NBC Olympics Selects Sony Broadcast and Production Equipment for its Production of Olympic Games in Tokyo

Sony Electronics to Enable NBC Olympics to Capture High-Resolution Imagery During its Coverage of Tokyo Olympics

NBC Olympics will use several of Sony's production switcher models – including the flagship XVS-9000 4K/3G/HD IP-ready switcher and the XVS-8000 and XVS-6000 4K/3G/HD video switchers designed for IP- and SDI-based production. Many of the switchers will be used in an IP-based environment and several will be designated for 1080P HDR production.

The switchers will handle feeds from each sports venue to NBC Olympics' production facility inside NBC Olympics' International Broadcast Center in Tokyo, as well as to originate HD cable coverage across NBCUniversal's various networks and platforms. NBC Olympics will also use hundreds of Sony's professional monitors, including 4K Master Monitors for critical picture evaluation and Series of TRIMASTER EL OLED/4K monitors for on set and location monitoring.

"For the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics has been planning for several key advancements as we progress towards UHD and a new generation of infrastructure," said Mazza. "This includes the conversion of the IBC to a fully IP system and the combination of 1080P, 4K and HDR workflows, all while protecting the 1080I SDR streams for our main broadcasts. Sony has been key in assisting us with an updated menu of equipment, and consulting with us on how to ensure these processes run as efficiently as possible while maintaining the highest of quality pictures and reliability."

"High-quality and remotely-managed technology has become increasingly important and will be integral to NBC Olympics' unprecedented coverage of the Tokyo Olympics," said Studdert. "NBC Olympics' production team will leverage our newest IP-compatible, HDR and 4K-ready technologies to capture and produce the Games ensuring this summer's coverage will be stunning, dynamic and immersive, while enhancing the connection to viewers across multiple platforms."

Sony's Professional Services Group is deploying an extensive network of resources to provide 24/7 support for all broadcasting equipment and operations for NBC Olympics' coverage. Sony's Professional Services team has once again been selected to help integrate NBC Sports' International Broadcast Center and its studios in Stamford.

About NBC Olympics

A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games. NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year, which is presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

