NCA applauds President Trump's removal of tariffs on Brazilian coffee

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coffee Association (NCA) issued the following statement in response to President Trump's decision to remove tariffs on certain imports from Brazil.

NCA President and CEO Bill Murray commented:

"Two-thirds of American adults drink coffee each day, and every cup will cost less thanks to President Trump's decision to remove tariffs on coffee imports from Brazil - the world's largest coffee producer.

Tariff-free trade of America's favorite beverage will ease cost-of-living pressures, keep a healthy diet choice affordable, and strengthen coffee's enormous contributions to the U.S. economy."

About the National Coffee Association:

The National Coffee Association (NCA), established in 1911, is the United States' oldest and largest trade organization representing coffee businesses of all types and sizes, including the producers, roasters, brands, and other companies responsible for 90% of U.S. coffee commerce. More American adults drink coffee each day than any other beverage other than bottled water, and coffee supports 2.2 million U.S. jobs—operating in every U.S. state and territory and contributing nearly $350 billion to the U.S. economy every year. For more information, visit ncausa.org or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE National Coffee Association