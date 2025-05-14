NCCN Joins Global Cancer Organizations for First-Ever International Training/Mentoring Meeting on Cancer Control Plans

The United States-based National Comprehensive Cancer Network is among groups from up to 75 countries taking part in the Cancer Planners Forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

GENEVA, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States that publishes evidence-based expert consensus-driven guidelines—is joining global organizations for the first-ever Cancer Planners Forum in Geneva, Switzerland on May 14-16.

"We strive every day to improve access to high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care for all people globally," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "We are proud to not only attend but also sponsor this important meeting as part of our commitment to international collaboration against cancer. It is crucial that every country or region has access to cancer plans based on the best available evidence to optimize care for people touched by cancer everywhere."

The Cancer Planners Forum is the first meeting of its kind dedicated to training, mentoring and supporting individuals responsible for developing and implementing National Cancer Control Plans (NCCPs). It is organized and led by The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)—of which NCCN is a member—with the partnership support of World Health Organization (WHO), the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the International Cancer Control Partnership (ICCP).

A recent study published in Lancet Oncology focused on a global review of NCCPs. The study involved more than 70 international experts—including from NCCN—analyzing 98 NCCPs and 58 non-communicable disease (NCD) plans from countries across all resource levels. While results show progress in overall national cancer strategies, there continue to be persistent gaps in funding, access, and integration of evidence-based interventions within NCCPs.

The Cancer Planners Forum aims to address these gaps by fostering collaboration, promoting data-driven decision-making, and ensuring that cancer control plans are comprehensive, well-funded, and effectively implemented. Some topics that will be addressed include:

Best practices in developing and implementing NCCPs

The investment case for national cancer control planning

Case studies on successful national cancer responses

The role of cancer registries and data-driven decision-making

The impact of law and policy on cancer control

"This landmark forum is happening in an important year where NCDs, like cancer, are a focus for the global health agenda," said Katy Winckworth-Prejsnar, MPH, Director of NCCN's Global Program. "Critical upcoming global future meetings this year include the World Health Assembly (WHA) and the Fourth High-level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on the prevention and control of NCDs (HLM4). We hope that the learnings from this forum can be utilized by member states when advocating for NCCPs in the context of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), NCD Global Action Plan targets, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

NCCN is well-positioned to contribute to this mission. Nearly half of the two million registered users for the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) are located outside the United States, representing more than 190 different countries. NCCN's Global program frequently collaborates with local and regional experts to create cancer control guidelines and resources tailored for the specific needs of that population. This includes International Adaptations of the NCCN Guidelines®, NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework™), and Translations of NCCN Guidelines and NCCN Guidelines for Patients®.

All of NCCN's global cancer resources are available for free at NCCN.org or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines App. Visit NCCN.org/global to learn more.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

