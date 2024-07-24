NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank, today announced its second quarter 2024 financial results.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

  • Net income of $9.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the prior quarter.
  • Gross loans increased $142.7 million, or 3.6%, to $4.10 billion, from the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis decreased 15 basis points to 3.45%.
  • Asset quality remains strong:
    • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans and non-performing loans of $20.7 million, or 0.51% of total loans. All of the charge-offs in the quarter were in the purchased consumer loan portfolio.
    • The increase in non-performing loans was primarily due to a $6.2 million office loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter. The Company also reserved $1.0 million against this loan during the quarter in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL").
    • Provision for the ACL was $3.7 million, down from $4.4 million in the prior quarter and contributing to an increase in the ACL of $3.6 million, increasing ACL as a percentage of total loans to 0.92%.
  • Total deposits increased $145.9 million, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter. There was no change in the brokered deposit balance, therefore the $145.9 million increase represents core deposit growth of 4.2%, for the quarter.
  • Borrowings and brokered deposits totaled 7.5% of total assets, compared to 7.8% in the prior quarter.
  • Strong capital position with 15.5% shareholders' equity to total assets and 15.5% tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.43 and $17.41, respectively.

"We had a very successful second quarter, with loans growing 3.6% during the quarter while deposit growth continues to outpace the loan growth. We continue to see strong loan demand in our market and have continued to show that we can generate deposits to keep pace with the loan demand. Net income was $0.24 per share for the quarter, and we are poised to head into the third quarter in a strong balance sheet position," said Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tangible book value per share grew $0.25 during the quarter and the Company continues to be disciplined in our capital management."

BALANCE SHEET
Total assets were $4.81 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $155.4 million, or 3.3%, from March 31, 2024.

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $328.9 million from $315.0 million, a $13.9 million, or 4.4%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of net income, deposit growth outpacing loan growth and cash received from investment paydowns.
  • Available-for-sale securities decreased $2.1 million, or 1.0%, from the prior quarter, to $205.1 million, due to paydowns and maturities that were replaced after the end of the quarter.
  • Net loans increased to $4.06 billion, representing an increase of $139.1 million, or 3.5%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial and industrial loans, which increased $87.3 million, or 17.5%, construction and land development loans, which increased $43.1 million or 8.0%, commercial real estate loans, which increased $28.8 million, or 2.4%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $22.3 million, or 1.9%, partially offset by a decline in multi-family residential loans of $53.6 million, or 16.7%.
  • Deposits totaled $3.92 billion representing an increase of $145.9 million, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased $131.3 million, or 9.0%, from the prior quarter, along with NOW accounts, which increased $16.2 million, or 4.8%.
  • Shareholders' equity was $744.5 million, representing an increase of $10.6 million, or 1.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $9.5 million from net income during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $38.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $38.6 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $89 thousand, or 0.2%.

  • The increase in interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans and other interest-earning assets, which contributed $2.9 million.
  • The increase in interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in rates on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.9 million, along with increases in volume on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.5 million.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.5 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $520 thousand, or 14.9%.

  • Other income was $12 thousand, compared to $623 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $611 thousand, or 98.1%, due to a one-time debit card brand signing bonus in the prior quarter.
  • Swap contract income was $265 thousand, compared to $487 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $222 thousand, or 45.6%, due to fewer swap contract originations.
  • Mortgage banking income increased $318 thousand, or 289.1%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by a higher volume of residential loan sales during the current quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $26.2 million, representing an increase of $649 thousand, or 2.5%, from the prior quarter.

  • Director and professional service fees increased $362 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to increases in professional service fees during the current quarter.
  • Marketing and charitable contributions increased $353 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of increased public relations costs of $149 thousand, agency fees of $67 thousand and promotional costs of $71 thousand.
  • Data processing expenses increased $330 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to investments in information systems and technology resulting in $198 thousand in increased management information systems expenses, $52 thousand in electronic banking expenses and $45 thousand in information technology infrastructure systems.
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state insurance assessments expense increased $272 thousand, or 75.3%, to $633 thousand, due to asset growth.
  • Salaries and employee benefits were $16.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $814 thousand, or 4.6%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decline in payroll taxes of $655 thousand, decreased salaries expense of $375 thousand and a one-time $390 thousand pension termination charge in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in long-term incentive plan expenses of $375 thousand and increased employee bonus expenses of $94 thousand.

INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2.4 million, representing a $1.1 million decrease, or 31.1%, from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by investment tax credits received in the current quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 20.0%, compared to 28.3% in the prior quarter due to income tax credits received in the current quarter, compared to none received in the prior quarter.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans decreased $24.8 million, or 1.6%, to $1.49 billion, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

  • Multi-family loans decreased $53.6 million, or 16.7%, as a result of a significant loan payoff, along with fewer originations during the quarter.
  • Decreases noted above were partially offset by an increase in other commercial real estate loans of $30.9 million, or 45.2%, during the quarter resulting from continued originations.
  • The Company's $267.5 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.
  • The Company's $199.1 million office portfolio is predominantly located in the Greater Boston suburbs and mostly consists of Class A and B office space. The majority of these office loans are medical and lab space and do not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.

ASSET QUALITY

  • The allowance for credit losses was $37.9 million as of June 30, 2024, or 0.92% of total gross loans, compared to $34.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter, which included a provision of $4.4 million for loans and a credit of $762 thousand for unfunded commitments from a reduction in commitments.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $20.7 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.9 million, or 91.8%, from $10.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to one office loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter.
  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $878 thousand, or 0.09% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.8 million, or 0.19% on an annualized basis of average total loans in the prior quarter. The net charge-offs during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were due to charge-offs of purchased consumer loans, primarily home improvement and solar loans.
  • The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NB BANCORP, INC







SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







(Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








As of and for the three months ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023









Earnings data







   Net interest income

$

38,722

$

38,633

$

31,741

   Noninterest income

2,981

3,501

3,095

   Total revenue

41,703

42,134

34,836

   Provision for credit losses

3,667

4,429

4,044

   Noninterest expense

26,214

25,565

22,337

   Pre-tax income

11,822

12,140

8,455

   Net income

9,453

8,701

6,225

   Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

9,453

8,980

6,225

   Noninterest expense excluding conversion andIPO-related expenses
(non-GAAP)

26,214

25,175

22,337









Per share data







   Earnings per share

$

0.24

$

0.22

N/A

   Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
(non-GAAP)

0.24

0.23

N/A

   Book value per share

17.43

17.18

N/A

   Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.41

17.16

N/A









Profitability







   Return on average assets

0.81 %

0.78 %

0.65 %

   Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
(non-GAAP)

0.81 %

0.80 %

0.65 %

   Return on average shareholders' equity

5.13 %

4.77 %

7.01 %

   Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-
related expenses (non-GAAP)

5.13 %

4.92 %

7.01 %

   Net interest margin

3.45 %

3.60 %

3.48 %

   Cost of deposits

3.33 %

3.17 %

2.21 %

   Efficiency ratio

62.86 %

60.68 %

64.12 %

   Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
(non-GAAP)

62.86 %

59.75 %

64.12 %









Balance sheet, end of period







   Total assets

$

4,805,401

$

4,650,019

$

4,028,617

   Total loans

4,097,278

3,954,623

3,521,513

   Total deposits

3,917,905

3,772,053

3,261,671

   Total shareholders' equity

744,462

733,838

356,973









Asset quality







   Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

37,857

$

34,306

$

31,473

   ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)

182.6 %

317.5 %

235.6 %

   Total NPLs / Total loans

0.51 %

0.27 %

0.38 %

   Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans

(0.09) %

(0.19) %

(0.05) %









Capital ratios







   Shareholders' equity / Total assets

15.49 %

15.78 %

8.86 %

   Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.47 %

15.76 %

8.83 %

















NB BANCORP, INC















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of

June 30, 2024 change from

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Assets















Cash and due from banks

$

170,255

$

163,657

$

81,861

$

6,598

4.0 %

$

88,394

108.0 %

Federal funds sold

158,687

151,374

31,659

7,313

4.8 %

127,028

401.2 %

   Total cash and cash equivalents

328,942

315,031

113,520

13,911

4.4 %

215,422

189.8 %

















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

205,065

207,169

213,977

(2,104)

(1.0) %

(8,912)

(4.2) %

















Loans receivable

4,097,278

3,954,623

3,521,513

142,655

3.6 %

575,765

16.3 %

Allowance for credit losses

(37,857)

(34,306)

(31,473)

(3,551)

10.4 %

(6,384)

20.3 %

   Net loans

4,059,421

3,920,317

3,490,040

139,104

3.5 %

569,381

16.3 %

















Accrued interest receivable

19,007

17,843

12,763

1,164

6.5 %

6,244

48.9 %

Banking premises and equipment, net

35,290

35,106

35,982

184

0.5 %

(692)

