NBC News' Andrea Mitchell to Receive Gracies Icon Award at the 2024 Gracies Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) is proud to announce that Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Chief Washington Correspondent, will be honored with the prestigious Gracies Icon Award at the 2024 Gracies Leadership Awards. The awards luncheon will take place on Tuesday, November 19, at Tribeca 360° in New York City.

"Andrea Mitchell has been a trailblazer in journalism, breaking barriers and setting a remarkable example for women in media for decades. In an era when trustworthy reporting is more critical than ever, her ability to navigate the complexities of global affairs makes her a true icon," said Becky Brooks, President of AWM. "We are proud to honor Andrea with the Gracies Icon Award, celebrating a legacy that has inspired countless women in media to raise their voices and pursue their passions with determination and courage."

Mitchell's distinguished career includes extensive reporting on presidential campaigns, international conflicts, and national security issues, making her one of the most respected figures in journalism today. Mitchell, who also hosts Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC, has covered major global events, including the Reagan/Gorbachev arms control summits, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the war in Ukraine, and negotiations over Iran's nuclear program. Her work spans assignments in some of the world's most challenging regions, including Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea, and Cuba.

In addition to her reporting, Mitchell has received numerous accolades throughout her career. She is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 40th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the International Radio and Television Society Foundation's Giant of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts Honor, and the Freedom of the Press Award from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, among many others. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism, and her dedication to the profession has inspired countless women in media.

The Gracies Icon Award honors individuals who have made a lasting impact on the media landscape. Andrea Mitchell's extraordinary achievements and her role as a pioneering woman in journalism make her a worthy recipient of this year's honor.

The 2024 Gracies Leadership Awards will also celebrate previously announced honorees, including Sylvia Bugg, Sonia Coleman, Jennifer Leimgruber, Deborah Parenti, Jen Sargent, and Holly Tang. Sylvia Strobel will be recognized with the Legacy Leadership Award for her significant contributions to the industry and the Alliance for Women in Media.

Special thanks to sponsors of the Gracies Leadership Awards including, presenting sponsor, The Walt Disney Company, Audacy, Clear Channel Outdoor, Katz Media Group, KPMG, NBC Universal, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, Premiere Networks, TPT – Twin Cities PBS and Wondery.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and educates women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

