NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

Net income of $8.4 million , or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.5 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.1 million , or $0.33 per diluted share for the current quarter. One-time charges include: Loss on the sale of available-for sale securities amounting to $1.9 million ; Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies of $1.6 million , and; Tax expense related to a basis write-down of solar income tax credits of $2.5 million , partially offset by; Reversal of previously recognized amortization related to solar income tax credit investments during the first six months of the year, amounting to $913 thousand .

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to , or per diluted share for the current quarter. One-time charges include: Gross loans increased $151.8 million , or 3.7%, to $4.25 billion , from the prior quarter.

, or 3.7%, to , from the prior quarter. Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.51% during the current quarter from 3.46% in the prior quarter.

A portfolio of available-for-sale securities was sold at a $1.9 million net loss during the current quarter, with the proceeds reinvested into higher-yielding securities, which were restructured to mitigate portfolio risk and increase yield. The securities sold had an average yield of 0.97% with remaining duration of 2.4 years and were reinvested into securities with an average yield of 4.27% and average duration of 4.1 years. The earn-back period on the loss from the sale of the available-for-sale securities is expected to be approximately 2.5 years. The newly purchased securities carry a lower risk weight than the securities sold, mitigating risk in the Bank's available-for-sale securities portfolio.

net loss during the current quarter, with the proceeds reinvested into higher-yielding securities, which were restructured to mitigate portfolio risk and increase yield. The securities sold had an average yield of 0.97% with remaining duration of 2.4 years and were reinvested into securities with an average yield of 4.27% and average duration of 4.1 years. The earn-back period on the loss from the sale of the available-for-sale securities is expected to be approximately 2.5 years. The newly purchased securities carry a lower risk weight than the securities sold, mitigating risk in the Bank's available-for-sale securities portfolio. During the current quarter, the Bank surrendered $46.7 million of existing BOLI policies that were earning an annualized yield of 3.08%. Prior to the surrender of the policies, the Bank took out an additional $50.0 million of BOLI policies, which are currently yielding 4.81%. As a result of the surrender of the BOLI policies, the Bank incurred $1.6 million of tax and penalty, which the Bank expects to earn back in less than 2 years. The insurance carriers have six months to pay out the surrendered policies, and as a result, the Bank expects BOLI to be at higher balances and to continue earning income related to the increase in cash surrender value until the proceeds are received, which will further shorten the earn-back period on the tax and penalty amount.

of existing BOLI policies that were earning an annualized yield of 3.08%. Prior to the surrender of the policies, the Bank took out an additional of BOLI policies, which are currently yielding 4.81%. As a result of the surrender of the BOLI policies, the Bank incurred of tax and penalty, which the Bank expects to earn back in less than 2 years. The insurance carriers have six months to pay out the surrendered policies, and as a result, the Bank expects BOLI to be at higher balances and to continue earning income related to the increase in cash surrender value until the proceeds are received, which will further shorten the earn-back period on the tax and penalty amount. During the current quarter, the Bank charged off $5.3 million of loans, including $4.0 million related to one non-owner-occupied commercial real estate office loan, which was a purchased participation loan. As a result of the deterioration of this loan, management engaged a third-party loan review firm to review our remaining real estate office loan portfolio, which was completed and did not result in any additional criticized loans or downgrades to our current risk ratings.

of loans, including related to one non-owner-occupied commercial real estate office loan, which was a purchased participation loan. As a result of the deterioration of this loan, management engaged a third-party loan review firm to review our remaining real estate office loan portfolio, which was completed and did not result in any additional criticized loans or downgrades to our current risk ratings. Asset quality remains strong: Annualized net charge-offs increased forty-one basis points to 0.50% of average total loans during the current quarter from 0.09% of average total loans during the prior quarter. Non-performing loans decreased to $16.0 million , or 0.38% of total loans during the current quarter from $20.7 million , or 0.51% of total loans during the prior quarter. The increase in annualized net charge-offs and the decrease in non-performing loans was primarily due to the charge-off of a $4.0 million office participation loan during the quarter, along with the payoff of a $2.2 million construction loan at par. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter amounted to $2.6 million , a decrease from $3.7 million in the prior quarter, contributing to a decrease in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") of $252 thousand and decreasing the ACL as a percentage of total loans to 0.89%.

