NBA Foundation Teams Up with National College Access and Success Nonprofit to Help Close the Degree Divide in Five Cities

News provided by

College Possible

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

With expanded support from NBA Foundation, College Possible is working to create pathways to and through college for students of color by providing near-peer mentoring and support

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Possible, a pioneering national nonprofit on a mission to boost college access and success by connecting high school and college students with near-peer coaches, today announced the renewal of its successful collaboration with the NBA Foundation. This collaboration between College Possible and the NBA Foundation will focus on helping remove barriers to college access and entry for young people of color and students from low-income communities. The grant expands upon a successful collaboration with the NBA Foundation that launched in 2023 and will deliver high-impact coaching services to even more students from low-income communities across the United States.

"Higher education and mentorship is a proven pathway to opportunity and economic mobility. Through our continued collaboration with College Possible, we help today's aspiring students – and the next generation of leaders achieve their full education and career potential," said Greg Taylor, Executive Director of the NBA Foundation. "We're investing in a future where every young person, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed."

During its first year, the grant from the NBA Foundation enabled College Possible to provide one-on-one near-peer coaching to thousands of students in major cities where it operates regional sites and are home to several NBA team markets, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Portland. With additional support from the grant, the program is helping students in those communities navigate the complex world of college access and admissions and prepare for a successful start to their college journey.

 "Helping every young person to achieve their educational goals and aspirations is an investment in strong, healthy communities and thriving regional economies where everyone has a shot at success," said Dr. Siva Kumari, CEO of College Possible. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to expand this collaboration with the NBA Foundation and their vote of confidence in the power and impact of the College Possible model."

The collaboration between College Possible and the NBA Foundation ensures the continuation of existing programming. It will introduce new initiatives aimed at enhancing college access and success, recruiting more students to participate, and integrating technology-enabled tools designed to assist students.

About College Possible: As one of the largest and most successful college access and success programs in the country, since 2000 College Possible has helped put more than 80,000 students from disinvested communities on the path to economic mobility via completion of a college degree. Its proven near-peer coaching model, delivered by recent college graduates serving as AmeriCorps members, provides high-touch interventions proven to help students navigate and overcome the most common barriers to college access, retention and degree completion. Nationwide, College Possible students are three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree within six years than their peers from similar backgrounds. Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, College Possible operates: regional sites in Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA;  and Austin, TX; and has Catalyze partnerships in California, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee. Learn more at CollegePossible.org.

About the NBA Foundation: Created in August 2020, the NBA Foundation is the league's first-ever charitable foundation dedicated to driving economic opportunity for Black youth. The Foundation invests in local and national organizations that promote school-to-career and workforce development opportunities. For more information visit nbafoundation.com.

SOURCE College Possible

Also from this source

Alamo Colleges District Launches Pilot Near-Peer Coaching Program to Help More Underserved Texans Access and Complete College

Alamo Colleges District Launches Pilot Near-Peer Coaching Program to Help More Underserved Texans Access and Complete College

The Alamo Colleges District, the largest community college district in the south Texas region that serves 70,000+ students and provides tuition-free...
College Access and Success Nonprofit Taps Veteran Technology Executive to Enhance Data and Technology Infrastructure

College Access and Success Nonprofit Taps Veteran Technology Executive to Enhance Data and Technology Infrastructure

College Possible, the pioneering national nonprofit on a mission to boost equitable college access and success by connecting high school and college...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Education

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.