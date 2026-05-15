NC Community College System Lands $6 Million to Expand Boost Program, Address Healthcare Workforce Shortage

RALEIGH, N.C., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NC Community College System announced $6 million in new philanthropic commitments Friday from the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust and AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina, marking a major expansion of the System's Boost student success model into healthcare workforce pipelines across the state.

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The investments, presented to the State Board of Community Colleges, will scale and adapt Boost, a strategic partnership designed to accelerate student entry into high-wage, high-demand careers through structured pathways and comprehensive support. By providing financial resources—including tuition assistance, textbook funding, and monthly stipends—alongside personalized advisement and career development, the initiative aims to double graduation rates. This model drives academic momentum through full-time enrollment and priority registration, ultimately fueling North Carolina's long-term economic prosperity.

"Today, we are marking a pivotal moment in the expansion of our statewide success initiative, the NC Community Colleges Boost program," said Dr. Jeff Cox, System President. "Confidence in this model is growing, and we are thrilled to announce not one but two major philanthropic investments that amplify Boost's impact. This collaborative funding is a proactive solution to bridge the gap we face in the healthcare industry and provide transformative lifelines for our students."

A $3 million expansion at Wake Tech

The William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust will invest $3 million in a Boost Expansion Program at Wake Technical Community College, scaling the proven model to serve students pursuing healthcare degrees.

"The credibility of the Boost model is undeniable, and we believe in this model and the ambitious statewide vision of Propel NC," said Robby Russell, Grant Officer for the Kenan Charitable Trust. "To further this essential, transformative work, the Kenan Charitable Trust is proud to join this partnership. We are investing $3 million in a Boost Expansion Program at Wake Tech to serve students pursuing healthcare degrees, strengthening the state's workforce in a crucial sector."

Dr. Scott Ralls, President of Wake Tech, said the grant "is truly transformative for our students pursuing healthcare degrees at Wake Tech." He added, "We are incredibly excited to expand this proven model to our healthcare programs to quickly prepare more students for high-demand healthcare careers, directly supporting the goals of Propel NC."

A $3 million pilot for short-term credentials

The second commitment, a $3 million Boost Adaptation Program known as the Bridge pilot, will be anchored by AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina. The pilot will support up to 1,000 students earning short-term healthcare credentials in critical roles, including certified nursing assistants (CNAs), emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and phlebotomy technicians. It marks the first adaptation of the Boost framework — extending the same wraparound supports available to degree-track students to those pursuing short-term credentials.

"This community investment will help students overcome financial barriers that can derail their journey to a meaningful career in service to their communities," said Heidi Chan, Market President for AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina. "AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina is making a $3 million pioneering investment to launch the Bridge pilot, a first-of-its-kind program to provide wraparound financial support and proactive success coaching to as many as 1,000 students who are working toward short-term healthcare credentials."

The investment responds to a projected statewide shortfall of nearly 12,500 registered nurses by 2033 and roughly 9,070 CNA positions going unfilled annually.

Counting toward the Soar campaign

The combined $6 million counts directly toward the NC Community Colleges Foundation's $75 million Soar campaign, which has raised more than $60 million to date in support of student success and system growth.

"This support is nothing short of inspirational," said Randall Johnson, Chair of the NC Community Colleges Foundation.

The NC Community College System is expected to release a Request for Proposals this fall to select the three colleges that will launch the AmeriHealth Caritas Bridge pilot.

About the North Carolina Community College System

The North Carolina Community College System (NC Community Colleges or System) is the engine for workforce development in North Carolina and the only public entity dedicated to providing affordable college access to anyone in the state. The System is governed by the NC State Board of Community Colleges with administration from the NC Community College System Office, and support from the NC Community Colleges Foundation, and is powered by the 58 community colleges and their respective foundations. Together, the System serves 600,000 students and awards more than 60,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates annually. For more information, visit https://www.nccommunitycolleges.edu/

About AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina

AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina is a prepaid health plan that offers a standard benefit plan to North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries. AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina helps North Carolinians get care, stay well, and build healthy communities by addressing the acute and broader social factors that drive health outcomes. For more information, visit

https://www.amerihealthcaritasnc.com/

About Kenan Charitable Trust

The William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust is dedicated to empowering communities and individuals through strategic grantmaking. The Trust honors the founder's belief that a quality education is the most valuable gift a person can receive, with philanthropic efforts primarily concentrated in North Carolina, Virginia, New York, and Florida. The Trust focuses on innovative projects that empower human potential and provide paths for people to reach their goals, working through two core pillars: Education and Human Thriving. The Education pillar supports initiatives such as healthcare workforce development and educator advancement, while Human Thriving centers on fostering economic mobility and addressing basic needs.

About Wake Tech

Wake Technical Community College is North Carolina's largest community college, serving more than 72,000 students annually. Wake Tech offers more than 250 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs that prepare students for university transfer or immediate employment. The college also offers short-term, non-degree programs as well as public safety training, small business-support, customized corporate training and basic skills courses.

SOURCE North Carolina Community College System