NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank, today announced its second quarter 2024 financial results.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

Net income of $9.5 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.7 million , or $0.22 per diluted share, for the prior quarter.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Gross loans increased $142.7 million , or 3.6%, to $4.10 billion , from the prior quarter.

, or 3.6%, to , from the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis decreased 15 basis points to 3.45%.

Asset quality remains strong: Annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans and non-performing loans of $20.7 million , or 0.51% of total loans. All of the charge-offs in the quarter were in the purchased consumer loan portfolio. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily due to a $6.2 million office loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter. The Company also reserved $1.0 million against this loan during the quarter in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL"). Provision for the ACL was $3.7 million , down from $4.4 million in the prior quarter and contributing to an increase in the ACL of $3.6 million , increasing ACL as a percentage of total loans to 0.92%.

Total deposits increased $145.9 million , or 3.9%, from the prior quarter. There was no change in the brokered deposit balance, therefore the $145.9 million increase represents core deposit growth of 4.2%, for the quarter.

, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter. There was no change in the brokered deposit balance, therefore the increase represents core deposit growth of 4.2%, for the quarter. Borrowings and brokered deposits totaled 7.5% of total assets, compared to 7.8% in the prior quarter.

Strong capital position with 15.5% shareholders' equity to total assets and 15.5% tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.43 and $17.41 , respectively.

"We had a very successful second quarter, with loans growing 3.6% during the quarter while deposit growth continues to outpace the loan growth. We continue to see strong loan demand in our market and have continued to show that we can generate deposits to keep pace with the loan demand. Net income was $0.24 per share for the quarter, and we are poised to head into the third quarter in a strong balance sheet position," said Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tangible book value per share grew $0.25 during the quarter and the Company continues to be disciplined in our capital management."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets were $4.81 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $155.4 million, or 3.3%, from March 31, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $328.9 million from $315.0 million , a $13.9 million , or 4.4%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of net income, deposit growth outpacing loan growth and cash received from investment paydowns.

from , a , or 4.4%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of net income, deposit growth outpacing loan growth and cash received from investment paydowns. Available-for-sale securities decreased $2.1 million , or 1.0%, from the prior quarter, to $205.1 million , due to paydowns and maturities that were replaced after the end of the quarter.

, or 1.0%, from the prior quarter, to , due to paydowns and maturities that were replaced after the end of the quarter. Net loans increased to $4.06 billion , representing an increase of $139.1 million , or 3.5%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial and industrial loans, which increased $87.3 million , or 17.5%, construction and land development loans, which increased $43.1 million or 8.0%, commercial real estate loans, which increased $28.8 million , or 2.4%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $22.3 million , or 1.9%, partially offset by a decline in multi-family residential loans of $53.6 million , or 16.7%.

, representing an increase of , or 3.5%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial and industrial loans, which increased , or 17.5%, construction and land development loans, which increased or 8.0%, commercial real estate loans, which increased , or 2.4%, and residential real estate loans, which increased , or 1.9%, partially offset by a decline in multi-family residential loans of , or 16.7%. Deposits totaled $3.92 billion representing an increase of $145.9 million , or 3.9%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased $131.3 million , or 9.0%, from the prior quarter, along with NOW accounts, which increased $16.2 million , or 4.8%.

representing an increase of , or 3.9%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased , or 9.0%, from the prior quarter, along with NOW accounts, which increased , or 4.8%. Shareholders' equity was $744.5 million , representing an increase of $10.6 million , or 1.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $9.5 million from net income during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $38.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $38.6 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $89 thousand, or 0.2%.

The increase in interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans and other interest-earning assets, which contributed $2.9 million .

. The increase in interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in rates on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.9 million , along with increases in volume on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.5 million .

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.5 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $520 thousand, or 14.9%.

Other income was $12 thousand , compared to $623 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $611 thousand , or 98.1%, due to a one-time debit card brand signing bonus in the prior quarter.

, compared to in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of , or 98.1%, due to a one-time debit card brand signing bonus in the prior quarter. Swap contract income was $265 thousand , compared to $487 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $222 thousand , or 45.6%, due to fewer swap contract originations.

, compared to in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of , or 45.6%, due to fewer swap contract originations. Mortgage banking income increased $318 thousand , or 289.1%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by a higher volume of residential loan sales during the current quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $26.2 million, representing an increase of $649 thousand, or 2.5%, from the prior quarter.

