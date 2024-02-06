NB Bancorp, Inc. Names JP Lapointe Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Needham Bank

06 Feb, 2024, 18:55 ET

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Needham Bank, has announced that Jean-Pierre ("JP") Lapointe has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer for NB Bancorp and its subsidiary, Needham Bank, effective February 1, 2024. Previously, JP was CFO at Northeast Bank, a publicly held bank with $3 billion in assets.

JP earned both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant. His prior experience also includes 13 years at Wolf & Company where he advanced to Senior Manager servicing financial institution clients.

"We are pleased to add a finance professional with JP's years of experience in public accounting, auditing and public bank management to our dynamic team. JP will provide leadership, financial reporting guidance, oversee investor relations, and ensure financial compliance as we begin our journey as a public institution," commented Joseph P. Campanelli, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

JP is a former president and officer of Financial Managers Society (FMS) Boston chapter. He resides with his family in Reading, MA.

About NB Bancorp, Inc. and Needham Bank

NB Bancorp is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

SOURCE Needham Bank

Also from this source

NB Bancorp, Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering

NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company of Needham Bank, announced today that it has completed its initial public offering in...

NB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Expected Conversion Closing Date and Stock Offering Results

NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the proposed holding company for Needham Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it has received all required...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.