NBCUniversal And Telemundo Launch Its First Ever Bilingual Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign "Come With Us"

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal and Telemundo, the leading media company serving Hispanics in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, join forces to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of a robust company-wide campaign in English and Spanish under the banner "Come With Us" ("Juntos Imparables"). This year, Telemundo is spearheading the campaign creative and leading a cohesive effort across the entire NBCUniversal portfolio to recognize the culture and contributions of generations of Hispanics and highlight individuals who have enriched the United States through their achievements. "Come With Us" represents an opportune and relevant month-long celebration anchored in the themes of unity and success wielding an uplifting and inspirational message. NBCUniversal and Telemundo's "Come With Us" campaign celebrates Latinos everywhere, brought to audiences by Unilever, Wells Fargo, and Zelle®.

"As reported by the recent U.S. Census results, more than 62 million Hispanics are fueling our country's demographic and economic growth as America becomes more diverse and multicultural than ever. At a time when everyone is ready to look to the future with a renewed sense of optimism, we celebrate our Hispanic heritage and contributions as we kick off this important campaign," said Mónica Gil, Chief Administrative & Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "With this initiative, Telemundo and NBCUniversal are leading the way with a timely, inclusive and enriching message carrying Hispanics' legacy and culture across all NBCUniversal networks and inviting all audiences to share in the experiences of our diverse community."

Celebrating the official launch of NBCUniversal's Hispanic Heritage Month, the "Come With Us" campaign will kick off on TODAY and hoy Día, Telemundo's morning show. In addition to airing English and Spanish language versions of the spot, NBCUniversal's linear and digital properties will feature curated integrations, vignettes, special news coverage and Hispanic Heritage themed programming during the entire month. On launch day, the entire NBCUniversal portfolio will participate in a social media roadblock and a massive push on Twitter, followed by an on-air roadblock during prime time. Additional bilingual creative led by Telemundo's marketing team will be released across the entire portfolio throughout the month-long celebration.

"Our approach to develop the 'Come With Us' campaign establishes an even stronger relationship across NBCUniversal's businesses to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and all heritage months moving forward," said Craig Robinson, Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal. "It's an honor to leverage our vast creative resources, showcase our unrivalled programming and to bring together our company-wide talent to celebrate and recognize the diversity of NBCUniversal and our audiences worldwide."

NBCUniversal's portfolio-wide campaign with specially curated integrations and programming during the month will include:

Telemundo

News segments and specials on Noticias Telemundo, Medio Día, hoy Día and Al Rojo Vivo ranging from topical stories on culture and equality to special segments on food and music.

. Telemundo Deportes will showcase special sports programming and highlight the campaign throughout the month during live games and matches including the NFL Hispanic Heritage Sunday Night Football Game on 9/23 and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Telemundo.com will be the primary home for all "Come With Us" themed content, aggregated short-form content from linear will live on the Telemundo App and behind-the-scenes footage will appear on the network's YouTube Channel.

Engaging social content on Instagram Live with select talent, IG reels and custom TikTok content across Telemundo Entertainment handles and using #MHHTelemundo.

Ground-breaking thought leadership and consumer insights initiatives focused on the state of Latinas, their outlook to the future and their representation in media.

Telemundo's award-winning, corporate social responsibility program El Poder En Ti will launch "Latinos Imparables" highlighting key Latino non-profit leaders throughout the month across its social handles.

will launch "Latinos Imparables" highlighting key Latino non-profit leaders throughout the month across its social handles. Under its national Latina empowerment initiative "Unstoppable Women," Telemundo will partner with the National Women's History Museum to develop a Hispanic Heritage Month toolkit including resources and museum content focused on Latinas, weekly profiles of Latinas supporting their Hispanic communities and informational videos featuring Latina leaders.

NBCUniversal

NBC News & MSNBC: Segments and specials from NBC News and MSNBC including "Generation LatinX," an NBC News NOW special anchored by NBC News' Morgan Radford exploring Millennial and GenZ Latino generations across the country, "Dis(Owning) Hispanic," an NBC News Digital and NBC News NOW multimedia feature on the topic of Latino identity, and "The New Latino Landscape," an NBC News cross-platform project anchored by interactive digital elements showing where Latinos are living now across the U.S. and how communities have changed over time. Plus, NBC News Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Tom Llamas' new primetime streaming program on NBC News NOW will launch beginning Monday, September 20 , with daily segments focusing on Latin America and the lives of Latinos across the country.

Sunday Night Football pre-game on-air content will highlight Latino artists contributing to mural paintings and On Her Turf will highlight Latina athletes participating in social roadblocks. CNBC: Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, CNBC's Business Day programming and CNBC Digital will highlight and interview prominent business leaders from the Latinx community that have made a significant impact in their industry. Additionally, CNBC, in collaboration with Telemundo, will present an interactive, multiplatform, digital town hall, "Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.: America's Financial Education," featuring U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona .

The Network will be presenting vignettes highlighting Latinx youth sharing the icons who inspire them. Peacock: will have a dedicated HHM destination and curated rails highlighting Latinx Powerhouses in Film, Latinx Comedy Icons and more, in addition to a new Latinx virtual channel and specials, series, documentaries and related content celebrating the contribution of Hispanics in the U.S.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations will feature special coverage of local community events and present special programming and features about local leaders and organizations making a difference. The NBCUniversal portfolio will include month-long curated, Hispanic Heritage themed special content from additional networks including USA , Bravo, E! Entertainment Television, SyFy, Fandango, Oxygen, Focus Features and many more. Across the portfolio, networks will be using #HHMNBCU.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 93% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations, 51 affiliate stations and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