Director and professional service fees increased $362 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to increases in professional service fees during the current quarter.

during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to increases in professional service fees during the current quarter. Marketing and charitable contributions increased $353 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 , primarily as a result of increased public relations costs of $149 thousand , agency fees of $67 thousand and promotional costs of $71 thousand .

during the quarter ended , primarily as a result of increased public relations costs of , agency fees of and promotional costs of . Data processing expenses increased $330 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to investments in information systems and technology resulting in $198 thousand in increased management information systems expenses, $52 thousand in electronic banking expenses and $45 thousand in information technology infrastructure systems.

during the quarter ended due to investments in information systems and technology resulting in in increased management information systems expenses, in electronic banking expenses and in information technology infrastructure systems. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state insurance assessments expense increased $272 thousand , or 75.3%, to $633 thousand , due to asset growth.

, or 75.3%, to , due to asset growth. Salaries and employee benefits were $16.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $814 thousand , or 4.6%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decline in payroll taxes of $655 thousand , decreased salaries expense of $375 thousand and a one-time $390 thousand pension termination charge in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in long-term incentive plan expenses of $375 thousand and increased employee bonus expenses of $94 thousand .

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2.4 million, representing a $1.1 million decrease, or 31.1%, from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by investment tax credits received in the current quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 20.0%, compared to 28.3% in the prior quarter due to income tax credits received in the current quarter, compared to none received in the prior quarter.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans decreased $24.8 million, or 1.6%, to $1.49 billion, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Multi-family loans decreased $53.6 million , or 16.7%, as a result of a significant loan payoff, along with fewer originations during the quarter.

, or 16.7%, as a result of a significant loan payoff, along with fewer originations during the quarter. Decreases noted above were partially offset by an increase in other commercial real estate loans of $30.9 million , or 45.2%, during the quarter resulting from continued originations.

, or 45.2%, during the quarter resulting from continued originations. The Company's $267.5 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.

multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans. The Company's $199.1 million office portfolio is predominantly located in the Greater Boston suburbs and mostly consists of Class A and B office space. The majority of these office loans are medical and lab space and do not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston .

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses was $37.9 million as of June 30, 2024, or 0.92% of total gross loans, compared to $34.3 million , or 0.87% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter, which included a provision of $4.4 million for loans and a credit of $762 thousand for unfunded commitments from a reduction in commitments.

as of June 30, 2024, or 0.92% of total gross loans, compared to , or 0.87% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to for the prior quarter, which included a provision of for loans and a credit of for unfunded commitments from a reduction in commitments. Non-performing loans totaled $20.7 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.9 million , or 91.8%, from $10.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to one office loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter.

as of June 30, 2024, an increase of , or 91.8%, from at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to one office loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $878 thousand , or 0.09% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.8 million , or 0.19% on an annualized basis of average total loans in the prior quarter. The net charge-offs during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were due to charge-offs of purchased consumer loans, primarily home improvement and solar loans.

, or 0.09% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to , or 0.19% on an annualized basis of average total loans in the prior quarter. The net charge-offs during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were due to charge-offs of purchased consumer loans, primarily home improvement and solar loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts , eastern Connecticut , southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island .

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NB BANCORP, INC















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 38,722

$ 38,633

$ 31,741 Noninterest income

2,981



3,501



3,095 Total revenue

41,703



42,134



34,836 Provision for credit losses

3,667



4,429



4,044 Noninterest expense

26,214



25,565



22,337 Pre-tax income

11,822



12,140



8,455 Net income

9,453



8,701



6,225 Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

9,453



8,980



6,225 Noninterest expense excluding conversion andIPO-related expenses

(non-GAAP)

26,214



25,175



22,337

















Per share data















Earnings per share $ 0.24

$ 0.22



N/A Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses

(non-GAAP)

0.24



0.23



N/A Book value per share

17.43



17.18



N/A Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.41



17.16



N/A

















Profitability















Return on average assets

0.81 %



0.78 %



0.65 % Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses

(non-GAAP)

0.81 %



0.80 %



0.65 % Return on average shareholders' equity

5.13 %



4.77 %



7.01 % Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-

related expenses (non-GAAP)

5.13 %



4.92 %



7.01 % Net interest margin

3.45 %



3.60 %



3.48 % Cost of deposits

3.33 %



3.17 %



2.21 % Efficiency ratio

62.86 %



60.68 %



64.12 % Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses

(non-GAAP)

62.86 %



59.75 %



64.12 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 4,805,401

$ 4,650,019

$ 4,028,617 Total loans

4,097,278



3,954,623



3,521,513 Total deposits

3,917,905



3,772,053



3,261,671 Total shareholders' equity

744,462



733,838



356,973

















Asset quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 37,857

$ 34,306

$ 31,473 ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)