(1.9) %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,767

4,357

16,585

410

9.4 %

(11,818)

(71.3) %

Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost

11,333

10,319

9,435

1,014

9.8 %

1,898

20.1 %

Non-public investments

16,053

13,619

11,807

2,434

17.9 %

4,246

36.0 %

Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

51,321

50,917

49,749

404

0.8 %

1,572

3.2 %

Prepaid expenses and other assets

55,330

56,289

62,502

(959)

(1.7) %

(7,172)

(11.5) %

Deferred income tax asset

18,872

19,052

12,257

(180)

(0.9) %

6,615

54.0 %

   Total assets

$

4,805,401

$

4,650,019

$

4,028,617

$

155,382

3.3 %

$

776,784

19.3 %

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity
































Deposits

$

3,917,905

$

3,772,053

$

3,261,671

$

145,852

3.9 %

$

656,234

20.1 %

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,022

4,300

3,741

(278)

(6.5) %

281

7.5 %

FHLB borrowings

60,835

60,837

337,637

(2)

0.0 %

(276,802)

(82.0) %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

58,098

60,760

55,500

(2,662)

(4.4) %

2,598

4.7 %

Accrued retirement liabilities

20,079

18,231

13,095

1,848

10.1 %

6,984

53.3 %

   Total liabilities

4,060,939

3,916,181

3,671,644

144,758

3.7 %

389,295

10.6 %

















Commitments and contingencies
































Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares















   issued and outstanding

-

-

-

-

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729















   issued and outstanding at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively, no shares issued















   and outstanding at June 30, 2023

427

427

-

-

0.0 %

427

0.0 %

Additional paid-in capital

416,845

416,812

-

33

0.0 %

416,845

0.0 %

Unallocated ESOP common stock

(46,002)

(46,590)

-

588

(1.3) %

(46,002)

0.0 %

Retained earnings

384,328

374,874

371,325

9,454

2.5 %

13,003

3.5 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,136)

(11,685)

(14,352)

549

(4.7) %

3,216

(22.4) %

   Total shareholders' equity

744,462

733,838

356,973

10,624

1.4 %

387,489

108.5 %

















   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,805,401

4,650,019

$

4,028,617

$

155,382

3.3 %

$

776,784

19.3 %

NB BANCORP, INC.















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

































For the Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Change
From Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and fees on loans

$

65,271

$

64,000

$

50,040

$

1,271

2.0 %

$

15,231

30.4 %

Interest and dividends on investment securities

1,690

1,279

1,390

411

32.1 %

300

21.6 %

Interest on cash equivalents and other

4,161

2,914

818

1,247

42.8 %

3,343

408.7 %

   Total interest and dividend income

71,122

68,193

52,248

2,929

4.3 %

18,874

36.1 %

















INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest on deposits

31,579

28,217

17,467

3,362

11.9 %

14,112

80.8 %

Interest on borrowings

821

1,343

3,040

(522)

(38.9) %

(2,219)

(73.0) %

   Total interest expense

32,400

29,560

20,507

2,840

9.6 %

11,893

58.0 %

















NET INTEREST INCOME

38,722

38,633

31,741

89

0.2 %

6,981

22.0 %

















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















Provision for credit losses - loans

4,429

3,890

3,958

539

13.9 %

471

11.9 %

(Benefit) provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(762)

539

86

(1,301)

(241.4) %

(848)

(986.0) %

   Total provision for credit losses

3,667

4,429

4,044

(762)

(17.2) %

(377)

(9.3) %

















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

35,055

34,204

27,697

851

2.5 %

7,358

26.6 %

















NONINTEREST INCOME















Customer service fees

1,872

1,880

1,573

(8)

(0.4) %

299

19.0 %

Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

404

401

372

3

0.7 %

32

8.6 %

Mortgage banking income

428

110

138

318

289.1 %

290

210.1 %

Swap contract income

265

487

1,001

(222)

(45.6) %

(736)

(73.5) %

Other income

12

623

11

(611)

(98.1) %

1

9.1 %

   Total noninterest income

2,981

3,501

3,095

(520)

(14.9) %

(114)

(3.7) %

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits

16,746

17,560

14,398

(814)

