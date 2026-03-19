Bleeding.org LIVE! is the First Celebrity-Driven National Event for the Bleeding Disorders Community

NBDF and Talk About It bring live music, personal stories, advocacy, and education to screens nationwide on March 28

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 10th anniversary of Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month, the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) and Talk About It are teaming up for Bleeding.org LIVE! — the first-ever celebrity-driven national event dedicated to the bleeding disorders community. The three-hour livestream airs March 28 at 4:00 PM PDT on bleeding.org, and everyone is invited.

Hosted by actor, producer, and advocate Greg Grunberg (Heroes, Star Wars), Co-Founder of Talk About It, and NBDF President and CEO Philip M. Gattone, M.Ed., the evening is a centerpiece of NBDF's Educate to Elevate campaign — a multi-platform initiative bringing celebrity voices, medical expertise, and community stories together to drive awareness and action across the bleeding disorders community. NBDF chapter leaders from across the country will join from live watch parties, celebrating their communities and spotlighting local victories.

"Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month has always been about making sure no one in this community felt invisible," said Gattone. "Bleeding.org LIVE! takes that mission to a whole new level — we're celebrating our people, amplifying voices that need to be heard, especially women and girls who are too often underdiagnosed. Our live event will give everyone a real way to take action and shape the future of their care."

"I've spent years sitting across from people and asking them to talk about the things that matter most — their health, their families, the stuff that's hard to say out loud," said Grunberg. "The bleeding disorders community has never seen a night like this. A night where Hollywood shows up, the music is live, and the whole country is watching. That's what March 28 is. And it's long overdue."

The evening will feature:

Celebrity appearances from Jennifer Garner ( 13 Going on 30, Alias ), Alex Borstein ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Family Guy ), Bobby Moynihan ( Saturday Night Live, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins ), Scott Foley ( Scandal, Felicity ), Dr. Drew Pinsky , Pearce Joza ( Zombies, Under the Lights ), Daniel DiMaggio ( American Housewife, Daddy's Home 2 ), and Carla Jeffery ( Zombies, American Vandal )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), , ( ), ( ), and ( ) Special musical performances by Jennifer Love Hewitt ( Ghost Whisperer, Party of Five ), Scott Grimes ( Ted, The Orville ), Rob Benedict ( Supernatural ), Jack Coleman ( Heroes, The Office ), Drew Powell ( Gotham ), and Nick Marzock (singer-songwriter)

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), and (singer-songwriter) Premieres of new Educate to Elevate content featuring Jonathan Frakes ( Star Trek: The Next Generation ), Jason Ritter ( Matlock ), Melora Hardin ( The Office ), Steven Weber ( Chicago Med ), Rebecca Field ( The Residence, Ballard ), Penny Johnson Jerald ( The Orville ), Adrian Pasdar ( Heroes ), Amy Jo Johnson ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ), and Jade Pettyjohn ( School of Rock )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), and ( ) WORLD PREMIERE SNEAK PEEK at Poster Child — a new documentary telling the story of Ryan White , produced by Greg Grunberg and Patrick Lynch, with support from NBDF

— a new documentary telling the story of , produced by Greg Grunberg and Patrick Lynch, with support from NBDF Personal stories from community members, a dedicated segment on women and girls who remain significantly underdiagnosed, conversations with medical experts on the future of treatment, and advocacy and policy updates from NBDF leadership

Interactive social media engagement and live audience participation using #BleedingOrgLive and #TalkAboutItBleedingDisorders

LIVE PERFORMANCE by The Action Figures, Greg Grunberg's celebrity cover band

Tune in on Saturday, March 28 at 4:00 PM PST at bleeding.org/educate-to-elevate.

NBDF's Bleeding.org LIVE! and Educate to Elevate initiatives are made possible through the support of Sanofi, Kedrion Biopharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Pfizer.

About The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF)

The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) is dedicated to finding cures for inherited blood and bleeding disorders and addressing and preventing these disorders' complications through research, education, and advocacy, enabling people and families to thrive. NBDF serves people across the United States with all bleeding disorders, including hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, rare factor deficiencies, and platelet disorders. The foundation supports a network of 52 chapters across the country. Formerly the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), NBDF has changed its name and domain from hemophilia.org to bleeding.org.

About Talk About It

Talk About It creates education, attention, and engagement for important causes and health concerns. Co-founded by health education and social change executive Ken Lowenberg and actor and caregiver Greg Grunberg, the Talk About It model began with epilepsy — Greg's oldest son lives well with epilepsy — and has since expanded across multiple therapeutic areas including bleeding disorders. Talk About It has been recognized by the National Academy of Medicine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Epilepsy Foundation. Their podcast and platform Talk About It has more than 390,000 subscribers. To learn more, visit talkaboutit.org.

SOURCE National Bleeding Disorders Foundation