During the quarter, the Bank adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2023-02, with a modified retrospective adoption reflected as of January 1, 2024 , to record solar income tax credit investments under the proportional amortization method ("PAM"), whereby the solar income tax credit investments are amortized in proportion to the amount of overall benefits received from the investment. As a result of the adoption, the amortization of solar income tax credit investments where the credits were received in prior years was reflected as a retained earnings adjustment, which resulted in a $10.1 million reduction to retained earnings, along with a corresponding reduction in non-public investments. Additionally, $913 thousand of amortization expense related to these investments that was recorded during the first six months of 2024 was also reversed during the current quarter to apply retrospective treatment to the beginning of the year. The impact of adopting PAM on current quarter results amounted to $18.0 million in income tax expense, which included $2.5 million of a deferred tax liability related to the write-down of the basis of the investment. This was partially offset by a reduction in income tax expense of $17.3 million from the recognition of income tax credits during the quarter.

, to record solar income tax credit investments under the proportional amortization method ("PAM"), whereby the solar income tax credit investments are amortized in proportion to the amount of overall benefits received from the investment. As a result of the adoption, the amortization of solar income tax credit investments where the credits were received in prior years was reflected as a retained earnings adjustment, which resulted in a reduction to retained earnings, along with a corresponding reduction in non-public investments. Additionally, of amortization expense related to these investments that was recorded during the first six months of 2024 was also reversed during the current quarter to apply retrospective treatment to the beginning of the year. The impact of adopting PAM on current quarter results amounted to in income tax expense, which included of a deferred tax liability related to the write-down of the basis of the investment. This was partially offset by a reduction in income tax expense of from the recognition of income tax credits during the quarter. Total deposits increased $124.9 million , or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. Brokered deposits increased by $29.9 million or 10.0% from the prior quarter, while the remaining $95.0 million increase represents core deposit growth of 2.6%, for the quarter.

, or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. Brokered deposits increased by or 10.0% from the prior quarter, while the remaining increase represents core deposit growth of 2.6%, for the quarter. FHLB advances increased $55.5 million during the quarter, primarily in short-term advances, which were used to fund loan growth and the BOLI policy purchase.

during the quarter, primarily in short-term advances, which were used to fund loan growth and the BOLI policy purchase. Borrowings and brokered deposits totaled 8.9% of total assets, an increase from 7.5% at the prior quarter end.

Strong capital position of 14.9% shareholders' equity to total assets and 14.9% tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.50 and $17.48 , respectively, which increased from $17.19 and $17.17 , respectively in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share was due to net income for the current quarter of $8.4 million and a $4.0 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

"We continued with another strong quarter, with loan growth of 3.7%, primarily funded by deposits, which grew 3.2% during the quarter. We have shown another quarter of strong, but disciplined loan growth, with the ability to self-fund from our continued growth in deposits. Operating net income was $0.33 per share for the quarter, excluding the one-time charges taken during the quarter, which is expected to help our earnings run rate going forward. While we took a large charge-off during the current quarter, we are confident that the credit quality in the rest of our portfolio remains strong. Our balance sheet remains a strength as we head into the fourth quarter and we are optimistic about our opportunities as we look to close out our first full year as a public company," said Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tangible book value per share grew $0.31 during the quarter, and the Company continues to be disciplined in our capital management."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets amounted to $5.00 billion as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $202.8 million, or 4.2%, from June 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $11.9 million , or 3.6%, to $317.0 million from $328.9 million , in the prior quarter as a result of loan growth outpacing deposit growth.

, or 3.6%, to from , in the prior quarter as a result of loan growth outpacing deposit growth. Net loans increased to $4.21 billion , representing an increase of $152.0 million , or 3.7%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in construction and land development loans, which increased $88.5 million , or 15.3%, commercial real estate loans excluding multi-family loans, which increased $55.7 million or 4.6%, consumer loans, which increased $13.1 million , or 5.9%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $9.5 million , or 0.8%; offset partially by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $19.4 million , or 3.3%.

