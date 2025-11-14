NCA applauds President Trump's removal of reciprocal tariffs on most coffee imports

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coffee Association (NCA) issued the following statement following the White House's announcement of President Trump's action to remove reciprocal tariffs on most coffee imports.

NCA President and CEO Bill Murray commented:

"NCA applauds President Trump's action to remove reciprocal tariffs on most coffee imports, which will ease cost-of-living pressures for the two-thirds of American adults who rely on coffee each day, as well as secure coffee supplies for the U.S. companies who turn every $1 in coffee imports into $43 of U.S. economic value.

The President has also secured important new trade deals with Switzerland, Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala, which deliver further benefits for securing the supply of America's favorite beverage.

NCA urges all trading partners to advance similarly successful negotiations with the United States."

About the National Coffee Association:

The National Coffee Association (NCA), established in 1911, is the United States' oldest and largest trade organization representing coffee businesses of all types and sizes, including the producers, roasters, brands, and other companies responsible for 90% of U.S. coffee commerce. More American adults drink coffee each day than any other beverage other than bottled water, and coffee supports 2.2 million U.S. jobs—operating in every U.S. state and territory and contributing nearly $350 billion to the U.S. economy every year. For more information, visit ncausa.org or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE National Coffee Association