182.6 %



317.5 %



235.6 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.51 %



0.27 %



0.38 % Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans

(0.09) %



(0.19) %



(0.05) %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

15.49 %



15.78 %



8.86 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.47 %



15.76 %



8.83 %



































NB BANCORP, INC































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































As of

June 30, 2024 change from

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 170,255

$ 163,657

$ 81,861

$ 6,598 4.0 %

$ 88,394 108.0 % Federal funds sold

158,687



151,374



31,659



7,313 4.8 %



127,028 401.2 % Total cash and cash equivalents

328,942



315,031



113,520



13,911 4.4 %



215,422 189.8 %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

205,065



207,169



213,977



(2,104) (1.0) %



(8,912) (4.2) %

































Loans receivable

4,097,278



3,954,623



3,521,513



142,655 3.6 %



575,765 16.3 % Allowance for credit losses

(37,857)



(34,306)



(31,473)



(3,551) 10.4 %



(6,384) 20.3 % Net loans

4,059,421



3,920,317



3,490,040



139,104 3.5 %



569,381 16.3 %

































Accrued interest receivable

19,007



17,843



12,763



1,164 6.5 %



6,244 48.9 % Banking premises and equipment, net

35,290



35,106



35,982



184 0.5 %



(692) (1.9) % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,767



4,357



16,585



410 9.4 %



(11,818) (71.3) % Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost

11,333



10,319



9,435



1,014 9.8 %



1,898 20.1 % Non-public investments

16,053



13,619



11,807



2,434 17.9 %



4,246 36.0 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

51,321



50,917



49,749



404 0.8 %



1,572 3.2 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

55,330



56,289



62,502



(959) (1.7) %



(7,172) (11.5) % Deferred income tax asset

18,872



19,052



12,257



(180) (0.9) %



6,615 54.0 % Total assets $ 4,805,401

$ 4,650,019

$ 4,028,617

$ 155,382 3.3 %

$ 776,784 19.3 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity

































































Deposits $ 3,917,905

$ 3,772,053

$ 3,261,671

$ 145,852 3.9 %

$ 656,234 20.1 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,022



4,300



3,741



(278) (6.5) %



281 7.5 % FHLB borrowings

60,835



60,837



337,637



(2) 0.0 %



(276,802) (82.0) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

58,098



60,760



55,500



(2,662) (4.4) %



2,598 4.7 % Accrued retirement liabilities

20,079



18,231



13,095



1,848 10.1 %



6,984 53.3 % Total liabilities

4,060,939



3,916,181



3,671,644



144,758 3.7 %



389,295 10.6 %

































Commitments and contingencies

































































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729































issued and outstanding at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively, no shares issued































and outstanding at June 30, 2023

427



427



-



- 0.0 %



427 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital

416,845



416,812



-



33 0.0 %



416,845 0.0 % Unallocated ESOP common stock

(46,002)



(46,590)



-



588 (1.3) %



(46,002) 0.0 % Retained earnings

384,328



374,874



371,325



9,454 2.5 %



13,003 3.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,136)



(11,685)



(14,352)



549 (4.7) %



3,216 (22.4) % Total shareholders' equity

744,462



733,838



356,973



10,624 1.4 %



387,489 108.5 %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,805,401



4,650,019

$ 4,028,617

$ 155,382 3.3 %

$ 776,784 19.3 %

NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































For the Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Change

From Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 65,271

$ 64,000

$ 50,040

$ 1,271 2.0 %

$ 15,231 30.4 % Interest and dividends on investment securities

1,690



1,279



1,390



411 32.1 %



300 21.6 % Interest on cash equivalents and other

4,161



2,914



818



1,247 42.8 %



3,343 408.7 % Total interest and dividend income

71,122



68,193



52,248



2,929 4.3 %



18,874 36.1 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

31,579



28,217



17,467



3,362 11.9 %



14,112 80.8 % Interest on borrowings

821



1,343



3,040



(522) (38.9) %



(2,219) (73.0) % Total interest expense

32,400



29,560



20,507



2,840 9.6 %



11,893 58.0 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

38,722



38,633



31,741



89 0.2 %



6,981 22.0 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for credit losses - loans

4,429



3,890



3,958



539 13.9 %



471 11.9 % (Benefit) provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(762)



