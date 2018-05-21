NBA Legend Jerry West Sits Down for SiriusXM Town Hall at The Forum in Los Angeles, Hosted by James Worthy

Fellow Laker Legend and Hall of Famer James Worthy will host the Town Hall, which coincides with West's 80th birthday and will celebrate his extraordinary legacy both on the court and as a front office executive. Worthy will interview West before opening it up to questions from the audience.

"SiriusXM's Town Hall with Jerry West," a one-hour broadcast event, will be taped at The Forum on Thursday, May 24th. It will be broadcast nationwide on Friday, May 25th (3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT & 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT) on the SiriusXM NBA Radio channel and will also be available on SiriusXM On Demand. The SiriusXM NBA Radio channel is available on satellite radios (Sirius 207, XM 86), through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, and online at SiriusXM.com.

Additionally, this special and other SiriusXM content will be available for free for a limited time from May 14th to May 29th for anyone with an inactive satellite radio, or who has an internet connected mobile device and/or web access. Any non-subscriber in the United States and Canada can tune in to sample SiriusXM seamlessly, without any registration requirements. Visit www.SiriusXM.com for more info.

"I have a lot of great memories from the Forum, it's a very special place for me, and I'm looking forward to being there again with James and the SiriusXM listeners," said West. "It will be a fun night to reminisce, and I am excited for the opportunity to answer some questions from our guests and share a little bit of what I've learned from my time in the game."

"Jerry West is a singular personality in NBA history. It would be difficult to find someone who has accomplished more, at all levels of the game, than him," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Our Town Halls consistently deliver unique and intimate access to and conversations with some iconic figures. This will be another exciting event for our west coast based subscribers, giving them a special opportunity to sit with Jerry and James, two of the game's legends, at one of the league's most famous venues."

"Jerry is an all-time great in so many respects. His accomplishments and contributions to the sport we both love are truly extraordinary," said Worthy. "I feel very fortunate to have gotten to know him as well as I have over the years. I jumped at the opportunity to host this SiriusXM Town Hall because I'm very excited to give our guests at the Forum and all of the people listening around the country on SiriusXM the opportunity to know more about Jerry West."

From the court to the front office, West has become a legend as one of the NBA's all-time greats. Over his brilliant 14-year playing career with the Lakers, West became the third player in league history to reach 25,000 points. He was an All-Star every year of his career and led Los Angeles to the NBA Finals nine times. He left the game holding the record for career postseason scoring and his knack for making a big basket when the chips were down earned him the nickname "Mr. Clutch." West was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980 and voted one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history.

After serving as the Lakers' head coach and then as a scout, West became the team's general manager in 1982 and is credited with building the Lakers' dynasty of the 1980s, which brought five championship rings to L.A. West was named the NBA Executive of the Year in 1995. He was also at the forefront of rebuilding the Lakers into championship shape in the late 1990s by adding Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant and signing Phil Jackson as head coach. Those Lakers teams would go on to win three more consecutive NBA titles from 2000 to 2002.

After being employed by the Lakers for more than 40 years, West retired but soon after became the president of basketball operations of the Memphis Grizzlies, whom he helped build into a playoff team in 2004, '05 and '06. While with the Grizzlies he earned NBA Executive of the Year honors for the second time in his career. West later served as an executive for the Golden State Warriors and is presently an executive board member for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Worthy joined the Lakers in 1982, West's first year as general manager. In addition to winning three NBA titles together, Worthy and West share a number of remarkable career accolades. Both men earned both NBA Finals MVP and NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, were perennial NBA All-Stars, and were elected to the Hall of Fame and named to the NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time team. Both West's No. 44 and Worthy's No. 42 have been retired and hang together in the rafters of the Lakers' current home, The Staples Center.

