NBA STAR CHRIS PAUL ANNOUNCED AS GREEN SPORTS ALLIANCE GUEST SPEAKER, NEWEST BOARD MEMBER

Chris Paul Joins Forces to Champion Sustainability in Sport

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) is thrilled to announce that NBA Star, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Chris Paul will be a guest speaker at the 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit: Faster, Further, Together presented by AEG. The GSA Summit, set to take place from June 11-13 in Los Angeles, California will bring together leaders to advance environmental and social responsibility in the sports and entertainment industries.

Chris Paul, widely known for his exceptional career in professional basketball, is also a passionate advocate for youth education especially supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU's). As a co-founder of the Social Change Fund, and author of NY Times Bestseller Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court, Chris has been instrumental in driving initiatives that address critical issues such as climate change, social justice, community empowerment, health and wellness.

"I believe that sports have the power to bring people together and drive positive change," said Chris Paul, "We all have a responsibility to use our platforms to make a difference, whether it's fighting for social justice or protecting our planet. It's about leaving a legacy that goes beyond the game."

In addition to his role as a guest speaker, Chris will be joining the Green Sports Alliance as a board member. His involvement at this leadership level signifies a deep commitment to the organization's mission, highlighting the important role athletes can play in advocating for a more sustainable, just and resilient future.

"We are incredibly honored to have Chris Paul join us as both a guest speaker at Summit and a board member of Green Sports Alliance," said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of GSA. "Chris's commitment to setting a positive example for the next generation and his influential voice make him an inspiring addition to our organization. His insights and experiences will undoubtedly energize and motivate our community, guiding our mission to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment."

The 2024 GSA Summit will feature a diverse array of speakers, actionable sessions, networking and innovative solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, network with like-minded professionals, and collaborate on solutions that drive positive change.

People interested in attending the 2024 GSA Summit can register online, with opportunities to engage in behind-the-scenes tours of iconic venues, community service opportunities, networking, full Summit programming and more. In-person and virtual registration available here .

Media Resources: Current Summit program and toolkit here and view the sizzle from the 2023 GSA Summit .

About Green Sports Alliance

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. Through the Play to Zero ® program, it leads the embrace of renewable energy, waste diversion, water efficiency, and environmentally preferable practices. Through its marquee event greening division, The Green Sports Alliance delivers best-in-class sustainable productions to minimize environmental impacts and maximize community legacies, driving scalability and replications across the industry. The Green Sports Alliance is committed to sharing best practices, visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