539



86



(1,301) (241.4) %



(848) (986.0) % Total provision for credit losses

3,667



4,429



4,044



(762) (17.2) %



(377) (9.3) %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

35,055



34,204



27,697



851 2.5 %



7,358 26.6 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

1,872



1,880



1,573



(8) (0.4) %



299 19.0 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

404



401



372



3 0.7 %



32 8.6 % Mortgage banking income

428



110



138



318 289.1 %



290 210.1 % Swap contract income

265



487



1,001



(222) (45.6) %



(736) (73.5) % Other income

12



623



11



(611) (98.1) %



1 9.1 % Total noninterest income

2,981



3,501



3,095



(520) (14.9) %



(114) (3.7) %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

16,746



17,560



14,398



(814) (4.6) %



2,348 16.3 % Director and professional service fees

2,270



1,908



1,712



362 19.0 %



558 32.6 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,461



1,336



1,272



125 9.4 %



189 14.9 % Data processing expenses

2,325



1,995



1,722



330 16.5 %



603 35.0 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

1,095



742



864



353 47.6 %



231 26.7 % FDIC and state insurance assessments

633



361



937



272 75.3 %



(304) (32.4) % General and administrative expenses

1,684



1,663



1,432



21 1.3 %



252 17.6 % Total noninterest expense

26,214



25,565



22,337



649 2.5 %



3,877 17.4 %

































INCOME BEFORE TAXES

11,822



12,140



8,455



(318) (2.6) %



3,367 39.8 %

































INCOME TAXES

2,369



3,439



2,230



(1,070) (31.1) %



139 6.2 %

































NET INCOME $ 9,453

$ 8,701

$ 6,225

$ 752 8.6 %

$ 3,228 51.9 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,289,271



39,689,644



N/A



(400,373) (1.0) %



N/A N/A Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

39,289,271



39,689,644



N/A



(400,373) (1.0) %



N/A N/A Earnings per share, basic $ 0.24

$ 0.22

$ N/A

$ 0.02 9.7 %

$ N/A N/A Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.24

$ 0.22

$ N/A

$ 0.02 9.7 %

$ N/A N/A

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 3,987,452

$ 65,271

6.58 % $ 3,903,044

$ 64,000

6.60 % $ 3,347,553

$ 50,040

6.00 % Securities



204,336



1,690

3.33 %

193,296



1,279

2.66 %

236,826



1,390

2.35 % Other investments



39,924



299

3.01 %

38,724



416

4.32 %

40,097



387

3.87 % Short-term investments



279,559



3,862

5.56 %

175,616



2,498

5.72 %

34,951



431

4.95 % Total interest-earning assets



4,511,271



71,122

6.34 %

4,310,680



68,193

6.36 %

3,659,427



52,248

5.73 % Non-interest-earning assets



226,920













217,883













199,540











Allowance for credit losses



(34,735)













(32,744)













(29,070)











Total assets

$ 4,703,456











$ 4,495,819











$ 3,829,897































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 117,701



15

0.05 % $ 127,487



16

0.05 % $ 141,315



18

0.05 % NOW accounts



328,192



204

0.25 %

320,392



136

0.17 %

368,886



148

0.16 % Money market accounts



836,757



8,384

4.03 %

851,077



7,772

3.67 %

817,435



5,362

2.63 % Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



1,834,480



22,976

5.04 %

1,669,490



20,293

4.89 %

1,321,866



11,939

3.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits



3,117,130



31,579

4.07 %

2,968,446



28,217

3.82 %

2,649,502



17,467

2.64 % FHLB advances



61,968



821

5.33 %

98,886



1,343

5.46 %

232,109



3,040

5.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,179,098



32,400

4.10 %

3,067,332



29,560

3.88 %

2,881,611



20,507

2.85 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



694,669













611,305













529,948











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



88,364













83,487













62,072











Total liabilities



3,962,131













3,762,124













3,473,631











Shareholders' equity



741,325













733,695













356,266











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,703,456











$ 4,495,819











$ 3,829,897











Net interest income







$ 38,722











$ 38,633











$ 31,741





Net interest rate spread (1)













2.24 %











2.48 %











2.88 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,332,173











$ 1,243,348











$ 777,816











Net interest margin (3)













3.45 %











3.60 %











3.48 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



141.90 %











140.54 %











126.99 %











(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2024

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Industrial $ 359,496

$ 67,550

$ 427,046



29 % Multi-Family

—



267,544



267,544



18 % Office

32,793



166,276



199,069



13 % Hospitality

61



148,955



149,016



10 % Special Purpose

85,455



59,909



145,364



10 % Retail

29,675



102,562



132,237



9 % Other

27,247



72,041



99,288



7 % Mixed-Use

8,563



63,628



72,191



5 % Total commercial real estate $ 543,290

$ 948,465

$ 1,491,755



100 %



March 31, 2024

Change From Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Industrial $ 359,022

