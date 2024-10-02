NBCUNIVERSAL AND CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCE RENEWAL AGREEMENT THAT MAXIMIZES CUSTOMER VALUE BY COMBINING LINEAR VIDEO AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING

New Multi-Year Partnership Includes Continued Carriage of NBCUniversal's Broadcast and Cable Networks and Peacock Premium for Spectrum Video Customers at No Additional Cost

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced a holistic content distribution agreement that further transforms the rapidly shifting video landscape by adding NBCUniversal's Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, for Spectrum TV Select video customers. Through this mutually beneficial multi-year deal, Charter will continue its carriage of NBCUniversal's full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks while advancing its industry-leading strategy of including streaming apps in the cable bundle by making ad-supported Peacock available to Spectrum TV Select customers at no additional cost in the coming months.

Through its programming deals reached over the past year, Charter will soon provide Spectrum TV Select video customers up to $65 per month of retail direct-to-consumer streaming value, including Peacock, Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, AMC+, BET+, ViX, Max and Discovery+. Charter also will allow video customers to upgrade to Peacock Premium+, which is ad-free, and will make both Peacock products available for purchase to its millions of broadband-only customers in 2025, advancing Charter's goal of enhancing the overall value and flexibility of its offerings.

"This extension of our strategic relationship with Charter ensures Spectrum video customers will continue to have access to the leading media portfolio, whether they choose to watch on traditional TV or stream it on Peacock," said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. "We also achieved our primary goal, which was to strike a deal that recognizes the value of our linear programming and the investments we've made in developing premium content, expanding the distribution of Peacock to more consumers. We are pleased to partner with Charter to reach these objectives to the benefit of our viewers."

In addition to the inclusion of Peacock Premium for Spectrum video customers at no extra charge, the distribution agreement ensures Charter's continued carriage of NBCUniversal's NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, Bravo, CNBC, CNBC World, E!, MSNBC, Universo, Oxygen, SYFY, Telemundo Network, Universal Kids, USA Network, The Golf Channel, NBC Sports Regional Networks and New England Cable News. The following channels will be included in the Spectrum TV Stream service: Bravo, CNBC, CNBC World, E!, MSNBC, Oxygen, SYFY and Universal Kids.

"With the renewal of our long-standing partnership with NBCUniversal, we now have completed deals with every major programmer to create better flexibility and greater value to our customers by including DTC streaming apps with their Spectrum TV service, at no extra cost," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition, Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. "As we look ahead to 2025, we plan to extend this customer-first philosophy and deliver even greater value and choice to better align with customers' current viewing preferences, including through hybrid linear DTC relationships, DTC streaming to Internet-only subscribers, and smaller video packages with DTC add-ons. We appreciate NBCUniversal's willingness to join forces with us for the benefit of our video and broadband customers."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, sports and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.