NCB MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC. DATA BREACH Alert: ISSUED BY WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of individuals whose past due accounts with Bank of America were sold to NCB Management Services, Inc. ("NCB") and whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach.

NCB is notifying customers that their personal information, including first and last name, address, phone number, email address, date of birth, employment position, pay amount, driver's license number, Social Security number, account number, credit card number, routing number, account balance, and/or account status, may have been stolen as part of a hack which occurred in February 2023.

If you have received a recent notice of this data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

PLEASE CLICK ON THIS LINK TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Of Counsel

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP