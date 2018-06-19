NAWBO® National Installs 2018-2019 National Board of Directors

Molly K. Gimmel is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of D2DInc Molly has been working in the field of government contract and acquisition management since 1991. Before founding D2DInc, she spent eight years working in the government practices of three of the "Big Five" accounting/ consulting firms. She is a recognized expert in government contracting and is regularly asked to speak to small business organizations and other groups interested in federal contracting. Gimmel was named an Enterprising Woman of the Year in 2014 by Enterprising Women magazine.

The 2018-2019 NAWBO Board of Directors will be comprised of: Molly Gimmel – Chair; Kathleen Warnick– Past Chair; Jeanette Armbrust, Shaila Rao Mistry, Cristina Morales Heaney, Tanya R. Allen, Susan Dawson, Lydia Chicles, and Karen Bennetts.

The new board will be installed on June 18 in Washington, D.C. and formally introduced to the business community at "Work Well- Live Well" the NAWBO Women's Business Conference held September 23-25 in Spokane, Washington.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

