 12-month growth accelerator designed exclusively for women entrepreneurs generating $250,000-$999,999 in annual revenue who are ready to scale their businesses to $1 million and beyond.

"It is an honor to serve as Chair of the NAWBO Institute," said Lisa Brunet, NAWBO Institute Board Chair. "Artificial intelligence is transforming the way businesses operate, creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation and growth. By embracing these technologies, we can empower women business owners to expand their impact, scale their enterprises, and lead with confidence in the future economy. The NAWBO Institute will be a driving force in advancing and strengthening the community of women entrepreneurs nationwide."

The 2026-2027 NAWBO Board of Directors includes Thresette Briggs – Chair, Megan Patton – Immediate Past Chair, Amber Wallace – Chair-Elect, Sandra Clitter – Treasurer, Krista Martinez – Secretary, Liliana Bernal, Sylvia Garrett, Leslie Hassler, Janet Kendall White, Dr. Janis Shinkawa, Victoria Stevenson, Trisha Barita – Chair of the Chapter Leadership Council and Lisa Brunet – Ex Officio.

The 2026-2027 NAWBO Institute Board of Directors includes Lisa Brunet – Chair, Cari Kenzi – Chair-Elect, Deanna Novak – Immediate Past Chair, Nikki Rohloff – Treasurer, Dr. Lena Graham (The Entreprenista®) – Secretary, Dr. Theresa Ashby, Molly Gimmel, Angie Heer, Julie Towner, and Thresette Briggs – Ex Officio.

NAWBO held the board installations on May 31, 2026, during NAWBO Days held May 31-June 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's 15 million women-owned businesses. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

About NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development

Founded in 2003, the NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that seeks to create educational experiences for established women entrepreneurs. The NAWBO Institute develops programs that help women entrepreneurs navigate the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit https://nawbo.org/institute.

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners