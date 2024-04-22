nbkc bank Marks 25 Years of Growth and Diversification

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From its origin as an early entrant into online mortgage origination to its evolution as a diversified bank holding company offering a wide array of services, nbkc bank recently marked its 25th anniversary with assets of more than $1 billion and the distinction of having been named the strongest bank in the Kansas City area1.

"Twenty-five years is an important milestone when we can reflect on where we have come from and to redouble our commitment to our customers, employees and communities," said Michael Bartkoski, CEO and president of nbkc bank. "Our focus on combining technology and personal support to make banking simple and actually helpful for our customers is the constant that spans our history and underscores our future potential."

Today's nbkc began in 1999 as Horizon National Bank, which took root as a national online mortgage lender. The organization was rebranded National Bank of Kansas City in 2004 and, in 2015, nbkc. Over its history, nbkc has broadened its business mix both in Kansas City and nationally. Today, nbkc provides community banking through Kansas City area branch offices and also engages in commercial banking throughout the region. Nationally, nbkc offers online consumer banking in addition to its original online mortgage business, and provides Banking as a Service (BaaS) to nonbank financial technology companies and large brands that want to include bank products among their offerings.

"We have sought to develop a unique and balanced mix of businesses, products and services that complement each other and leverage our core technology and professional strengths," Bartkoski said. "This has given us the opportunity to confidently navigate the inevitable business and market cycles that we face in our industry."

In addition to receiving numerous accolades for the quality of its products and services—including, recently, having been named by NerdWallet as the best mortgage lender for VA loans in 2024 and the best overall mortgage lender in 20232—nbkc has been recognized six times by the Kansas City Business Journal as one of Kansas City's best workplaces.

"Certainly any success we have enjoyed is a result of the quality, dedication and integrity of the nbkc team," Bartkoski said. "It is because of our people that we look to the next 25 years with excitement and confidence."

Named the strongest large bank in the Kansas City area1, nbkc is a diversified banking company known for combining intuitive technology and personal support to create exceptional client experiences. We offer online mortgage and consumer banking nationally; community and commercial banking throughout our home region of Kansas City; and banking as a service to fintech companies across the U.S. Formed in 1999, nbkc continues to pursue its mission of leading the industry to simpler and more transparent banking. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

1 From an analysis published on April 17, 2023, by the Kansas City Business Journal, comparing all banks with a presence in Kansas City and assets of $1 billion or more. The study used 2022 year-end data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to evaluate banks on eight metrics which, together, reflect banks' financial wherewithal.

2 NerdWallet Annual Best-Of Awards

