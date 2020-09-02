NBC News' Chuck Todd Announced as a Speaker at DMDC 2020

Todd's presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 15 will kick off the event series

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced that Chuck Todd, Political Director of NBC News and the Moderator of Meet the Press, will participate in a moderated question and answer session at the Greater Des Moines Partnership's virtual DMDC experience this fall. Todd's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, on the first day of the event series.

The virtual DMDC 2020 event series is in place of the previously scheduled annual advocacy trip that was postponed in May due to COVID-19. The event will feature a series of events beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15 and running through Thursday, Sept. 24. There will be four days of programming throughout this time, each focused around a specific topic:

Introduction Day: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Infrastructure Day: Thursday, Sept. 17

Small Business Day: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Talent Day: Thursday, Sept. 24

Programming throughout DMDC 2020 will also feature presentations from members of Iowa's Congressional Delegation including Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Cindy Axne. There will be opportunities for breakout groups to discuss issues related to infrastructure, talent, small businesses and more. More speakers will be announced as they are confirmed.

Registration for the events are free, and open to only Partnership Investors and Members. To register for all or any of the events, go to DSMpartnership.com/DMDC.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

