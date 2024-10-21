nCartes Rolls Out REDCap Integration in Collaboration with UC Davis Medical Center

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nCartes, Inc, a leader in EHR-to-EDC clinical trial data fulfillment, has gone live with its REDCap EDC integration capability in collaboration with UC Davis Medical Center.

The nCartes vision is to transform clinical research by enabling research sites and sponsors to harness EMR data efficiently and accurately in study fulfillment. nCartes adds the REDCap integration to its existing library of successfully installed EHR-to-EDC systems. REDCap is among the most widely used EDC systems worldwide with more than 7,000 registered institutional users in 159 countries and 2 million projects. By adding this integration, nCartes enables our customers to benefit from data quality improvement and time savings benefits on their REDCap-based studies.

"Our goal is to support customer needs across each of the industry-sponsored trials, government-sponsored trial networks, and investigator-initiated trials," says nCartes CEO John McIlwain. "Adding the REDCap integration opens nCartes' benefits to a large group of medical researchers who use REDCap to support their study data needs."

The nCartes team worked closely with UC Davis Medical Center (UCDMC) under the leadership of Rachael Callcut, MD, MSPH, FACS in the roll-out of its REDCap feature. Dr. Callcut is the UCDMC Division Chief, Trauma, Acute Care Surgery and Surgical Critical Care, Chief Research Information Officer, Vice Chair Clinical Data Science, and Associate Dean of Data Science & Innovation.

The initial nCartes-REDCap UCDMC study, called ACIT, is a trauma study designed to address gaps in clinical knowledge in massive hemorrhage treatment. In the US, trauma is the leading cause of death for persons aged 1-45 years old. Hemorrhage is the largest contributing factor in preventable death. For the ACIT study, nCartes supported collection of 461 data points per study subject by leveraging data from the UCDMC EMR. As part of the data transfer, nCartes:

Eliminated duplicate data entry

Assembled similarly named labs for easy and accurate data capture

Automated unit conversions

Standardized decimal places

Eliminated similar-named lab results not applicable to the study

Automated field value calculations

Converted numeric source data to binary values where necessary to meet study objectives.

The project surpassed expectations in the level of automation and accuracy nCartes achieved.

"The integration of nCartes with REDCap marks a significant advancement in streamlining clinical research efficiency," says Dr. Callcut. "By working together with the nCartes team, we were able to tailor the product to accurately capture research information through automated extraction of electronic medical record data. This allowed our research team to focus their time on important patient-facing research activities, rather than being bogged down on repetitive tasks with a high risk of error in manual data extraction."

nCartes and UCDMC are pursuing additional uses of the nCartes-REDCap capability including an expansion of the ACIT trial expected to accrue as many as 500 additional patients in a new study focused on digital biomarkers for trauma patients.

About nCartes:

nCartes, Inc. ( https://ncartes.ncoup.com ) is a transformational cloud software platform provider. The nCartes platform enables clinical research sponsors and research sites to harness electronic health systems (EHRs) to automate data capture for clinical trials, patient registries, cell manufacturing and more.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE nCoup, Inc.