Ten North Carolina Community Colleges Selected for $2.5 Million Careers Electric™ Training Network

RALEIGH, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the February launch of the groundbreaking Careers Electric™ initiative, the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) announces the ten community colleges to spearhead the statewide expansion of high-impact electrical workforce training.

The Careers Electric™ Training Network is designed to increase enrollment in Electrical Systems Technology (EST) programs by 20 percent at each selected school over the next three years. Supported by investment from the Siemens Foundation and Careers Electric™, with Wake Technical Community College serving as an anchor partner, this initiative aims to bridge the critical electrical skills gap and prepare workers for North Carolina's rapidly growing energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

A total of 32 community colleges across the state applied to join the Careers Electric™ Training Network. The ten following colleges were selected by a committee that reviewed applications:

Cape Fear Community College

Catawba Valley Community College

Central Piedmont Community College

Durham Technical Community College

Forsyth Technical Community College

Gaston College

Nash Community College

Pitt Community College

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Wilkes Community College

"I am incredibly proud of the ten colleges selected for this critical initiative, and we are greatly encouraged by the strong turnout of 32 proposals, demonstrating the system's commitment to this effort," said Dr. Jeff Cox, President of the North Carolina Community College System. "These ten colleges represent the geographic and industrial diversity of our state, and by scaling the Careers Electric™ model, we are ensuring that North Carolina is equipped to provide students with the specialized skills needed for high-paying and high-demand careers."

Each institution will receive up to $250,000 in flexible, performance-based funding to modernize curriculum, enhance recruitment, and provide student support services. A cornerstone of this statewide effort is the leadership of Wake Tech, which played a pivotal role in developing the partnership with the Siemens Foundation. In addition to the systemwide initiative, Wake Tech received a separate grant to spearhead the implementation and development of the national training model.

"Wake Tech is proud to serve as the anchor partner for this initiative," said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls. "No single program will close the workforce gap, but this model shows how community colleges can expand access, align with industry, and help build the pipeline of skilled electricians. We are excited to see it scale across North Carolina."

By aligning and modernizing training, the colleges will prepare North Carolinians over the next decade for essential roles in the state's workforce.

"The selection of these ten colleges marks a pivotal moment in our mission to expand skill development and opportunity for all," said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. "North Carolina has proven to be the ideal setting to hone this national model. We are thrilled to see these institutions open doors to additional students and equip workers with the skill set to obtain well-paying jobs in the electrical trades, and to power the future of American innovation."

The Careers Electric™ program is a collaborative effort involving the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), the NC Community College System and Foundation, Wake Tech Community College, EVITP, the Families and Workers Fund, and the Siemens Foundation. Careers Electric has secured the commitment of many more North Carolina based, as well as national partners, and plans to announce the full coalition in the coming weeks. Beyond technical training, the funding will address barriers to student success, such as equipment costs, transportation, and childcare, ensuring a diverse pipeline of talent enters the trade.

About the North Carolina Community College System

The North Carolina Community College System (NC Community Colleges or System) is the engine for workforce development in North Carolina and the only public entity dedicated to providing affordable college access to anyone in the state. The System is governed by the with administration from the NC Community College System Office, and support from the NC Community Colleges Foundation, and is powered by the 58 community colleges and their respective foundations. Together, the System serves 600,000 students and awards more than 60,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates annually. For more information, visit https://www.nccommunitycolleges.edu/

About the Siemens Foundation

The Siemens Foundation advances workforce development in focused fields, including manufacturing, electrification, and healthcare in the United States. Established in 1998, the Siemens Foundation has invested $174 million in the United States to support the development of U.S. workers by scaling best-practices and investing in workforce training and education. Through partnerships with national organizations, we work to improve individual lives and local communities. Further information is available at www.siemens-foundation.org.

About Wake Technical Community College

Wake Technical Community College is North Carolina's largest community college, serving more than 72,000 students annually. Wake Tech offers more than 250 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs that prepare students for university transfer or immediate employment. The college also offers short-term, non-degree programs as well as public safety training, small business-support, customized corporate training and basic skills courses.

SOURCE North Carolina Community College System