NCCN Awards Grants to Improve Lung Cancer Screening Rates According to Guideline Recommendations

“We know that appropriate screening saves lives. We also know that many eligible people are not undergoing screening..." Post this

The purpose of these projects is to improve the adherence to guideline-concordant screening recommendations, minimize disparities, and reduce barriers to effective and efficient use of this important cancer detection technique.

"NCCN has worked to standardize and simplify the criteria for who is eligible for lung cancer screening in order to catch more cancers earlier when they are the most treatable," explained Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "We know that appropriate screening saves lives. We also know that many eligible people are not undergoing screening according to current clinical guidelines. These projects will hopefully help us to expand access to optimal care to improve patient outcomes and enhance overall quality of life. We congratulate these researchers and look forward to seeing their work drive meaningful improvements in lung cancer screening rates."

The selected projects are:

Elizabeth Bouchard, MA, PhD , Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Testing the Efficacy of an Innovative Social Network-based Intervention to Increase Access and Reduce Disparities in Lung Cancer Screening: The I CAN Intervention

, Debra L. Friedman, MD, MS , Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Imaging for Timely Screening (LIFT)

, Katharine A. Rendle, PhD, MSW, MPH , Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania Bridging Communities and Clinics to Improve Lung Cancer Screening (BCCLCS)

, Ilana Richman, MD, MHS and Lynn Tanoue, MD , Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital A Multilevel Intervention to Support Retention in Annual Lung Cancer Screening

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Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of experts across a diverse group of specialties from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website , an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

1 Siegel R, Kratzer T, et al. Cancer statistics, 2025. CA Cancer J Clin. 2025; 75(1): 10-45. doi:10.3322/caac.21871.

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SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network