, representing an increase of , or 3.7%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in construction and land development loans, which increased , or 15.3%, commercial real estate loans excluding multi-family loans, which increased or 4.6%, consumer loans, which increased , or 5.9%, and residential real estate loans, which increased , or 0.8%; offset partially by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of , or 3.3%. BOLI assets increased to $101.7 million from $51.3 million , a $50.4 million , or 98.2%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of the BOLI transaction noted previously.

from , a , or 98.2%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of the BOLI transaction noted previously. Prepaid expenses and other assets increased $24.8 million , or 50.0%, to $74.6 million from $49.7 million , primarily from an increase in income tax receivable of $18.9 million , as a result of the solar income tax credits earned during the current quarter.

, or 50.0%, to from , primarily from an increase in income tax receivable of , as a result of the solar income tax credits earned during the current quarter. Non-public investments decreased to $5.7 million from $16.1 million , a $10.4 million , or 64.8%, decrease from the prior quarter as a result of the amortization of solar income tax credit investments under PAM due to the adoption of ASU 2023-02, as described previously.

from , a , or 64.8%, decrease from the prior quarter as a result of the amortization of solar income tax credit investments under PAM due to the adoption of ASU 2023-02, as described previously. Deposits totaled $4.04 billion representing an increase of $124.9 million , or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased $78.6 million , or 4.9%, from the prior quarter, along with money market accounts, which increased $68.6 million , or 7.1%. Additionally, brokered deposits increased $29.9 million , or 10.0%, from the prior quarter. The above increases were partially offset by decreases in the balances of non-interest-bearing deposits of $28.4 million , or 4.8%, and NOW accounts of $23.0 million , or 6.5%.

representing an increase of , or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased , or 4.9%, from the prior quarter, along with money market accounts, which increased , or 7.1%. Additionally, brokered deposits increased , or 10.0%, from the prior quarter. The above increases were partially offset by decreases in the balances of non-interest-bearing deposits of , or 4.8%, and NOW accounts of , or 6.5%. FHLB borrowings increased to $116.3 million from $60.8 million , a $55.5 million , or 91.2%, increase during the current quarter as a result of the need to fund the BOLI transaction described previously.

from , a , or 91.2%, increase during the current quarter as a result of the need to fund the BOLI transaction described previously. Shareholders' equity was $747.4 million , representing an increase of $13.1 million , or 1.8%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $8.4 million of net income and a $4.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to interest rate changes during the current quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $41.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $38.7 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $2.6 million, or 6.7%.

The increase in interest income during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans, which contributed $3.4 million , and increases in the average rate on loans, which contributed $1.9 million . These increases were partially offset by decreases in the average balance and average rate on short-term investments, which decreased interest income by $204 thousand and $164 thousand , respectively, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 .

was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans, which contributed , and increases in the average rate on loans, which contributed . These increases were partially offset by decreases in the average balance and average rate on short-term investments, which decreased interest income by and , respectively, during the quarter ended . The increase in interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in the average balance of certificates of deposit, which increased interest expense by $1.3 million , increases in the average balance of money market accounts, which increased interest expense by $408 thousand and increases in the average rate on money market accounts, which increased interest expense by $151 thousand .

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.0 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $1.7 million, or 57.6%.

Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities increased $1.9 million , or 100.0%, during the quarter as a result of the loss trades executed to restructure the securities portfolio for higher yields and lower risk.

, or 100.0%, during the quarter as a result of the loss trades executed to restructure the securities portfolio for higher yields and lower risk. Swap contract income was $375 thousand , compared to $265 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $110 thousand , or 41.5%, due to increased swap contract originations.

, compared to in the prior quarter, representing an increase of , or 41.5%, due to increased swap contract originations. Customer service fee income was $2.0 million , compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $91 thousand , or 4.9%, as a result of a higher volume of fees earned during the current quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $24.6 million, representing a decrease of $1.6 million, or 6.2%, from the prior quarter.