(4.6) %

2,348

16.3 %

Director and professional service fees

2,270

1,908

1,712

362

19.0 %

558

32.6 %

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,461

1,336

1,272

125

9.4 %

189

14.9 %

Data processing expenses

2,325

1,995

1,722

330

16.5 %

603

35.0 %

Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

1,095

742

864

353

47.6 %

231

26.7 %

FDIC and state insurance assessments

633

361

937

272

75.3 %

(304)

(32.4) %

General and administrative expenses

1,684

1,663

1,432

21

1.3 %

252

17.6 %

   Total noninterest expense

26,214

25,565

22,337

649

2.5 %

3,877

17.4 %

















INCOME BEFORE TAXES

11,822

12,140

8,455

(318)

(2.6) %

3,367

39.8 %

















INCOME TAXES

2,369

3,439

2,230

(1,070)

(31.1) %

139

6.2 %

















NET INCOME

$

9,453

$

8,701

$

6,225

$

752

8.6 %

$

3,228

51.9 %

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,289,271

39,689,644

N/A

(400,373)

(1.0) %

N/A

N/A

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

39,289,271

39,689,644

N/A

(400,373)

(1.0) %

N/A

N/A

Earnings per share, basic

$

0.24

$

0.22

$

N/A

$

0.02

9.7 %

$

N/A

N/A

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.24

$

0.22

$

N/A

$

0.02

9.7 %

$

N/A

N/A

NB BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023


Average 





Average 





Average 







Outstanding 



Average 

Outstanding 



Average 

Outstanding 



Average 


Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans

$

3,987,452

$

65,271

6.58

%

$

3,903,044

$

64,000

6.60

%

$

3,347,553

$

50,040

6.00

%

Securities

204,336

1,690

3.33

%

193,296

1,279

2.66

%

236,826

1,390

2.35

%

Other investments

39,924

299

3.01

%

38,724

416

4.32

%

40,097

387

3.87

%

Short-term investments

279,559

3,862

5.56

%

175,616

2,498

5.72

%

34,951

431

4.95

%

Total interest-earning assets

4,511,271

71,122

6.34

%

4,310,680

68,193

6.36

%

3,659,427

52,248

5.73

%

Non-interest-earning assets

226,920






217,883






199,540





Allowance for credit losses

(34,735)






(32,744)






(29,070)





Total assets

$

4,703,456





$

4,495,819





$

3,829,897































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Savings accounts

$

117,701

15

0.05

%

$

127,487

16

0.05

%

$

141,315

18

0.05

%

NOW accounts

328,192

204

0.25

%

320,392

136

0.17

%

368,886

148

0.16

%

Money market accounts

836,757

8,384

4.03

%

851,077

7,772

3.67

%

817,435

5,362

2.63

%

Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts

1,834,480

22,976

5.04

%

1,669,490

20,293

4.89

%

1,321,866

11,939

3.62

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,117,130

31,579

4.07

%

2,968,446

28,217

3.82

%

2,649,502

17,467

2.64

%

FHLB advances

61,968

821

5.33

%

98,886

1,343

5.46

%

232,109

3,040

5.25

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,179,098

32,400

4.10

%

3,067,332

29,560

3.88

%

2,881,611

20,507

2.85

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

694,669






611,305






529,948





Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

88,364






83,487






62,072





Total liabilities

3,962,131






3,762,124






3,473,631





Shareholders' equity

741,325






733,695






356,266





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,703,456





$

4,495,819





$

3,829,897





Net interest income



$

38,722





$

38,633





$

31,741


Net interest rate spread (1)






2.24

%





2.48

%





2.88

%

Net interest-earning assets (2)

$

1,332,173





$

1,243,348





$

777,816





Net interest margin (3)






3.45

%





3.60

%





3.48

%


























Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

141.90

%





140.54

%





126.99

%




(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Annualized

NB BANCORP, INC.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2024

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Industrial

$

359,496

$

67,550

$

427,046

29 %

Multi-Family



267,544

267,544

18 %

Office

32,793

166,276

199,069

13 %

Hospitality

61

148,955

149,016

10 %

Special Purpose

85,455

59,909

145,364

10 %

Retail

29,675

102,562

132,237

9 %

Other

27,247

72,041

99,288

7 %

Mixed-Use

8,563

63,628

72,191

5 %

Total commercial real estate

$

543,290

$

948,465

$

1,491,755

100 %

March 31, 2024

Change From Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Industrial

$

359,022

$

70,178

$

429,200

28 %

$

474

$

(2,628)

$

(2,154)

(1) %

Multi-Family



321,124

321,124

21 %



(53,580)

