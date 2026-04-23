NCCN Announces Awards for Improvement Initiatives for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Projects will support innovative decision-making approaches to improve quality of life and outcomes for people with CML. Post this

Outcomes for people with CML have improved over the past 25 years with the approval of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and many now have near-normal life expectancy. However, the treatment landscape needs to be further optimized to better utilize new therapy options to minimize risks from both the disease itself as well as any adverse effects from therapy. Side effects from treatment require changes in dose or therapy and can lead to diminished outcomes as a result.

The selected projects will support innovative decision-making approaches to improve quality of life and outcomes for people with CML.

"It is particularly important to take long-term quality of life into account when people are dealing with a chronic cancer," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "We are eager to explore the ways we can leverage technology, communications, and clinical tools in order to improve experiences and outcomes for people with CML. We applaud these researchers and look forward to the meaningful advances their work will bring to the future of CML care."

The selected projects are:

Larry D. Cripe, MD , Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center Optimizing Treatment Outcomes in Chronic Phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CP-CML) with Innovative Digital Communication Resources, the CP-CML Care Road Map

, Edgar Jaimes, MD , Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center AGORA-CML: AI-Guided Optimization of Response and Adverse Event Surveillance in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

, Nikolai Podoltsev, MD, PhD , Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital Evaluating Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Management Variation and Pharmacist-Led Symptom Assessment to Improve Care Delivery

, Kimberly Webster, MA , Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Developing and Piloting an Epic-Integrated PRO-Based Adverse Event Monitoring and Decisional Support Tool for TKI Therapy in CML

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"As we mark 25 years since Novartis introduced the first tyrosine kinase inhibitor, it is clear what sustained innovation can offer CML patients," said Liviu Niculescu, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Novartis US. "Today, many people are now living long-term with CML as a chronic condition, so the focus can extend beyond survival to patients' daily experience on treatment. We're proud to support patient-centered efforts that aim to continue improving the lives of people with CML."

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of a diverse group of experts, including leading oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website , an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

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SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network