General and administrative expenses decreased $1.6 million , or 93.2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , primarily as a result of the adoption of ASU 2023-02 under the PAM method which reclassified the amortization of solar tax credit investments from general and administration expenses to income tax expense.

, or 93.2%, for the quarter ended , primarily as a result of the adoption of ASU 2023-02 under the PAM method which reclassified the amortization of solar tax credit investments from general and administration expenses to income tax expense. Salaries and employee benefits were $17.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , representing an increase of $456 thousand , or 2.7%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to increased employee compensation of $308 thousand , increased bonus expense of $194 thousand and additional ESOP compensation expense of $134 thousand ; partially offset by reductions in 401(k) matching expenses of $100 thousand and employee benefits expenses of $68 thousand .

for the quarter ended , representing an increase of , or 2.7%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to increased employee compensation of , increased bonus expense of and additional ESOP compensation expense of ; partially offset by reductions in 401(k) matching expenses of and employee benefits expenses of . Director and professional service fees decreased $275 thousand during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , primarily as a result of decreased appraisal fees of $142 thousand and decreased professional services expenses of $97 thousand .

during the quarter ended , primarily as a result of decreased appraisal fees of and decreased professional services expenses of . Marketing and charitable contributions decreased $253 thousand during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , primarily as a result of decreased public relations costs of $94 thousand , decreased broadcast media costs of $48 thousand and decreased promotional costs of $45 thousand .

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $7.0 million, representing a $4.6 million increase, or 195.4%, from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the adoption of PAM under ASU 2023-02. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 45.5%, compared to 20.0% in the prior quarter. The primary driver of the increase in the effective tax was the income tax expense for the basis reduction on the solar income tax credits, which resulted in $2.5 million of income tax expense, along with the BOLI-related tax and penalty, which amounted to $1.6 million of additional tax expense. Excluding these two items, the effective tax rate would have been 18.8%.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans increased $60.8 million, or 4.1%, to $1.55 billion, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans increased $49.1 million , or 18.3%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 . The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use real estate sales comparables, which are generally more conservative). The portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter.

, or 18.3%, during the quarter ended . The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use real estate sales comparables, which are generally more conservative). The portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter. The Company's $272.6 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.

multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans. The Company's $215.4 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston .

ASSET QUALITY

The ACL amounted to $37.6 million as of September 30, 2024 , or 0.89% of total gross loans, compared to $37.9 million , or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2024 . The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $2.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , compared to $3.7 million for the prior quarter, which included a provision of $5.0 million for loans and a release of $2.4 million for unfunded commitments in the current quarter. The provision of $5.0 million for credit losses on loans was mainly the result of the $4.0 million charge-off of one commercial real estate office participation loan coupled with loan growth during the current quarter. The release of $2.4 million for unfunded commitments was mainly the result of reduced qualitative factors and reduced balances of unfunded construction loan commitments.

as of , or 0.89% of total gross loans, compared to , or 0.92% of total loans at . The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of during the quarter ended , compared to for the prior quarter, which included a provision of for loans and a release of for unfunded commitments in the current quarter. The provision of for credit losses on loans was mainly the result of the charge-off of one commercial real estate office participation loan coupled with loan growth during the current quarter. The release of for unfunded commitments was mainly the result of reduced qualitative factors and reduced balances of unfunded construction loan commitments. Non-performing loans totaled $16.0 million as of September 30, 2024 , a decrease of $4.7 million , or 22.8%, from $20.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to one commercial real estate office participation loan, which had previously been on non-accrual at June 30, 2024 , being charged off during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , along with one construction loan amounting to $2.2 million that paid off during the quarter.

as of , a decrease of , or 22.8%, from at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to one commercial real estate office participation loan, which had previously been on non-accrual at , being charged off during the quarter ended , along with one construction loan amounting to that paid off during the quarter. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024 , the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $5.2 million , or 0.50% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $878 thousand , or 0.09% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was due to a $4.0 million charge-off of one commercial real estate office participation loan and $1.3 million of purchased consumer loan charge-offs.

, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of , or 0.50% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to , or 0.09% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the quarter ended was due to a charge-off of one commercial real estate office participation loan and of purchased consumer loan charge-offs. The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts , eastern Connecticut , southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island .

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892.

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating net income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters.

Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements;

and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



















NB BANCORP, INC.















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 41,324

$ 38,722

$ 33,484 Noninterest income

1,265



2,981



3,138 Total revenue

42,589



41,703



36,622 Provision for credit losses

2,623



3,667



1,965 Noninterest expense

24,586



26,214



23,088 Pre-tax income

15,380



11,822



11,569 Net income

8,383



9,453



8,467 Operating net income (non-GAAP)

13,116



9,858



8,467 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

25,499



25,708



23,088

















Per share data















Earnings per share, basic $ 0.21

$ 0.24



N/A Earnings per share, diluted

0.21



0.24



N/A Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.33



0.25



N/A Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.33



0.25



N/A Book value per share

17.50



17.19



N/A Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.48



17.17



N/A

















Profitability















Return on average assets

0.68 %



0.81 %



0.81 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.07 %



0.84 %



0.81 % Return on average shareholders' equity

4.42 %



5.13 %



9.24 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

6.91 %



5.35 %



9.24 % Net interest margin

3.51 %



3.46 %



3.36 % Cost of deposits

3.37 %



3.33 %



2.49 % Efficiency ratio

57.73 %



62.86 %



63.04 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.36 %



61.65 %



63.04 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 5,002,557

$ 4,799,777

$ 4,231,792 Total loans

4,249,074



4,097,278



3,715,151 Total deposits

4,042,817



3,917,905



3,436,659 Total shareholders' equity

747,449



734,312



365,701

















Asset quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 37,605

$ 37,857

$ 31,889 ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)

234.9 %



182.6 %



246.3 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.38 %



0.51 %



0.35 % Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans

(0.50) %



(0.09) %



(0.17) %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

14.94 %



15.30 %



8.64 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

14.92 %



15.28 %



8.61 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)































































As of

September 30, 2024 change from

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 148,187

$ 170,255

$ 102,452

$ (22,068) (13.0) %

$ 45,735 44.6 % Federal funds sold

168,862



158,687



31,382



10,175 6.4 %



137,480 438.1 % Total cash and cash equivalents

317,049



328,942



133,834



(11,893) (3.6) %



183,215 136.9 %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

202,541



205,065



196,943



(2,524) (1.2) %



5,598 2.8 %

































Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

4,249,074



4,097,278



3,715,151



151,796 3.7 %



533,923 14.4 % Allowance for credit losses

(37,605)



(37,857)



(31,889)



252 (0.7) %



(5,716) 17.9 % Net loans

4,211,469



4,059,421



3,683,262



152,048 3.7 %



528,207 14.3 %

































Accrued interest receivable

18,671



19,007



15,846



(336) (1.8) %



2,825 17.8 % Banking premises and equipment, net

34,802



35,290



35,964



(488) (1.4) %



(1,162) (3.2) % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

6,848



4,767



17,622



2,081 43.7 %



(10,774) (61.1) % Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost

11,769



11,333



9,797



436 3.8 %



1,972 20.1 % Non-public investments

5,654



16,053



10,502



(10,399) (64.8) %



(4,848) (46.2) % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

101,736



51,321



50,123



50,415 98.2 %



51,613 103.0 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

74,550



49,706



65,751



24,844 50.0 %



8,799 13.4 % Deferred income tax asset

17,468



18,872



12,148



(1,404) (7.4) %



5,320 43.8 % Total assets $ 5,002,557

$ 4,799,777

$ 4,231,792

$ 202,780 4.2 %

$ 770,765 18.2 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity

































































Deposits $ 4,042,817

$ 3,917,905

$ 3,436,659

$ 124,912 3.2 %

$ 606,158 17.6 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,401



4,022



3,953



379 9.4 %



448 11.3 % FHLB borrowings

116,335



60,835



345,634



55,500 91.2 %



(229,299) (66.3) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

69,524



62,624



65,368



6,900 11.0 %



4,156 6.4 % Accrued retirement liabilities

22,031



20,079



14,477



1,952 9.7 %



7,554 52.2 % Total liabilities

4,255,108



4,065,465



3,866,091



189,643 4.7 %



389,017 10.1 %

































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729































issued and outstanding at September 30 and June 30, 2024, respectively, no shares issued































and outstanding at September 30, 2023

427



427



-



- 0.0 %



427 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital

417,013



416,845



-



168 0.0 %



417,013 0.0 % Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(45,407)



