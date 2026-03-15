Securities Class Action Filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Against ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Case: Hansink v. ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited, et al.

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Case No.: 1:26-cv-02063

Filed by: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2026

Class Period

September 16, 2025 – December 10, 2025

Investors who purchased or acquired ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) securities during this period may be members of the class.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CLASS ACTION OR CALL THE FIRM AT 1-212-545-4774

Defendants

The complaint names:

ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited



Yee Kar Wing



Hui Wai Ming



Wong Chung Wai



Assentsure PAC



US Tiger Securities, Inc.



John Does 1-100

Claims are brought under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Company Background

ChowChow Cloud is a Cayman Islands holding company operating through Sereno Cloud Solutions HK Limited in Hong Kong, providing cloud consulting, migration, deployment, and management services across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Allegations

The lawsuit alleges that defendants made materially false or misleading statements and omitted critical information regarding the company's stock trading activity and associated risks. Specifically, investors allegedly were not told that:

The stock was involved in a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme, including social-media misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals.

Company disclosures failed to mention the realized risk of fraudulent trading and market manipulation affecting the stock.

The stock therefore faced heightened risk of trading suspension and extreme volatility.

Tiger Securities, the IPO underwriter, had been fined and censured by FINRA in April 2025 for failing to maintain systems to detect suspicious deposits of low-priced securities.

As a result, positive statements about the company's business and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Corrective Event

On December 10, 2025, the alleged pump-and-dump scheme became apparent:

Around 11:05 AM EST , heavy selling pushed the stock from $11.95 to $10.59 within minutes .



, heavy selling pushed the stock from . At 11:07 AM , NYSE American halted trading due to volatility.



, due to volatility. When trading resumed at 12:37 PM , the stock reopened around $1.00 .



, the stock reopened around . It later closed at $1.83, representing an 84.3% single-day decline.

Aftermath

Following the collapse, CHOW shares continued trending downward and now trade below $0.50 per share.

Investor Action:

Investors who suffered losses during the class period have until May 12, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Contact:

Case Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP