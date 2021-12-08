NAWBO's 2022 Leadership Academy Coming to Tempe, Arizona

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in two years, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is bringing women business owners of all sizes, sectors and backgrounds together in an in-person event to move from steps to strides in their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as well as to strengthen their overall leadership. The national event, 2022 Leadership Academy sponsored by Bank of America and Verizon, will be held on January 31st in Tempe, Arizona.

One major highlight of this year's Leadership Academy agenda is the keynote "Isms in the Systems" with Joy E. Mason, owner of Optimist Business Solutions. As Joy will share, true change in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) will not come from vague problem statements, a few more brown faces in the room and check-the-box training. Women business owners need to implement systems and structures, with metrics and accountability. "The 'Isms' are embedded within systems," she says. "That's why DEI work is systems work."



"At NAWBO, our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is paramount as we work to be an organization where all women business owners—regardless of race, religion, age, sexual orientation, national origin, or disability—feel they belong," says Cristina Morales Heaney, 2021-2022 NAWBO National Board Chair. "We know our chapter leaders, members and partners share in this commitment, which is why we are making it a major focus of this year's Leadership Academy."

Another keynote will feature Jeanette M. Willis, owner of Advantage Professional Training, Inc. and executive director of Advantage Adoptions – OCOC. She'll share the inspiring story of her rise from a poverty-stricken life on the bayou of Louisiana through hardships, tragedies and triumphs, to become a leader in specialized adoption services in Texas. She'll also provide helpful information about how women business owners can use their greatest individual superpower: their unique story.



Other 2022 Leadership Academy highlights:

• Networking lunch with facilitated table conversations

• Six things a leader should do every day

• Panel discussion with NAWBO's 2021 Woman Business Owner of the Year

• Mastermind discussion groups on leadership, strategic planning and more

• Happy hour celebration

• And more…

Leadership Academy welcomes all women business owners from across the U.S. for $225 (members)/$275 (non-members). Click here to learn more and register.



About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