(46,002)



-



595 (1.3) %



(45,407) 0.0 % Retained earnings

382,561



374,177



379,792



8,384 2.2 %



2,769 0.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,145)



(11,135)



(14,091)



3,990 (35.8) %



6,946 (49.3) % Total shareholders' equity

747,449



734,312



365,701



13,137 1.8 %



381,748 104.4 %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,002,557



4,799,777

$ 4,231,792

$ 202,780 4.2 %

$ 770,765 18.2 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































For the Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Change From Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 70,518

$ 65,271

$ 56,702

$ 5,247 8.0 %

$ 13,816 24.4 % Interest on investment securities

1,768



1,690



1,105



78 4.6 %



663 60.0 % Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other

3,717



4,161



1,791



(444) (10.7) %



1,926 107.5 % Total interest and dividend income

76,003



71,122



59,598



4,881 6.9 %



16,405 27.5 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

33,612



31,579



20,789



2,033 6.4 %



12,823 61.7 % Interest on borrowings

1,067



821



5,325



246 30.0 %



(4,258) (80.0) % Total interest expense

34,679



32,400



26,114



2,279 7.0 %



8,565 32.8 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

41,324



38,722



33,484



2,602 6.7 %



7,840 23.4 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for credit losses - loans

4,997



4,429



1,965



568 12.8 %



3,032 154.3 % (Release of) provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(2,374)



(762)



-



(1,612) 211.5 %



(2,374) 0.0 % Total provision for credit losses

2,623



3,667



1,965



(1,044) (28.5) %



658 33.5 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

38,701



35,055



31,519



3,646 10.4 %



7,182 22.8 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

1,963



1,872



1,689



91 4.9 %



274 16.2 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

414



404



374



10 2.5 %



40 10.7 % Mortgage banking income

367



428



101



(61) (14.3) %



266 263.4 % Swap contract income

375



265



950



110 41.5 %



(575) (60.5) % Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net

(1,868)



-



-



(1,868) 100.0 %



(1,868) 0.0 % Other income

14



12



24



2 16.7 %



(10) (41.7) % Total noninterest income

1,265



2,981



3,138



(1,716) (57.6) %



(1,873) (59.7) %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

17,202



16,746



14,659



456 2.7 %



2,543 17.3 % Director and professional service fees

1,995



2,270



1,609



(275) (12.1) %



386 24.0 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,394



1,461



1,279



(67) (4.6) %



115 9.0 % Data processing expenses

2,226



2,325



2,017



(99) (4.3) %



209 10.4 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

842



1,095



918



(253) (23.1) %



(76) (8.3) % FDIC and state insurance assessments

812



633



1,215



179 28.3 %



(403) (33.2) % General and administrative expenses

115



1,684



1,391



(1,569) (93.2) %



(1,276) (91.7) % Total noninterest expense

24,586



26,214



23,088



(1,628) (6.2) %



1,498 6.5 %

































INCOME BEFORE TAXES

15,380



11,822



11,569



3,558 30.1 %



3,811 32.9 %

































INCOME TAXES

6,997



2,369



3,102



4,628 195.4 %



3,895 125.6 %

































NET INCOME $ 8,383

$ 9,453

$ 8,467

$ (1,070) (11.3) %

$ (84) (1.0) %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,289,271



39,289,271



N/A



- 0.0 %



N/A N/A Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

39,289,271



39,289,271



N/A



- 0.0 %



N/A N/A Earnings per share, basic $ 0.21

$ 0.24

$ N/A

$ (0.03) (11.3) %

$ N/A N/A Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.24

$ N/A

$ (0.03) (11.3) %

$ N/A N/A

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























































For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 4,188,504

$ 70,518

6.70 % $ 3,987,452

$ 65,271

6.58 % $ 3,623,804

$ 56,702

6.21 % Securities



204,273



1,768

3.44 %

204,336



1,690

3.33 %

204,074



1,105

2.15 % Other investments (5)