$ 70,178

$ 429,200



28 %

$ 474

$ (2,628)

$ (2,154)



(1) % Multi-Family

—



321,124



321,124



21 %



—



(53,580)



(53,580)



(17) % Office

34,369



163,620



197,989



13 %



(1,576)



2,656



1,080



1 % Hospitality

63



148,244



148,307



10 %



(2)



711



709



0 % Special Purpose

85,235



59,950



145,185



10 %



220



(41)



179



0 % Retail

30,136



105,063



135,199



9 %



(461)



(2,501)



(2,962)



(2) % Other

26,961



41,402



68,363



5 %



286



30,639



30,925



45 % Mixed-Use

8,611



62,536



71,147



5 %



(48)



1,092



1,044



1 % Total commercial real estate $ 544,397

$ 972,117

$ 1,516,514



100 %

$ (1,107)

$ (23,652)

$ (24,759)



(2) %

















































June 30, 2023

Change From Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Industrial $ 184,953

$ 69,973

$ 254,926



21 %

$ 174,543

$ (2,423)

$ 172,120



68 % Multi-Family

—



201,776



201,776



16 %



—



65,768



65,768



33 % Office

28,751



170,599



199,350



16 %



4,042



(4,323)



(281)



0 % Hospitality

38



162,451



162,489



13 %



23



(13,496)



(13,473)



(8) % Special Purpose

74,939



75,617



150,556



12 %



10,516



(15,708)



(5,192)



(3) % Retail

26,763



103,056



129,819



10 %



2,912



(494)



2,418



2 % Other

15,322



34,573



49,895



4 %



11,925



37,468



49,393



99 % Mixed-Use

8,911



85,487



94,398



8 %



(348)



(21,859)



(22,207)



(24) % Total commercial real estate $ 339,677

$ 903,532

$ 1,243,209



100 %

$ 203,613

$ 44,933

$ 248,546



20 %

NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

















Net income (GAAP) $ 9,453

$ 8,701

$ 6,225

















Add:















Noninterest expense components:















Defined benefit pension termination expense $ -

$ 390

$ - Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments

-



111



- Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

-



279



- Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 9,453

$ 8,980

$ 6,225 Weighted average common shares outstanding

39,289,271



39,689,644



N/A Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.24



0.23



N/A



















For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 26,214

$ 25,565

$ 22,337

















Subtract:















Noninterest expense components:















Defined benefit pension termination expense

-



390



- Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ -

$ 390

$ - Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 26,214

$ 25,175

$ 22,337





































For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

















Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 9,453

$ 8,980

$ 6,225 Average assets

4,703,456



4,495,819



3,829,897 Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.81 %



0.80 %



0.65 % Average shareholders' equity

741,325



733,695



356,266 Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related















expenses (non-GAAP)

5.13 %



4.92 %



7.01 %



















As of

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 744,462

$ 733,838

$ 356,973 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,153



1,191



1,302 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

743,309



732,647



355,671 Total assets (GAAP)

4,805,401



4,650,019



4,028,617 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,153



1,191



1,302 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,804,248

$ 4,648,828

$ 4,027,315 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.47 %



15.76 %



8.83 % Total common shares outstanding

42,705,729



42,705,729



N/A Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.41

$ 17.16

$ N/A





































For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

















Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 26,214

$ 25,175

$ 22,337 Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)

41,703



42,134



34,836 Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

62.86 %



59.75 %



64.12 %

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Real estate loans:

















One to four-family residential

$ 4,251

$ 4,281

$ 5,155 Home equity



636



586



570 Commercial real estate



7,056



422



670 Construction and land development



2,237



10



10 Commercial and industrial



4,575



4,125



5,304 Consumer



1,974



1,382



1,648 Total

$ 20,729

$ 10,806

$ 13,357



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.51 %



0.27 %



0.38 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.43 %



0.23 %



0.33 %

(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 34,306

$ 32,222

$ 27,931

















Provision for credit losses

4,429



3,890



3,958

















Charge-offs:















Commercial and Industrial

—



369



— Consumer

945



1,573



633 Total charge-offs

945



1,942



633

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and Industrial

12



36



12 Consumer

55



100



205 Total recoveries

67



136



217

















Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(878)



(1,806)



(416)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 37,857

$ 34,306

$ 31,473

















Allowance to non-performing loans

183 %



317 %



236 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.92 %



0.87 %



0.89 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period

(0.09) %



(0.19) %



(0.05) %

SOURCE Needham Bank