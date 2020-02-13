NCCN Guidelines® for Breast Cancer Updated for Lymphedema

Richard Carreon, Managing Director and CEO of ImpediMed, stated, "The medical community recognizes the impact of lymphedema on cancer survivors, and the updated NCCN Guidelines® correlate to ImpediMed's established Lymphedema Prevention Program (LPP) protocols. Implementing of the Test, Trigger, Treat™ protocols using the SOZO® device enables providers to comply with the updated guidelines and provide the best care cancer survivors and other patients at risk of lymphedema."

Information about LPP, as well lymphedema education and prevention information can be found at preventlymphedema.com.

The NCCN Guidelines update follows a request by Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, Lymphatic Education and Research Network (LE&RN), and the American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation to add language recommending establishing a surveillance program with BIS to detect subclinical breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL) and initiate early intervention to reduce the need for complete decongestive physiotherapy. A recommendation for pretreatment baseline measurements to facilitate the earliest identification of subclinical lymphedema was also requested.

The National Comprehensive Care Network® (NCCN®) documents recommendations for diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services provided to cancer patients, which are then referenced by providers and payors when making decisions about care and coverage of oncology patient services.

The minutes from the NCCN Guidelines for Breast Cancer Annual Meeting held on August 15, 2019, can be found at https://www.nccn.org/disclosures/transparency.aspx. The full guidelines are available to registered viewers.

