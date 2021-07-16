NBC Olympics Selects INDOCHINO as an In-studio Wardrobe Provider for its Production of Olympic Games In Tokyo

Over the past few months, NBC Olympics and Telemundo broadcasters including Ahmed Fareed, Akabar Gbajablamila, Damon Hack, Matt Iseman, Jimmy Roberts, Andrés Cantor and Primetime Host Mike Tirico have visited INDOCHINO showrooms nationwide to be measured, and to choose fabrics and specific design elements for their in-studio wardrobe, allowing them to create suiting that expresses their personality and is made just for them.

"We're thrilled that NBC Olympics chose INDOCHINO to suit up more than a dozen broadcasters for the games," said Drew Green. "Millions of fans will be tuning in each night to see the world's top athletes compete, and we're proud to help NBC's on-air talent look and feel their best as they cover the pinnacle of international sporting competitions."

"INDOCHINO provides a top notch luxury, made to measure experience at an accessible price point and has a history of dressing high profile athletes as well as world class sports teams. Working with INDOCHINO to outfit such a large group of diverse talent just seemed like a natural fit," said NBC Olympic stylist Amy Acton of the Acton Style Group.

About NBC Olympics

A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBC Universal's coverage of the Olympic Games. NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. NBC Universal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

About INDOCHINO

As a global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. INDOCHINO customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a- kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows customers to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom and select Nordstrom stores. For more information, visit www.indochino.com.

