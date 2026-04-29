NBA Star Russell Westbrook's RW Digital Launches High-Impact Media Suite and Sets a New Standard in Digital Advertising

A full-spectrum media platform offering rich media, Connected-TV and over-the-top, and interactive advertising solutions for brands that demand precision, performance, and authentic cultural reach.

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RW Digital, a leading provider of multicultural programmatic solutions founded by Russell Westbrook, today announced the launch of the RW Digital High-Impact Media Suite, a full-spectrum programmatic advertising platform spanning rich media, CTV/OTT, interactive video, and cross-device display. With it comes a declaration: the era of treating multicultural audiences as a media afterthought is over.

Multicultural consumers, including Black, Hispanic, Asian, and multiracial Americans, now represent nearly half of Gen Z and are significant drivers of today's digital engagement and influence. However, the programmatic infrastructure built to reach them has lagged, relying on legacy targeting, generic creative formats, and platforms that lack authentic connection to the cultures they claim to serve. RW Digital was built to fix that from the ground up.

"Culture isn't a segment, it's the market. RW Digital is the first platform engineered to treat it that way."

"I've spent my entire career operating at the highest level, where preparation, precision, and authenticity are non-negotiable. That's exactly what we built into RW Digital. This isn't just an ad platform, this is infrastructure for brands that want to compete where culture is actually being made."

— Russell Westbrook, Co-Founder, RW Digital

The High-Impact Media Suite launches with six integrated product lines, each engineered for maximum engagement across every screen, format, and moment in the consumer journey:

Rich Media Immersive, interactive ad units that swipe, expand, and animate, designed to stop the scroll and drive brand recall. Interactive Video Clickable overlays, cue-point interactions, and embedded CTAs that convert passive viewers into active participants. (Runs on OLV inventory) CTV Scannable Connected TV spots with embedded QR codes that bridge the living room directly to purchase. Dynamic CTV Location-aware CTV ads that geo-target viewers and drive them to the nearest physical location in real time. Dynamic sports score-line display with live scores and API-powered matchups to drive real-time relevance. Game day schedule overlay featuring upcoming events to align with live sports moments and drive immediate action. Social Amplify Programmatically extend a brand's best organic social content across the open web. More reach, more impact. Premium OTT Broadcast-quality streaming inventory across top-tier OTT environments, including Twitch, for maximum cultural reach.

Built for the technical demands of enterprise advertisers and agency holding companies, the platform integrates with industry-leading brand safety and measurement solutions to ensure transparent, verified performance at scale. Every campaign follows RW Digital's eight-step creative development process from strategic kick-off through compliance QA, ensuring both creative excellence and flawless delivery.

"Legacy platforms built multicultural as a feature. We built RW Digital as a platform where cultural intelligence is the foundation, not a layer on top. The brands that recognize that shift first are the ones who will win the next decade of consumer growth."

— Donnell Beverly Jr., President, RW Digital

RW Digital is now accepting brand and agency partnerships for the High-Impact Media Suite. To explore campaign opportunities or request a platform briefing, visit rwdigital.com.

ABOUT RW Digital

RW Digital is a Los Angeles-based programmatic media company founded by NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Russell Westbrook. The company operates at the intersection of premium ad technology and authentic cultural intelligence, delivering high-impact advertising solutions for brands, agencies, and partners committed to reaching today's most influential and fastest-growing consumer segments. Learn more at rwdigital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

RW Digital, [email protected]

SOURCE RW Digital