(53,580)

(17) %

Office

34,369

163,620

197,989

13 %

(1,576)

2,656

1,080

1 %

Hospitality

63

148,244

148,307

10 %

(2)

711

709

0 %

Special Purpose

85,235

59,950

145,185

10 %

220

(41)

179

0 %

Retail

30,136

105,063

135,199

9 %

(461)

(2,501)

(2,962)

(2) %

Other

26,961

41,402

68,363

5 %

286

30,639

30,925

45 %

Mixed-Use

8,611

62,536

71,147

5 %

(48)

1,092

1,044

1 %

Total commercial real estate

$

544,397

$

972,117

$

1,516,514

100 %

$

(1,107)

$

(23,652)

$

(24,759)

(2) %

























June 30, 2023

Change From Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Industrial

$

184,953

$

69,973

$

254,926

21 %

$

174,543

$

(2,423)

$

172,120

68 %

Multi-Family



201,776

201,776

16 %



65,768

65,768

33 %

Office

28,751

170,599

199,350

16 %

4,042

(4,323)

(281)

0 %

Hospitality

38

162,451

162,489

13 %

23

(13,496)

(13,473)

(8) %

Special Purpose

74,939

75,617

150,556

12 %

10,516

(15,708)

(5,192)

(3) %

Retail

26,763

103,056

129,819

10 %

2,912

(494)

2,418

2 %

Other

15,322

34,573

49,895

4 %

11,925

37,468

49,393

99 %

Mixed-Use

8,911

85,487

94,398

8 %

(348)

(21,859)

(22,207)

(24) %

Total commercial real estate

$

339,677

$

903,532

$

1,243,209

100 %

$

203,613

$

44,933

$

248,546

20 %

NB BANCORP, INC.







NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION







(Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands)








For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023









Net income (GAAP)

$

9,453

$

8,701

$

6,225









Add:







Noninterest expense components:







Defined benefit pension termination expense

$

-

$

390

$

-

Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments

-

111

-

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

-

279

-

Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

$

9,453

$

8,980

$

6,225

Weighted average common shares outstanding

39,289,271

39,689,644

N/A

Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.24

0.23

N/A










For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023









Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

26,214

$

25,565

$

22,337









Subtract:







Noninterest expense components:







Defined benefit pension termination expense

-

390

-

Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments

$

-

$

390

$

-

Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

$

26,214

$

25,175

$

22,337



















For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023









Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

$

9,453

$

8,980

$

6,225

Average assets

4,703,456

4,495,819

3,829,897

Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.81 %

0.80 %

0.65 %

Average shareholders' equity

741,325

733,695

356,266

Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related









expenses (non-GAAP)

5.13 %

4.92 %

7.01 %










As of

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023









Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

744,462

$

733,838

$

356,973

Subtract:







Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,153

1,191

1,302

Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

743,309

732,647

355,671

Total assets (GAAP)

4,805,401

4,650,019

4,028,617

Subtract:







Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,153

1,191

1,302

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

4,804,248

$

4,648,828

$

4,027,315

Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.47 %

15.76 %

8.83 %

Total common shares outstanding

42,705,729

42,705,729

N/A

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

17.41

$

17.16

$

N/A



















For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023









Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

$

26,214

$

25,175

$

22,337

Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)

41,703

42,134

34,836

Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

62.86 %

59.75 %

64.12 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Real estate loans:








One to four-family residential

$

4,251

$

4,281

$

5,155

Home equity

636

586

570

Commercial real estate

7,056

422

670

Construction and land development

2,237

10

10

Commercial and industrial

4,575

4,125

5,304

Consumer

1,974

1,382

1,648

Total

$

20,729

$

10,806

$

13,357










Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.51 %

0.27 %

0.38 %

Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.43 %

0.23 %

0.33 %

(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period

$

34,306

$

32,222

$

27,931









Provision for credit losses

4,429

3,890

3,958









Charge-offs:







Commercial and Industrial



369

Consumer

945

1,573

633

Total charge-offs

945

1,942

633









Recoveries of loans previously charged off:







Commercial and Industrial

12

36

12

Consumer

55

100

205

Total recoveries

67

136

217









Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(878)

(1,806)

(416)









Allowance for credit losses at end of the period

$

37,857

$

34,306

$

31,473









Allowance to non-performing loans

183 %

317 %

236 %

Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.92 %

0.87 %

0.89 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period

(0.09) %

(0.19) %

(0.05) %

                                                           

