SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics announces the ECM-L1, a professional-quality lavalier microphone with plug-in power. The ECM-L1 achieves high-quality and reliable sound through Sony's expertise in professional audio technology, ensuring every word and nuance is captured with precision. The 3.5mm mini plug providing plug-in power support is designed for an extensive range of uses1, including direct connection to Sony's Alpha series cameras equipped with aux audio inputs or wireless microphone transmitters. Featuring a compact pin design, it can be discreet without sacrificing sound performance, making it perfect for vlogging, interviews, documentaries, and livestreams.

Sony Electronics Launches the ECM-L1, a High-Quality Lavalier Microphone with Plug-In Power

"There has been increasing interest in higher-quality sound options to match the continued rise in video content creation. With the introduction of the ECM-L1, we're able to leverage technology from our trusted ECM-77 professional audio line. This new addition brings a pro-grade audio lavalier solution to the gear kits of creators," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

High-Quality Design and Reliable Sound Performance

The ECM-L1 is designed to meet top-tier reliability and quality demands. Its capsule is built with a fixed electrode plate made of a rigid ceramic. Its superior vibration properties deliver excellent sound quality with improved rise time and high resolution. Externally, the microphone capsule is covered with a machined brass exterior to suppress unnecessary external resonance, enabling clear, crisp sound pickup. In addition, the high-purity OFC (oxygen-free copper) cable reduces audio transmission loss without compromising high sound quality.

The durable brass housing protects the ECM-L1 microphone to hold up against wear and tear, even under rough usage at shooting sites. The 2.2 mm diameter cable is resistant to breakage and a locking ring2 is used at the connection point with the recording device to prevent the connector from accidentally coming loose.

Two types of windscreens are included to reduce wind and pop noise, including a discreet metal option and a faux fur option.

Plug-In Power Support for Versatile Compatibility

The ECM-L1 lavalier microphone has plug-in power, where power is supplied from the connected device. It can be connected to a wide range of devices equipped with a 3.5 mm microphone input terminal, such as cameras, smartphones, wireless microphones, IC recorders, and computers, enabling high-quality audio recording to suit the many types of use cases.

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-L1 will be available in October 2024 for approximately $279.99 USD and $399.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

1 The ECM-L1 has a 3.5 mm mini plug (3-pin). Compatibility with all products is not guaranteed. A commercially available conversion adapter may be required. Please refer to each manufacturer's specifications for compatibility

2 Available when connecting to a device that supports locking ring.

