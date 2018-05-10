NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Leads Hispanic Media Upfront With Over 950 Hours Of Groundbreaking Contemporary Content For Today's Latinos

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8323051-telemundo-leads-hispanic-media-content/

On the digital front, the network presented new digi-social partnerships including a total-market entertainment series with E!, the first-ever digital female empowerment series leading up to FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ and a distribution deal with Hulu providing over 3,000 hours of Spanish-language content on the streaming service. On the sports front, Telemundo Deportes revealed its plans for the highly anticipated Women's World Cup in 2019, including approximately 1,000 hours of live and original news and information programming of the tournament from France. Universo cable channel will bring back its popular "celeb-realities" including "Larrymania" and signature series including "The Walking Dead en Español" and "Sons of Anarchy."

"Hispanics are a growing cultural, political and economic powerhouse influencing every aspect of our country. This is a young, social and mobile segment that is increasingly setting trends, influencing pop culture and becoming the new mainstream, representing the single-largest growth opportunity for corporate America," said Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "Telemundo is the only media company that has kept pace with Hispanics' changing demands and needs as avid media consumers. Hispanic media consumption is no longer about habit, it's about choice, and Telemundo is now both the choice and voice of the Latino of today."

The Latino population in the United States has been the principal driver of U.S. demographic growth. The Hispanic consumer is a growth opportunity for all companies as the audience currently yields $1.5 trillion in buying power. U.S. Hispanics are young, social and mobile, driving engagement and purchasing across all major categories. The shift in Hispanic media is driven by the evolution of Hispanic consumption patterns towards new formats and higher quality content to satisfy the diverse and contemporary appetite of Latino audiences. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has redefined Hispanic Media with innovative programming that is not only setting a new standard, but most importantly representing the U.S. Latino experience.

The Hispanic consumer is key to driving growth for brands in nearly all key industries. Led by NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, in Spanish, NBCUniversal is the only media company that can reach the total Hispanic population as a whole. Through relevant contemporary content, Telemundo is uniquely positioned to go beyond language to serve and connect with these powerful consumers, authentically gaining their attention and loyalty across both languages and across all platforms. Telemundo's sales efforts are complemented by NBCUniversal's portfolio approach, industry-leading advanced advertising capabilities and commercial innovations initiatives.

"For marketers, no network can reach the full scope of Hispanic consumers like Telemundo and no company can provide a total market solution like NBCUniversal," says Laura Molen, Executive Vice President, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal. "We've invested in the solutions to help marketers grow their business by messaging to the key Hispanic consumer group, from research and advanced advertising solutions to commercial innovation and digital partnerships. Ultimately, their strategy must start in Spanish-language television with Telemundo's diverse content offering."

In conjunction with NBCUniversal's Upfront presentation, being held on Monday, May 14, and to underlie the value of the U.S. Hispanic consumer and Telemundo's unique ability to tap into this segment's growing influence, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises will hold an exclusive evening event for advertising clients and business partners at The Park Avenue Armory Conservancy in New York City featuring a private concert with global Reggaeton star J Balvin.

DIGITAL

Telemundo and E! partner to develop their first-ever total-market entertainment series, becoming the authority for bicultural audiences across U.S. & Latin America. The weekly show "The Mix" (WT) will focus on culturally relevant content and address Hispanic passion-points and interests, featuring news stories in entertainment, candid interviews with a special guests and highlights of Hispanic talent in fashion, style and beauty. Distributed on linear, digital and social platforms via E! News, Telemundo and Universo, the show will be produced in both English and Spanish from Telemundo Center, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises' new state-of-the-art global headquarters and scheduled to launch in October 2018 leading up to NBCUniversal's broadcast of the Latin American Music Awards and the People's Choice Awards.

Telemundo will create a first-ever multi-platform, bilingual, female empowerment series called "Fuerza" (WT), featuring the unique and powerful stories of multicultural women leading up to the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™. The 14-week series will include special celebrity guests and social influencers to join the conversation during its production at Telemundo Center and will be distributed across Telemundo Enterprises' digital and social platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Snap and its owned and operated sites.

As an extension of its current deal with Hulu, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is now the largest provider of Spanish-language content on the premium streaming service, providing more than 3,000 hours of content. The networks are expanding their partnership by increasing Hulu's current Telemundo and Universo's content offerings to include the hit series El Señor de los Cielos, Señora Acero, Alguien Te Mira, La Casa de al Lado, Perro Amor, The Riveras and I love Jenni.

SportsManias will partner with Telemundo Deportes to create a World Cup-themed keyboard, providing fans with animated soccer emojis for every moment of this summer's FIFA World Cup. As the world's leading sports emoji keyboard provider, SportsManias has created a keyboard for Telemundo Deportes that will feature animated emojis of players scoring goals and celebrating, referees pulling out red cards, fans waving their country's colors, and more. As fans watch the excitement of each match and share their experiences by texting their friends and family, these animated emojis will take their messaging conversations to the next level.