30,707



223

2.89 %

28,474



299

4.22 %

39,696



780

7.80 % Short-term investments (5)



264,394



3,494

5.26 %

279,559



3,862

5.56 %

81,380



1,011

4.93 % Total interest-earning assets



4,687,878



76,003

6.45 %

4,499,821



71,122

6.36 %

3,948,954



59,598

5.99 % Non-interest-earning assets



240,821













238,370













216,254











Allowance for credit losses



(38,495)













(34,735)













(32,062)











Total assets

$ 4,890,204











$ 4,703,456











$ 4,133,146































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 112,632



15

0.05 % $ 117,701



15

0.05 % $ 136,241



17

0.05 % NOW accounts



327,484



180

0.22 %

328,192



204

0.25 %

337,799



158

0.19 % Money market accounts



876,933



8,943

4.06 %

836,757



8,384

4.03 %

806,815



5,623

2.77 % Certificates of deposit and individual

retirement accounts



1,941,143



24,474

5.02 %

1,834,480



22,976

5.04 %

1,445,885



14,991

4.11 % Total interest-bearing deposits



3,258,192



33,612

4.10 %

3,117,130



31,579

4.07 %

2,726,740



20,789

3.02 % FHLB advances



85,156



1,067

4.98 %

61,968



821

5.33 %

383,549



5,325

5.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,343,348



34,679

4.13 %

3,179,098



32,400

4.10 %

3,110,289



26,114

3.33 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



713,566













694,669













582,507











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



78,681













88,364













76,881











Total liabilities



4,135,595













3,962,131













3,769,677











Shareholders' equity



754,609













741,325













363,469











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 4,890,204











$ 4,703,456











$ 4,133,146











Net interest income







$ 41,324











$ 38,722











$ 33,484





Net interest rate spread (1)













2.32 %











2.26 %











2.66 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,344,530











$ 1,320,723











$ 838,665











Net interest margin (3)













3.51 %











3.46 %











3.36 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities



140.22 %











141.54 %











126.96 %











(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized (5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2024

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Cannabis Facility $ 301,931

$ 15,334

$ 317,265



20 % Multi-Family

—



272,561



272,561



18 % Office

30,455



184,895



215,350



14 % Industrial

109,341



53,608



162,949



10 % Hospitality

55



157,027



157,082



10 % Special Purpose

80,575



54,010



134,585



9 % Retail

30,232



93,432



123,664



8 % Other

39,990



57,268



97,258



6 % Mixed-Use

8,509



63,292



71,801



5 % Total commercial real estate $ 601,088

$ 951,427

$ 1,552,515



100 %



















































June 30, 2024

Change From Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Cannabis Facility $ 252,741

$ 15,408

$ 268,149



18 %

$ 49,190

$ (74)

$ 49,116



18 % Multi-Family

—



267,544



267,544



18 %



—



5,017



5,017



2 % Office

32,793



189,157



221,950



15 %



(2,338)



(4,262)



(6,600)



(3) % Industrial

106,755



52,142



158,897



11 %



2,586



1,466



4,052



3 % Hospitality

61



148,955



149,016



10 %



(6)



8,072



8,066



5 % Special Purpose

80,001



54,229



134,230



9 %



574



(219)



355



0 % Retail

29,675



102,562



132,237



9 %



557



(9,130)



(8,573)



(6) % Other

32,701



54,840



87,541



6 %



7,289



2,428



9,717



11 % Mixed-Use

8,563



63,628



72,191



5 %



(54)



(336)



(390)



(1) % Total commercial real estate $ 543,290

$ 948,465

$ 1,491,755



100 %

$ 57,798

$ 2,962

$ 60,760



4 %

















































September 30, 2023

Change From Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Cannabis Facility $ 143,818

