NBA Foundation Teams Up with National College Access and Success Nonprofit to Help Close the Degree Divide in Five Cities

With expanded support from NBA Foundation, College Possible is working to create pathways to and through college for students of color by providing near-peer mentoring and support

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Possible , a pioneering national nonprofit on a mission to boost college access and success by connecting high school and college students with near-peer coaches, today announced the renewal of its successful collaboration with the NBA Foundation. This collaboration between College Possible and the NBA Foundation will focus on helping remove barriers to college access and entry for young people of color and students from low-income communities. The grant expands upon a successful collaboration with the NBA Foundation that launched in 2023 and will deliver high-impact coaching services to even more students from low-income communities across the United States.

"Higher education and mentorship is a proven pathway to opportunity and economic mobility. Through our continued collaboration with College Possible, we help today's aspiring students – and the next generation of leaders achieve their full education and career potential," said Greg Taylor, Executive Director of the NBA Foundation. "We're investing in a future where every young person, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed."

During its first year, the grant from the NBA Foundation enabled College Possible to provide one-on-one near-peer coaching to thousands of students in major cities where it operates regional sites and are home to several NBA team markets, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Portland. With additional support from the grant, the program is helping students in those communities navigate the complex world of college access and admissions and prepare for a successful start to their college journey.

"Helping every young person to achieve their educational goals and aspirations is an investment in strong, healthy communities and thriving regional economies where everyone has a shot at success," said Dr. Siva Kumari, CEO of College Possible. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to expand this collaboration with the NBA Foundation and their vote of confidence in the power and impact of the College Possible model."

The collaboration between College Possible and the NBA Foundation ensures the continuation of existing programming. It will introduce new initiatives aimed at enhancing college access and success, recruiting more students to participate, and integrating technology-enabled tools designed to assist students.

About College Possible: As one of the largest and most successful college access and success programs in the country, since 2000 College Possible has helped put more than 80,000 students from disinvested communities on the path to economic mobility via completion of a college degree. Its proven near-peer coaching model, delivered by recent college graduates serving as AmeriCorps members, provides high-touch interventions proven to help students navigate and overcome the most common barriers to college access, retention and degree completion. Nationwide, College Possible students are three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree within six years than their peers from similar backgrounds. Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, College Possible operates: regional sites in Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; and Austin, TX; and has Catalyze partnerships in California, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee. Learn more at CollegePossible.org .

About the NBA Foundation: Created in August 2020, the NBA Foundation is the league's first-ever charitable foundation dedicated to driving economic opportunity for Black youth. The Foundation invests in local and national organizations that promote school-to-career and workforce development opportunities. For more information visit nbafoundation.com.

SOURCE College Possible