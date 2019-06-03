NAWBO® National Installs 2019-2020 National Board of Directors

Jeanette Armbrust appointed as NAWBO National Board Chair

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners® (NAWBO) has appointed Jeanette Armbrust, of Skyline Exhibits Greater Los Angeles as Chair of the 2019-2020 Board of Directors. The NAWBO National Board continues to be comprised of a strong, diverse subset of women business owners across America. Each member comes from a different perspective but stands behind one mission to help women business owners scale through education and community support while also advocating for policies to keep a vibrant national economy.

"NAWBO truly changed not only me, but propelled my business beyond what I could have imagined," said Jeanette Armbrust, NAWBO National Board Chair. "Through NAWBO, I have gained leadership skills and valuable lessons on not only how to scale, but also eventually sell my business."

"As Chair of NAWBO National, I hope to bring this invaluable organization and its resources to women business owners in all parts of the country. Even if there is not a chapter in your hometown, I hope we can bring the NAWBO community to everyone's doorstep," continued Armbrust.

Jeanette is originally from the Pasadena, CA area. In 2001 Jeanette was welcomed into the Skyline family when she started up Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio. After growing that location into an award-winning company, Jeanette sold the company and found herself back in California. She is now the Managing Director of Skyline Greater LA.

Jeanette was named one of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year by Enterprising Women magazine and the SBA Small Business Woman of the Year. In addition to the NAWBO National board, she also served on the Columbus Chamber Board of Directors and is a member of Executive Women International and WELD. She also is the Co-Founder and Director of the Columbus Young Entrepreneur's Academy and most recently graduated from the JoAnn Davidson Leadership Institute.

The 2019-2020 NAWBO Board of Directors will be comprised of: Jeanette Armbrust – Chair; Molly Gimmel – Past Chair; Cristina Morales Heaney – Chair Elect, Karen Bennetts –Secretary/Treasurer, Tanya R. Allen, Lisa Coppola, Lydia Chicles, Susan Dawson, Jacqueline Hayes and Michele Schina.

The new board will be installed this evening in Washington, D.C. and formally introduced to the business community at "Our Time is Now" the NAWBO Women's Business Conference held October 13-15 in Tallahassee, Florida.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

