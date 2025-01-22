NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Announces Commencement of Share Repurchase Plan

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. The Company reported net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to operating net income of $13.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the prior quarter.

"We completed our first full year as a public company with a strong financial performance. Results for the fourth quarter include operating net income of $0.34 per share for the quarter and another quarter where our deposit growth outpaced loan growth, which were both impressive, at 3.3% and 2.0%, respectively. Tangible book value ended the year at $17.89, as we are happy to announce the commencement of our first share repurchase program, whereby we plan to prudently manage our capital levels as we head into 2025 with continued growth opportunities," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our first year as a public company was successful in many facets and we look forward to continued growth and success as we begin our second year of continuing to create shareholder value," Campanelli continued.

The Company announced today that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to 2,135,286 shares of the Company's common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently outstanding. This is the Company's first stock repurchase program since completing its mutual-to-stock conversion and related stock offering in December 2023.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024

Net income of $15.6 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million , or $0.21 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.3 million , or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to operating net income of $13.1 million , or $0.33 per diluted share for the prior quarter. One-time charges during the current quarter include: Tax benefit related to an adjustment to a basis write-down of solar income tax credits of $2.5 million , partially offset by; Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies of $153 thousand .

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to , or per diluted share, compared to operating net income of , or per diluted share for the prior quarter. One-time charges during the current quarter include: Net interest margin expanded one basis point to 3.52% during the current quarter from 3.51% in the prior quarter.

Gross loans increased $84.1 million , or 2.0%, to $4.33 billion , from $4.25 billion the prior quarter.

, or 2.0%, to , from the prior quarter. Total deposits increased $135.0 million , or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $154.9 million , or 4.2%, for the current quarter, offset partially by a decrease in brokered deposits of $19.9 million or 6.0% from the prior quarter.

, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased , or 4.2%, for the current quarter, offset partially by a decrease in brokered deposits of or 6.0% from the prior quarter. Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.92 and $17.89 , respectively, which increased from $17.50 and $17.48 , respectively in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share was due to net income for the current quarter of $15.6 million and reversal of prior year deferred tax liabilities related to the adoption of the proportional amortization method ("PAM") on solar income tax credits of $2.3 million .

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets amounted to $5.16 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $155.3 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $46.8 million , or 14.8%, to $363.9 million from $317.0 million in the prior quarter, as a result of deposit growth outpacing loan growth.

, or 14.8%, to from in the prior quarter, as a result of deposit growth outpacing loan growth. Net loans increased to $4.29 billion , representing an increase of $82.9 million , or 2.0%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in commercial real estate loans, which increased $143.9 million , or 9.3%, residential real estate loans, which increased $20.9 million or 1.7%, and consumer loans, which increased $10.1 million , or 4.3%, offset partially by a decrease in construction and land development loans of $83.1 million , or 12.5%, and a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $7.1 million , or 1.3%.

, representing an increase of , or 2.0%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in commercial real estate loans, which increased , or 9.3%, residential real estate loans, which increased or 1.7%, and consumer loans, which increased , or 4.3%, offset partially by a decrease in construction and land development loans of , or 12.5%, and a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of , or 1.3%. Prepaid expenses and other assets decreased $14.9 million , or 20.0%, to $59.5 million from $74.4 million , primarily from a decrease in income tax receivables of $14.9 million , as a result of the year-end true-up for deferred tax assets.

, or 20.0%, to from , primarily from a decrease in income tax receivables of , as a result of the year-end true-up for deferred tax assets. Deferred income tax assets increased $12.8 million , or 73.5%, to $30.3 million from $17.5 million , as a result of the deferred tax assets from year-end true-up of solar tax credit carryforwards.

, or 73.5%, to from , as a result of the deferred tax assets from year-end true-up of solar tax credit carryforwards. Deposits totaled $4.18 billion , representing an increase of $135.0 million , or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily money market accounts, which increased $91.9 million , or 8.9%, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, which increased $62.6 million , or 11.2% and NOW accounts which increased $22.9 million , or 6.9%. The above increases were partially offset by certificates of deposit, which decreased $20.1 million , or 1.2%, from the prior quarter, along with brokered deposits, which decreased $20.1 million , or 6.1%, from the prior quarter.

