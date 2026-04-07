nbkc bank Announces Purchase of New Headquarters Building

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nbkc bank ("nbkc") today announced the purchase of a new headquarters building, signaling strategic growth for the company's future and significant investment in the Kansas City region.

The new headquarters site, at 7400 W 110th Street (110th Street and Metcalf Avenue) in Overland Park, Kansas, will accommodate the majority of nbkc's Kansas City-based employees and include a branch at a highly visible, accessible location. nbkc anticipates relocating staff to the new building in 2027. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

"This move is an investment in our customers, our people and our company," said nbkc CEO Michael Bartkoski. "We now own a signature property that provides great access, wonderful visibility and the capacity to accommodate our growth. We are really pleased to put our stake in the ground at this site and expand our Kansas City presence. As an established family-owned community bank with a national scope, we are dedicated to serving consumers and businesses in Kansas City and across the country."

nbkc has been headquartered at 8320 Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri since 2017. "We have had a great experience at Ward Parkway but the opportunity to own and shape our own building, and provide ourselves a permanent home, was very attractive for us," he said.

The new building is approximately 127,000 square feet. The bank will continue to lease space to third party tenants and is committed to maintaining the building as an attractive, high-quality location for current and future tenants. Renovations are expected to commence soon and be substantially completed, including updated building signage, by the time nbkc employees move in. Bartkoski said renovations will focus on enhancing the overall workplace environment through shared employee and tenant amenities such as a fitness center and patio area, along with material and finish upgrades consistent with nbkc's high quality standards and brand.

About nbkc bank

Having celebrated 25 years in 2024, nbkc bank is a Kansas City-based community bank with a nationwide online presence. Known for pairing intuitive technology with personal support, nbkc delivers digital solutions for mortgage, consumer, and business banking, plus Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) for companies nationwide. The bank also founded Fountain City Fintech®, an accelerator for growing fintech startups. nbkc remains committed to leading the industry toward simpler, more transparent banking. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

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SOURCE nbkc bank