TELEMUNDO PROGRAMMING

SUPER SERIES™

El Señor de los Cielos returns for the seventh season. To avoid falling into the hands of Mexican law, Aurelio Casillas has turned himself in to the U.S. authorities, who have obtained his extradition. As he is about to be transferred to court and read his charges, his enemies and rivals have prepared a surprise for him. The series promises to be another action-packed season of one of Telemundo's most successful super series.

Señora Acero, Telemundo's smash hit, returns for the fifth season where Vicenta Acero – La Coyote – must face all sorts of dangers, including an enemy from the past who comes to settle an old debt and takes revenge on her son. This marks the beginning of a relentless persecution and Vicenta will be forced to flee to protect her family legacy.

El Baron Rojo is the story of Nacho Montero, a cultured, well-educated bon vivant with a penchant for adventure who embarks on a quest to become one of the pioneers of drug trafficking in the eighties. In an act of rebellion against his parents, he joins the most powerful cartel bosses of the time and floods the United States with cocaine. Everything seems to be poised for Baron to conquer the world, but the excesses, violence and illegality of Nacho's life make him finally lose everything he fought for.

La Reina del Sur 2 (The Queen of the South 2), Telemundo's worldwide success resumes with the return of Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo), who after becoming one of the largest drug traffickers in Spain, flees, and is now forced to return to this dangerous world in order to save her daughter's life. Teresa goes back to Mexico after eight years to meet with her daughter's kidnapper and confront her enemies and the past she fought so hard to leave behind.

PREMIUM SERIES™

El Recluso (The Inmate) is a groundbreaking new premium series that tells the story of a man on a secret mission in a maximum security prison to rescue the daughter of a prominent US judge. The lead role is played by crossover actor Ignacio Serricchio (Lost in Space, Bones, The Wedding Ringer).

Falco is a police series about a young homicide detective who wakes up 23 years later after being shot and left in a coma. The world around him has changed; he missed his daughter's childhood, his wife remarried, and he has to learn to work with his new partner. But Falco has not lost his detective skills, and he and his team will struggle to adjust to each other as he tries to perform his job while trying to figure out what happened 20 years ago.

SERIES

Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso picks up with Catalina La Pequeña and Daniela while waiting for the results of who will be crowned as her town's beauty queen. Yesica Beltran, who attends the event dressed as her sister, has made contact with the judges and tries to bribe them in favor of Daniela. But Catalina La Pequeña stands out for her beauty and intelligence. The result of this pageant will define the course of their lives.

Falsa Identidad is the story of Isabel and Diego, two strangers who must flee their past in order to escape from their enemies. Diego left his family after his father died and his mother remarried. In an act of rebellion, Diego became involved in a criminal world, selling fuel to the town's most powerful drug dealer, Gavino Gaona. Isabel married Porfirio "El Corona," a member of a norteña band, when she was 15 years old and lives a life of domestic abuse. This new series will tell the story of two strangers fleeing their past who must assume new identities and pass themselves off as a happily married couple to escape their enemies and survive.

Prisionero Número Uno (WT) tells the story of Carmelo Alvarado, a hardworking immigrant who migrates to the United States to escape poverty and, after finding moderate success, is deported to Mexico. Back home, Carmelo's charisma and good looks eventually land him a television show, where the host's hard-hitting political commentary about the new U.S. president bring him massive popularity – and an audience to match. This unexpected success catapults Carmelo into political life and, ultimately, all the way to the presidency of Mexico. Here, however, trouble awaits. The former TV star-turned-President's closest collaborators betray his trust and have him imprisoned, gaining him the new title of Prisionero Número Uno (Prisoner #1). Co-developed with Keshet International, the Telemundo series is based on an idea from Shira Hadad and Dror Mishani (Wisdom of the Crowd) will serve as executive producers with Keshet's Avi Nir, Kelly Wright and Rachel Kaplan.

Betty in New York (WT) is the modern retelling of the ground-breaking story, "Yo soy Betty, la fea." This new adaptation tells the story of Beatriz Aurora Rincon Lozano, an intelligent and skilled young Latina living in New York, who after six months of being rejected in multiple job interviews due to her lack of attractiveness, decides to accept a position below her qualifications. She then lands a job at V&M Fashion as secretary to the company president, confident that she will eventually rise up in ranks. Her little sense of fashion will make her fall victim of ridicule and humiliation putting her self-esteem in check, as she finds herself surrounded by models and beautiful women. Amidst the glamour and business, and in between the wars of the pretty against the ugly, Betty will grow as a woman, but she will also face the biggest challenge of her life, one that even all her degrees and specializations will not help her solve: love.

ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Telemundo brings to the U.S. for the first time ever, La Voz (The Voice), the Spanish-language version of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice." Co-produced by Telemundo and Talpa and produced at the state-of-the-art Telemundo Center, La Voz will go in search of the nation's most promising unknown Hispanic vocalists. Global Latin pop singer Luis Fonsi, the first coach to be announced, will join the other three coaches to find the nation's next best Hispanic vocal talent. But the selection process won't be easy because the coaches must make their decisions based on one and only one factor, La Voz (The Voice).

Exatlon is a sports and reality survival competition show where two teams compete in different challenges that will test their physical, mental and competitive skills. "Exatlon" will get the best out of all competitors through a combination of extreme circuits (EX) and 10 different sports (DECATHLON). Rival teams, made up of five men and five women each, including some celebrities and sports athletes, will face challenging obstacles that will test their strength, speed, endurance and motor skills. The teams not only compete amongst each other but within the teams, they also have to live together and the living conditions are part of the competition. At the end of the intense and exhaustive battle, the winner will be named the champion of "Exatlon."

MasterChef Latino is a culinary competition produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog, creators of "MasterChef," the prestigious international brand that has become the number one cooking competition in the world. This Spanish-language version returns for a second season and brings the culture, the food, the flavors and the seasonings of Latin American countries with a diverse representation of participants who love cooking. From delicious Texan enchiladas and California fish tacos to Puerto Rican mofongo, among others, only one will be crowned the MasterChef and the cash grand prize win.

LIVE SPECIALS

Billboard Latin Music Awards is Latin music's most prestigious award show. The annual award show honors the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music, as determined by actual sales, radio airplay, streaming and social data. Finalists, and the eventual winners, reflect performance of new recordings on Billboard's albums and songs charts, including Top Latin Albums, Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, Latin Streaming Songs and Latin Digital Songs, among others.

Premios Tu Mundo is one of the most popular award shows in Spanish-language television. A true celebration of U.S. Latino pop culture, the annual event allows fans to choose their favorite actors, musical artists, TV personalities, fan clubs and influencers through a selection process that combines the power of television, web, mobile and social media platforms.

The Latin American Music Awards honors artists in the genres of Pop/Rock, Regional Mexican, Urban, and Tropical, as well as categories for Favorite Crossover Artist, Favorite Collaboration, New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, among others. The "Latin American Music Awards" nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including (but not limited to) sales, airplay, streaming and social activity tracked by Billboard through its data partners Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.

NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO

Noticias Telemundo will launch "Noticias Telemundo Planeta Tierra," a multi-platform content unit focused on climate change and environmental issues with an emphasis on Latin American countries and U.S. Hispanic communities. "Planeta Tierra" will be led by Emmy Award-winning journalist and climate change expert, Vanessa Hauc.

UNIVERSO PROGRAMMING

Hit Celeb-Realities:

Larrymania returns for season seven where a dangerous cycling accident leaves Larry sidelined from the stage. What was to be a new year starting off with a music video shoot, instead started off with bedside recovery and the news that this bump in the road, will lead to a six-month absence from singing and the stage. Follow the twists and turns as Larry embraces his forced break, but faces an uphill battle and a ticking clock for his return to the concert stage as Kenia's business is booming and a wedding date is now set. Get ready for a whirlwind season, Larry prepares for his comeback, Kenia continues to build her makeup empire, families collide and wedding bells finally ring! Will it be Bridezilla vs. Groomzilla, or will they make it happily down the aisle and pull off the Mexican Regional wedding of the year?

Signature Hit Series:

"The Walking Dead" en Español Season Five picks up as Rick and the others face their captors at Terminus, learn what became of Beth, and must decide whether to trust a new group of survivors.

"Sons of Anarchy" en Español Season three begins with SAMCRO feeling powerless over Abel's kidnapping, especially Jax, whose grief sends him into deeper turmoil over his future with the club. The search for Abel sends our guys to Ireland, where Jax faces not only the Irish Republican Army but an untold personal history as well. Meanwhile, Gemma is hit with unexpected news and risks her freedom to deal with it.

El Socio (The Profit) is a reality series on serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis where he offers his expertise and cash to struggling businesses. Watch as he invests his own money in exchange for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. Once he's involved, he vows to do what it takes to save the business and turn a profit, including firing the president, promoting subordinates and, if necessary, doing the work himself.

SPORTS

Telemundo Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™, presenting approximately 1,000 hours of live and original news and information programming of the tournament from France, starting June 7, 2019 through July 7, 2019. Telemundo Deportes will produce all 52 matches live across television and/or digital platforms supported by a team on the ground. The complete and unprecedented Spanish-language coverage of FIFA Women's World Cup™ will be available via live stream on desktops, tablets, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App, and on connected TVs, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App will offer comprehensive content, including general news and information, team and player profiles, features about the host country and much more. The digital coverage will be supplemented by content across Telemundo Deportes social media platforms.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multi-platform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Digital Enterprises & Emerging Business unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 27 local stations, 51 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Digital Enterprises & Emerging Business unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world, and Universo, the fastest growing Hispanic entertainment cable network, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

