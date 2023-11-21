NCCN Announces Funding for Advanced Prostate Cancer Research Projects

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Oncology Research Program selects projects to advance scientific knowledge of combination therapies that include relugolix in the treatment of patients with advanced prostate cancer.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced grants awarded for developing innovative investigator-initiated research involving the medication relugolix. Funding will be provided through support from Pfizer Global Medical Grants and Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (previously known as Myovant Sciences, Inc.).

Relugolix is a GnRH antagonist indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer and is the only approved oral androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for this indication. The benefit of combining additional therapies with ADT has been established in the treatment of various stages of advanced prostate cancer, including metastatic and non-metastatic as well as in androgen-sensitive and castration-resistant settings.

"The aim of this project is to develop studies that will advance scientific knowledge regarding combination therapies that include relugolix in the treatment of patients with advanced prostate cancer," explained Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Congratulations to these inspiring investigators. Their research will help us learn more about how to care for people with advanced prostate cancer."

The selected projects are:

  • Atish Choudhury, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    • Comeback from Long Course ADT with Relugolix and Darolutamide in Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CLEARED)

  • Sagar Patel, MD, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University
    • Randomized Controlled Trial of Leuprolide plus Abiraterone Acetate (AA) versus Relugolix plus AA for Advanced Prostate Cancer

  • Sean Sachdev, MD, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University
    • Optimizing Treatment and Advanced Multi-imaging Response Evaluation for Very High-risk Prostate Cancer (OPTIMAL)

  • Kelly Stratton, MD, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences
    • Phase IB Trial of Relugolix and Enzalutamide as Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant to Local-regional Treatment in Patients with High-risk Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within five years. Approximately $3.5 million in funding will be provided across all grants.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