, representing an increase of , or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily money market accounts, which increased , or 8.9%, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, which increased , or 11.2% and NOW accounts which increased , or 6.9%. The above increases were partially offset by certificates of deposit, which decreased , or 1.2%, from the prior quarter, along with brokered deposits, which decreased , or 6.1%, from the prior quarter. FHLB borrowings increased to $120.8 million from $116.3 million , a $4.5 million , or 3.9%, increase during the current quarter as a result of the need to fund loan growth and maintain adequate cash levels.

from , a , or 3.9%, increase during the current quarter as a result of the need to fund loan growth and maintain adequate cash levels. Shareholders' equity was $765.2 million , representing an increase of $17.7 million , or 2.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $15.6 million of net income and a $2.3 million reversal of prior year deferred tax liabilities related to the adoption of PAM on solar income tax credits. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets were both 14.8% at the end of the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $42.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $41.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.9%.

The increase in interest income during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans, which contributed $1.5 million , increases in the average rate on other investments, which contributed $354 thousand and increases in the average balances of securities, which contributed $249 thousand . These increases were partially offset by decreases in the average rate on loans, which reduced interest income by $993 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 .

was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans, which contributed , increases in the average rate on other investments, which contributed and increases in the average balances of securities, which contributed . These increases were partially offset by decreases in the average rate on loans, which reduced interest income by during the quarter ended . Interest expense remained unchanged for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from the prior quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $2.5 million, or 198.9%.

Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities decreased $1.9 million , or 100.0%, to $0 during the quarter with no security sales during the current quarter compared to the loss trades executed to restructure the securities portfolio for higher yields and lower risk during the prior quarter.

, or 100.0%, to during the quarter with no security sales during the current quarter compared to the loss trades executed to restructure the securities portfolio for higher yields and lower risk during the prior quarter. BOLI income was $1.0 million , compared to $414 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $635 thousand , or 153.4%, due to the BOLI restructure to higher rates in the prior quarter and carrying $50.0 million in additional BOLI policies while the older policies are in the process of being surrendered.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.2%, from the prior quarter.

General and administrative expenses increased $1.6 million , or 1,432.2%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , primarily as a result of the adoption of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2023-02 under the proportional amortization method ("PAM"), which reclassified amounts recognized in the first and second quarters of 2024 related to the amortization of solar tax credit investments from general and administration expenses to income tax expense during the prior quarter.

, or 1,432.2%, for the quarter ended , primarily as a result of the adoption of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2023-02 under the proportional amortization method ("PAM"), which reclassified amounts recognized in the first and second quarters of 2024 related to the amortization of solar tax credit investments from general and administration expenses to income tax expense during the prior quarter. Director and professional service fees increased $433 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , primarily as a result of increased consulting fees of $232 thousand , increased legal expenses of $130 thousand , and increased professional services of $79 thousand .

during the quarter ended , primarily as a result of increased consulting fees of , increased legal expenses of , and increased professional services of . Data processing expenses increased $252 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , primarily a result of increased IT infrastructure costs of $104 thousand and increased electronic banking and deposit service expenses of $120 thousand .

during the quarter ended , primarily a result of increased IT infrastructure costs of and increased electronic banking and deposit service expenses of . FDIC and state assessments increased $229 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , primarily a result of increased FDIC assessment rates.

during the quarter ended , primarily a result of increased FDIC assessment rates. Salaries and employee benefits were $15.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , representing a decrease of $1.5 million , or 8.5%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in incentive compensation expenses as the Company trued-up its bonus and other compensation amounts for year-end; partially offset by increased employee compensation of $179 thousand from the prior quarter.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $3.7 million, representing a $3.3 million, or 47.6%, decrease from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the adoption of PAM under ASU 2023-02. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 19.0%, compared to 45.5% in the prior quarter. The primary driver of the decrease in the effective tax rate was the income tax benefit for reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the adoption of PAM, which resulted in $2.5 million of income tax benefit. Excluding this item, the effective tax rate (non-GAAP) would have been 32.0%.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans increased $143.9 million, or 9.3%, to $1.70 billion, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans increased $8.8 million , or 2.8%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 . The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).

, or 2.8%, during the quarter ended . The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative). The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter.

The Company's $333.0 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.

multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans. The Company's $182.8 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston .

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $38.7 million as of December 31, 2024 , or 0.89% of total gross loans, compared to $37.6 million , or 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2024 . The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter, which included a provision of $1.6 million for loans and a release of $214 thousand for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.

as of , or 0.89% of total gross loans, compared to , or 0.89% of total loans at . The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of during the quarter ended , compared to for the prior quarter, which included a provision of for loans and a release of for unfunded commitments in the current quarter. Non-performing loans totaled $13.9 million as of December 31, 2024 , a decrease of $2.2 million , or 13.5%, from $16.0 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in one-to-four family residential loans on non-accrual of $2.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 .

as of , a decrease of , or 13.5%, from at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in one-to-four family residential loans on non-accrual of during the quarter ended . During the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $479 thousand , or 0.04% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $5.2 million , or 0.50% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The decrease in net charge-offs during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was due to a $4.0 million charge-off of one commercial real estate office participation loan during the prior quarter and a $462 thousand decrease in purchased consumer loan charge-offs, along with a $308 thousand increase in recoveries during the quarter.

, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of , or 0.04% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to , or 0.50% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The decrease in net charge-offs during the quarter ended was due to a charge-off of one commercial real estate office participation loan during the prior quarter and a decrease in purchased consumer loan charge-offs, along with a increase in recoveries during the quarter. The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts , eastern Connecticut , southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island .

SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company announced today that it has adopted a share repurchase program for up to 2,135,286 shares of common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently issued and outstanding.

Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of shares, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases may be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b -18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements.

-18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the share repurchase plan may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases.

The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.

NB BANCORP, INC.















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 42,521

$ 41,324

$ 35,278 Noninterest income

3,781



1,265



3,252 Total revenue

46,302



42,589



38,530 Provision for credit losses

1,404



2,623



5,901 Noninterest expense

25,623



24,586



52,788 Pre-tax income (loss)

19,275



15,380



(20,159) Net income (loss)

15,611



8,383



(13,617) Operating net income (non-GAAP)

13,261



13,116



10,880 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

25,623



25,499



23,875

















Per share data















Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.40

$ 0.21

$ (0.32) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted

0.40



0.21



(0.32) Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.34



0.33



0.26 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.34



0.33



0.26 Book value per share

17.92



17.50



17.75 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.89



17.48



17.72

















Profitability















Return (loss) on average assets

1.23 %



0.68 %



(1.25) % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.04 %



1.07 %



1.00 % Return (loss) on average shareholders' equity

8.22 %



4.42 %



(13.75) % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

6.98 %



6.91 %



10.99 % Net interest margin

3.52 %



3.51 %



3.40 % Cost of deposits

3.24 %



3.37 %



2.84 % Efficiency ratio

55.34 %



57.73 %



137.00 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.34 %



57.36 %



61.96 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 5,157,737

$ 5,002,394

$ 4,533,391 Total loans

4,333,152



4,249,074



3,889,279 Total deposits

4,177,652



4,042,654



3,387,327 Total shareholders' equity

765,167



747,449



757,959

















Asset quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 38,744

$ 37,605

$ 32,222 ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)

279.6 %



234.9 %



298.4 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.32 %



0.38 %



0.28 % Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans

(0.04) %



(0.50) %



(0.14) %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

14.84 %



14.94 %



16.72 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

14.82 %



14.92 %



16.70 %

NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































As of

December 31, 2024 change from

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 211,166

$ 148,187

$ 90,485

$ 62,979 42.5 %

$ 120,681 133.4 % Federal funds sold

152,689



168,862



182,106



(16,173) (9.6) %



(29,417) (16.2) % Total cash and cash equivalents

363,855



317,049



272,591



46,806 14.8 %



91,264 33.5 %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

228,205



202,541



189,465



25,664 12.7 %



38,740 20.4 %

































Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

4,333,152



4,249,074



3,889,279



84,078 2.0 %



443,873 11.4 % Allowance for credit losses

(38,744)



(37,605)



(32,222)



