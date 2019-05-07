NBC's The Voice 2018 Winner Chevel Shepherd to Headline at the Grand Taste Garden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrons of the Grand Taste Experience at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will once again get to listen to concerts following play on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, making the best food experience on any tour even better.

Tournament officials are excited to announce Chevel Shepherd, the 2018 winner of NBC's hit show The Voice, as the headlining performer on June 15 at Blythefield Country Club.

"The Grand Taste Experience is truly a one-of-a-kind event for foodies, golf fans, families and music lovers," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We are so excited that Chevel Shepherd will be joining our line-up this year at the Grand Taste Garden. Her performances on The Voice were absolutely remarkable and we can't wait for her to share her talent with the Grand Rapids community."

Here's the concert line-up at the Grand Taste Garden:

Friday, June 14 : Great Scott will perform from for the BBQ Party; time is based on tournament play. Great Scott is a cover band from Grand Rapids, Mich. with more than 20 years of experience. The full 6-piece band with keyboards, guitars, bass, drums and piano will have guests up on their feet, dancing and singing along to the greatest songs from the 1950s to the new hits of today.





: will perform from for the BBQ Party; time is based on tournament play. Great Scott is a cover band from with more than 20 years of experience. The full 6-piece band with keyboards, guitars, bass, drums and piano will have guests up on their feet, dancing and singing along to the greatest songs from the 1950s to the new hits of today. Saturday, June 15 : The Golf Channel Band will open at 4 p.m. for Chevel Shepherd ; time is subject to change based on tournament play. The band is made up of employees and crew members from The Golf Channel. Chevel Shepherd was the winner of The Voice Season 15. This mega-talented young performer captured the hearts and ears of millions of people this past season on her way to winning the championship against one of the most competitive fields in the television show's history. She is one of the youngest artists to win and the only country artist to ever win not on Blake Shelton's team. She sang at Kelly Clarkson's "Meaning of Life Tour," in Glendale, Ariz. in January and made a music video with Chaka Khan , " One Life ," directed by Otis Sallid.

The Grand Taste Garden, which made its debut last year, will feature twice as many restaurants and a larger deck. It will be located across the fairway from the Grand Taste tent and will feature food, outdoor games and live music.

So far, participants for 2019 include: Founders Brewing Co., Long Road Distillery, JuJu Bird, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, Short's Brewing Company, Fire & Rice Paella, New Holland Brewing, Bell's Brewery, The Mitten Brewing Co., Cannonsburg Village, Atwater Brewery, Reserve Wine & Food, San Chez Bistro, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Wheelhouse, six.one.six and more.

The Grand Taste and Grand Taste Garden will be open June 14-16 during the sixth annual Meijer LPGA Classic.

Single Day adult tickets cost $40 per person and are valid any one day, Friday through Sunday. Adult Weekend Passes cost $100 per person and are valid Friday through Sunday. Tickets for kids, ages 17 and under with a ticketed adult, are $10 for a single day and $20 for the weekend. This ticket will grant access to both Grand Taste locations and includes general admission access to the golf tournament.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2018 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the five tournaments have generated more than $4.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

The spring Simply Give campaign will begin May 12 and run through the end of the tournament on June 16. Individuals may purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card at any Meijer store during that timeframe to support the store's local food pantry partner.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #OutDriveHunger, #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer or purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a highlight video featuring the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/VWVpmCAe5LQ.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

