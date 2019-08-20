NCCN Updates Spanish Adaptations of NCCN Guidelines to Enable Better Cancer Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment in Spain

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) has begun publishing updated versions of cancer care guidelines adapted for Spanish cancer care providers. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) European Editions: Spain are revised through a collaboration with the Excellence and Quality in Oncology (ECO) Foundation. The ongoing updates include the latest evidence- and expert-consensus-based best practices for managing breast, colon, non-small cell lung, and prostate cancers—four cancer types that account for more than half of the overall burden of cancer in Europe1—as well as cutaneous melanoma, which also ranks among the top 10 incident cancers in Europe2.

"Nearly half of the 1.1 million registered users of the NCCN Guidelines are from outside of the United States," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "The NCCN Guidelines are already the most frequently updated guidelines in any medical discipline, and numerous independent studies have shown that following these recommendations leads to better outcomes for patients. That means we have a responsibility to continue making these guidelines relevant and accessible worldwide. Our work with the ECO Foundation is one way we support this goal. Other NCCN Global initiatives include language translations and adaptations/harmonizations for varying resource levels."

"All the members of the ECO Foundation are proud of this collaboration with NCCN, and we strongly believe that with this initiative we have taken an important step towards advancing and maintaining the excellence of the entire cancer community," said Dr. Vicente Guillem, President of the ECO Foundation. "The agreement we reached with NCCN for the translation and adaptation of these five clinical practice guidelines into Spanish has been an exciting and pioneering project at the European level."

The English-language versions of the updated adaptations of NCCN Guidelines® for Spain started posting in early August. Spanish-language versions are coming soon.

In September, NCCN staff will be in Spain to distribute free, printed, pocket-sized versions of the Spanish adaptations, along with other NCCN Guidelines. They will be attending the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019 in Barcelona, in Hall 3, stand # P428. While in Spain, NCCN will also host the NCCN Global Academy for Excellence & Leadership in Oncology on 26 September.

NCCN Guidelines can be viewed or downloaded free-of-charge at NCCN.org. The new and improved Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines® app for smartphone and tablet also offers easy access to NCCN Guidelines, including global and regional resources, such as NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework™), NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™, and regional adaptations and translations of NCCN Guidelines, with active hyperlinks within guidelines, the ability to quickly share guidelines, and improved viewing and search options. Visit NCCN.org/apps to learn more.

The NCCN Global program works to define and advance high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care globally. NCCN continues to expand content; the organization currently offers more than 160 international translations in 18 languages, adaptations for 5 countries and regions, and harmonizations for low- and middle-income countries in Africa and the Caribbean. Visit NCCN.org/global for more information, and join the conversation online with the hashtag #NCCNGlobal.