$ 16,327

$ 160,145



12 %

$ 158,113

$ (993)

$ 157,120



98 % Multi-Family

—



208,879



208,879



16 %



—



63,682



63,682



30 % Office

28,060



173,920



201,980



16 %



2,395



10,975



13,370



7 % Industrial

103,749



54,332



158,081



12 %



5,592



(724)



4,868



3 % Hospitality

37



147,521



147,558



11 %



18



9,506



9,524



6 % Special Purpose

84,951



56,734



141,685



11 %



(4,376)



(2,724)



(7,100)



(5) % Retail

26,595



103,751



130,346



10 %



3,637



(10,319)



(6,682)



(5) % Other

24,268



40,889



65,157



5 %



15,722



16,379



32,101



49 % Mixed-Use

8,842



62,765



71,607



6 %



(333)



527



194



0 % Total commercial real estate $ 420,320

$ 865,118

$ 1,285,438



100 %

$ 20,260

$ 12,645

$ 32,905



3 %



















NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

















Net income (GAAP) $ 8,383

$ 9,453

$ 8,467

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to net income:















Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net

1,868



-



- Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction

2,503



-



- BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

1,552



-



- Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02

(913)



506



- Total adjustments to net income $ 5,010

$ 506

$ - Less net tax benefit (cost) associated with losses on sales of securities available for sale, net and reversal of previously















taken amortization of solar tax credit investments

277



101



- Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

4,733



405



- Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,116

$ 9,858

$ 8,467 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,289,271



39,289,271



N/A Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

39,289,271



39,289,271



N/A Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.33



0.25



N/A Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.33



0.25



N/A



































Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 24,586

$ 26,214

$ 23,088

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest expense components:















Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02

(913)



506



- Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ (913)

$ 506

$ - Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 25,499

$ 25,708

$ 23,088



































Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 1,265

$ 2,981

$ 3,138

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest expense components:















Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net

(1,868)



-



- Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest income adjustments $ (1,868)

$ -

$ - Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 3,133

$ 2,981

$ 3,138



































Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,116

$ 9,858

$ 8,467 Average assets

4,890,204



4,703,456



4,133,146 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.07 %



0.84 %



0.81 % Average shareholders' equity

754,609



741,325



363,469 Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

6.91 %



5.35 %



9.24 %



































Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 25,499

$ 25,708

$ 23,088 Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income on an operating basis) (non-GAAP)

44,457



41,703



36,622 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.36 %



61.65 %



63.04 %



















As of

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 747,449

$ 734,312

$ 365,701 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,116



1,153



1,265 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

746,333



733,159



364,436 Total assets (GAAP)

5,002,557



4,799,777



4,231,792 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,116



1,153



1,265 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,001,441

$ 4,798,624

$ 4,230,527 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

14.92 %



15.28 %



8.61 % Total common shares outstanding

42,705,729



42,705,729



N/A Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.48

$ 17.17

$ N/A









































































NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





















September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Real estate loans:

















One to four-family residential

$ 5,070

$ 4,251

$ 3,903 Home equity



1,060



636



592 Commercial real estate



3,030



7,056



430 Construction and land development



10



2,237



2,414 Commercial and industrial



4,743



4,575



4,615 Consumer



2,099



1,974



993 Total

$ 16,012

$ 20,729

$ 12,947



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.38 %



0.51 %



0.35 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.32 %



0.43 %



0.31 %

(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 37,857

$ 34,306

$ 31,473

















Provision for credit losses

4,997



4,429



1,965

















Charge-offs:















One-to-Four-Family Residential

—



—



379 Commercial and industrial

—



22



679 Consumer

1,305



924



699 Commercial real estate

4,000



—



— Total charge-offs

5,305



946



1,757

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and industrial

12



14



12 Consumer

44



54



196 Total recoveries

56



68



208

















Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(5,249)



(878)



(1,549)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 37,605

$ 37,857

$ 31,889

















Allowance to non-performing loans

234.9 %



182.6 %



246.3 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.89 %



0.92 %



0.86 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (annualized) to average loans

outstanding during the period

(0.50) %



(0.09) %



(0.17) %

SOURCE Needham Bank