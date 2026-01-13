NCC Announces Pass Rates for New Multidisciplinary Certification Obstetric Emergencies

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the pass rates achieved for their newly launched multidisciplinary certification exam Obstetric Emergencies and congratulates all candidates who tested during the introductory phase of testing.

Obstetric Emergencies (C-OBE)

A competency-based examination that tests specialty knowledge and the application of that knowledge for licensed health care professionals in the US and Canada, who assess, identify, manage, and treat obstetric and postpartum emergencies.

Introductory phase registration for this exam was launched on June 1, 2025, with testing starting on July 1, 2025. More than 1055 health care professionals including physicians, registered nurses, certified midwives, physician assistants and paramedics registered during the introductory phase. Over 900 professionals have taken the exam with an ~ 80% passing rate. Due to the completion by a large number of successful candidates psychometric analysis and standard setting was completed earlier than anticipated.

For an exam to meet rigorous national standards, a passing score cannot be arbitrarily selected. Passing scores must clearly differentiate candidates with special knowledge from those who cannot demonstrate such knowledge. The NCC test evaluation process is designed to meet the goal of assessing the specialty knowledge of licensed health care professionals using psychometrically sound and legally defensible methods that support the overall testing goals of validity, reliability, and fairness.

The completed examinations were analyzed based on psychometrics and national standard-setting teams reviewed the results. Based on the provided analysis and review, NCC scored and released the results for the introductory phase on August 14, 2025.

This is the first national examination that specifically tests knowledge competencies for Obstetric Emergencies! With over 1,000 healthcare professionals registering for this exam since its launch 6 months ago, NCC is thrilled with the interest shown in this new certification. Registration for the examination is available on the NCC website.

https://www.nccwebsite.org/certification-exams/details/14

ABOUT NCC:

NCC is a non-profit organization committed to promoting quality health care to women, neonates and their families. NCC provides certification and educational programs for nurses, physicians and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 242,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC certifications since its inception in 1975.