(1,139) 3.0 %



(6,522) 20.2 % Net loans

4,294,408



4,211,469



3,857,057



82,939 2.0 %



437,351 11.3 %

































Accrued interest receivable

19,685



18,671



17,284



1,014 5.4 %



2,401 13.9 % Banking premises and equipment, net

34,654



34,802



35,531



(148) (0.4) %



(877) (2.5) % Non-public investments

24,364



24,271



38,733



93 0.4 %



(14,369) (37.1) % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

102,785



101,736



50,516



1,049 1.0 %



52,269 103.5 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

59,482



74,387



53,088



(14,905) (20.0) %



6,394 12.0 % Deferred income tax asset

30,299



17,468



19,126



12,831 73.5 %



11,173 58.4 % Total assets $ 5,157,737

$ 5,002,394

$ 4,533,391

$ 155,343 3.1 %

$ 624,346 13.8 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Deposits































Core Deposits $ 3,867,846

$ 3,712,904

$ 3,203,755

$ 154,942 4.2 %

$ 664,091 20.7 % Brokered Deposits

309,806



329,750



183,572



(19,944) (6.0) %



126,234 68.8 % Total Deposits

4,177,652



4,042,654



3,387,327



134,998 3.3 %



790,325 23.3 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,549



4,401



4,229



148 3.4 %



320 7.6 % FHLB borrowings

120,835



116,335



283,338



4,500 3.9 %



(162,503) (57.4) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

65,708



68,290



81,046



(2,582) (3.8) %



(15,338) (18.9) % Accrued retirement liabilities

23,826



23,265



19,492



561 2.4 %



4,334 22.2 % Total liabilities

4,392,570



4,254,945



3,775,432



137,625 3.2 %



617,138 16.3 %

































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729































issued and outstanding at December 31 and September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

427



427



427



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital

417,247



417,013



417,030



234 0.1 %



217 0.1 % Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(44,813)



(45,407)



(13,774)



594 (1.3) %



(31,039) 225.3 % Retained earnings

400,473



382,560



366,173



17,913 4.7 %



34,300 9.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,167)



(7,144)



(11,897)



(1,023) 14.3 %



3,730 (31.4) % Total shareholders' equity

765,167



747,449



757,959



17,718 2.4 %



7,208 1.0 %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,157,737

$ 5,002,394

$ 4,533,391

$ 155,343 3.1 %

$ 624,346 13.8 %

NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































For the Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Change From Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 70,977

$ 70,518

$ 61,696

$ 459 0.7 %

$ 9,281 15.0 % Interest on investment securities

2,116



1,768



1,161



348 19.7 %



955 82.3 % Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other

4,107



3,717



1,445



390 10.5 %



2,662 184.2 % Total interest and dividend income

77,200



76,003



64,302



1,197 1.6 %



12,898 20.1 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

33,514



33,612



25,845



(98) (0.3) %



7,669 29.7 % Interest on borrowings

1,165



1,067



3,179



98 9.2 %



(2,014) (63.4) % Total interest expense

34,679



34,679



29,024



- 0.0 %



5,655 19.5 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

42,521



41,324



35,278



1,197 2.9 %



7,243 20.5 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for credit losses - loans

1,618



4,997



1,662



(3,379) (67.6) %



(44) (2.6) % (Release of) provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(214)



(2,374)



4,239



2,160 (91.0) %



(4,453) (105.0) % Total provision for credit losses

1,404



2,623



5,901



(1,219) (46.5) %



(4,497) (76.2) %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

41,117



38,701



29,377



2,416 6.2 %



11,740 40.0 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

2,068



1,963



2,633



105 5.3 %



(565) (21.5) % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

1,049



414



394



635 153.4 %



655 166.2 % Mortgage banking income

118



367



112



(249) (67.8) %



6 5.4 % Swap contract income

531



375



95



156 41.6 %



436 458.9 % Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net

-



(1,868)



-



1,868 100.0 %



- 0.0 % Other income

15



14



18



1 7.1 %



(3) (16.7) % Total noninterest income

3,781



1,265



3,252



2,516 198.9 %



529 16.3 %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

15,747



17,202



24,311



(1,455) (8.5) %



(8,564) (35.2) % Director and professional service fees

2,428



1,995



1,247



433 21.7 %



1,181 94.7 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,388



1,394



1,266



(6) (0.4) %



122 9.6 % Data processing expenses

2,478



2,226



2,044



252 11.3 %



434 21.2 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

779



842



20,110



(63) (7.5) %



(19,331) (96.1) % FDIC and state insurance assessments

1,041



812



1,863



229 28.2 %



(822) (44.1) % General and administrative expenses

1,762



115



1,947



1,647 1432.2 %



(185) (9.5) % Total noninterest expense

25,623



24,586



52,788



1,037 4.2 %



(27,165) (51.5) %

































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

19,275



15,380



(20,159)



3,895 25.3 %



39,434 195.6 %

































INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFITS)

3,664



6,997



(6,542)



(3,333) (47.6) %



10,206 156.0 %

































NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 15,611

$ 8,383

$ (13,617)

$ 7,228 86.2 %

$ 29,228 214.6 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,291,088



39,289,271



42,018,229



1,817 0.0 %



(2,727,141) (6.5) % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

39,291,088



39,289,271



42,018,229



1,817 0.0 %



(2,727,141) (6.5) % Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.40

$ 0.21

$ (0.32)

$ 0.18 86.2 %

$ 0.72 222.6 % Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.40

$ 0.21

$ (0.32)

$ 0.18 86.2 %

$ 0.72 222.6 %

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























































For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 4,278,952

$ 70,977

6.60 % $ 4,188,504

$ 70,518

6.70 % $ 3,784,363

$ 61,696

6.47 % Securities



215,268



2,116

3.91 %

204,273



1,768

3.44 %

194,024



1,161

2.37 % Other investments (5)



27,217



586

8.57 %

26,239



223

3.38 %

30,268



430

5.64 % Short-term investments (5)



283,540



3,521

4.94 %

264,394



3,494

5.26 %

111,067



1,015

3.63 % Total interest-earning assets



4,804,977



77,200

6.39 %

4,683,410



76,003

6.46 %

4,119,722



64,302

6.19 % Non-interest-earning assets



285,715













245,138













236,755











Allowance for credit losses



(38,231)













(38,495)













(32,638)











Total assets

$ 5,052,461











$ 4,890,053











$ 4,323,839































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 121,709



14

0.05 % $ 112,632



15

0.05 % $ 135,629



17

0.05 % NOW accounts



326,379



283

0.34 %

327,484



180

0.22 %

330,830



204

0.24 % Money market accounts



951,916



9,203

3.85 %

876,933



8,943

4.06 %

829,353



6,869

3.29 % Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



1,990,735



24,014

4.80 %

1,940,992



24,474

5.02 %

1,580,491



18,755

4.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits



3,390,739



33,514

3.93 %

3,258,041



33,612

4.10 %

2,876,303



25,845

3.56 % FHLB advances



95,873



1,165

4.83 %

85,156



1,067

4.98 %

220,475



3,179

5.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,486,612



34,679

3.96 %

3,343,197



34,679

4.13 %

3,096,778



29,024

3.72 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



725,377













713,566













729,928











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



84,964













78,681













104,211











Total liabilities



4,296,953













4,135,444













3,930,917











Shareholders' equity



755,508













754,609













392,922











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,052,461











$ 4,890,053











$ 4,323,839











Net interest income







$ 42,521











$ 41,324











$ 35,278





Net interest rate spread (1)













2.43 %











2.33 %











2.47 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,318,365











$ 1,340,213











$ 1,022,944











Net interest margin (3)













3.52 %











3.51 %











3.40 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



137.81 %











140.09 %











133.03 %













(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized (5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























December 31, 2024

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ —

$ 333,047

$ 333,047



20 % Cannabis Facility

310,773



15,257



326,030



19 % Industrial

123,191



74,057



197,248



12 % Office

31,075



151,729



182,804



11 % Hospitality

—



164,520



164,520



10 % Special Purpose

77,730



54,355



132,085



8 % Retail

46,126



91,471



137,597



8 % Mixed-Use

9,023



103,748



112,771



6 % Other

41,490



68,849



110,339



6 % Total commercial real estate $ 639,408

$ 1,057,033

$ 1,696,441



100 %



















































September 30, 2024

Change From Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ —

$ 272,561

$ 272,561



18 %

$ —

$ 60,486

$ 60,486



22 % Cannabis Facility

301,931



15,334



317,265



20 %



8,842



(77)



8,765



3 % Industrial

110,091



53,185



163,276



10 %



13,100



20,872



33,972



21 % Office

30,884



177,614



208,498



13 %



191



(25,885)



(25,694)



(12) % Hospitality

55



157,027



157,082



10 %



(55)



7,493



7,438



5 % Special Purpose

80,575



54,432



135,007



9 %



(2,845)



(77)



(2,922)



(2) % Retail

27,466



91,412



118,878



8 %



18,660



59



18,719



16 % Mixed-Use

8,509



63,292



71,801



5 %



514



40,456



40,970



57 % Other

41,577



66,570



108,147



7 %



(87)



2,279



2,192



2 % Total commercial

real estate $ 601,088

$ 951,427

$ 1,552,515



100 %

$ 38,320

$ 105,606

$ 143,926



9 %

















































December 31, 2023

Change From Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ —

$ 209,982

$ 209,982



15 %

$ —

$ 123,065

$ 123,065



59 % Cannabis Facility

242,713



15,553



258,266



19 %



68,060



(296)



67,764



26 % Industrial

108,494



2,966



111,460



8 %



14,697



71,091



85,788



77 % Office

27,741



159,241



186,982



14 %



3,334



(7,512)



(4,178)



(2) % Hospitality

35



148,278



148,313



11 %



(35)



16,242



16,207



11 % Special Purpose

79,676



54,126



133,802



10 %



(1,946)



229



(1,717)



(1) % Retail

27,709



103,996



131,705



9 %



18,417



(12,525)



5,892



4 % Mixed-Use

8,765



62,563



71,328



5 %



258



41,185



41,443



58 % Other

28,524



99,479



128,003



9 %



12,966



(30,630)



(17,664)



(14) % Total commercial

real estate $ 523,657

$ 856,184

$ 1,379,841



100 %

$ 115,751

$ 200,849

$ 316,600



23 %

NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Net income (GAAP) $ 15,611

$ 8,383

$ (13,617)

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to net income:















Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net

-



1,868



- Income tax expense (benefit) on solar tax credit investment basis reduction

(2,503)



2,503



- BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

153



1,552



- Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02

-



(913)



- Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO

-



-



19,082 One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense

-



-



7,931 Defined benefit pension termination expense

-



-



1,900 Permanent tax differences resulting from public company tax laws (1)

-



-



3,680 Total adjustments to net income $ (2,350)

$ 5,010

$ 32,593 Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments

-



277



8,096 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

(2,350)



4,733



24,497 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,261

$ 13,116

$ 10,880 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,291,088



39,289,271



42,018,229 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

39,291,088



39,289,271



42,018,229 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.26 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.26

















(1) These amounts are reflected in income tax expense and reflect amounts related to 2023















compensation and a writedown for future LTIP vesting amounts that are not expected to be deductible















on a tax return. These amounts are not included in the calculation of the tax impact on the non-GAAP adjustments.

































Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 25,623

$ 24,586

$ 52,788

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest expense components:















Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02

-



(913)



- Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO

-



-



19,082 One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense

-



-



7,931 Defined benefit pension termination expense

-



-



1,900 Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ -

$ (913)

$ 28,913 Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 25,623

$ 25,499

$ 23,875

















Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 3,781

$ 1,265

$ 3,252

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest expense components:















Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net

-



(1,868)



- Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest income adjustments $ -

$ (1,868)

$ - Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 3,781

$ 3,133

$ 3,252

















Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,261

$ 13,116

$ 10,880 Average assets

5,052,461



4,890,053



4,323,839 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.04 %



1.07 %



1.00 % Average shareholders' equity $ 755,508

$ 754,609

$ 392,922 Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

6.98 %



6.91 %



10.99 %

















Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 25,623

$ 25,499

$ 23,875 Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income on an operating basis) (non-GAAP)

46,302



44,457



38,530 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.34 %



57.36 %



61.96 %



















As of

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 765,167

$ 747,449

$ 757,959 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,079



1,116



1,227 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

764,088



746,333



756,732 Total assets (GAAP)

5,157,737



5,002,394



4,533,391 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,079



1,116



1,227 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,156,658

$ 5,001,278

$ 4,532,164 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

14.82 %



14.92 %



16.70 % Total common shares outstanding

42,705,729



42,705,729



42,705,729 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.89

$ 17.48

$ 17.72

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Real estate loans:

















One-to-four-family residential

$ 2,930

$ 5,070

$ 4,100 Home equity



958



1,060



590 Commercial real estate



3,005



3,030



422 Construction and land development



10



10



10 Commercial and industrial



4,558



4,743



4,138 Consumer



2,395



2,099



1,539 Total

$ 13,856

$ 16,012

$ 10,799



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.32 %



0.38 %



0.28 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.27 %



0.32 %



0.24 %



(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 37,605

$ 37,857

$ 31,889

















Provision for credit losses

1,618



4,997



1,662

















Charge-offs:















Consumer

843



1,305



1,519 Commercial real estate

—



4,000



— Total charge-offs

843



5,305



1,519

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and industrial

202



12



12 Consumer

162



44



178 Total recoveries

364



56



190

















Net charge-offs

(479)



(5,249)



(1,329)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 38,744

$ 37,605

$ 32,222

















Allowance to non-performing loans

279.6 %



234.9 %



298.4 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.89 %



0.89 %



0.83 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during

the period

(0.04) %



(0.50) %



(0.14) %

