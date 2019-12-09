nCino Expands Its Lending Capabilities With Integration To J.D. Power Valuation Services

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that it is collaborating with J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics, to integrate J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) into the nCino Bank Operating System. This addition to the nCino platform allows financial institutions to easily obtain accurate pricing for vehicles used by their commercial or retail customers as loan collateral without having to log into separate systems or rekey data.

This integration joins a full line of automated back-office tasks available through nCino that bankers can leverage to provide their customers with a truly exceptional experience. With nCino, financial institutions have access to digital applications and onboarding, a customer-facing portal for the direct exchange of information and workflows that guide interactions while tracking application progress. From the customer experience to back office processes, nCino's Bank Operating System fosters a 360-degree view of loan relationships, allowing bankers to issue faster loan decisions.



"Having access to J.D. Power Valuation Services right from the nCino platform has taken our vehicle valuation from a multi-step process to a single push of a button," said Chris Cronin, Senior Executive Vice President at American National Bank of Texas. "We're now able to have vehicle details, assessment method, value and date auto populate into the nCino Bank Operating System to make quicker lending decisions and better serve our borrowers. Having a platform like nCino that enables us to utilize a robust set of digital resources and APIs is not only benefitting our customers, but our employees, too."

Bankers collect vehicle pricing during a loan request to ensure that they are determining the accurate value of collateral. Previously, they navigated between disparate systems to find the pricing and then manually entered the data. Now, with nCino, lenders can directly pull vehicle valuations into loan applications, reducing both processing times and the potential for error.

"We collect data from more than 1.5 million vehicle transactions each month, and our collaboration with nCino gives financial institutions real-time access to the most current vehicle pricing," said Jonathan Banks, Vice President of Vehicle Valuations and Analytics at J.D. Power. "Through this relationship, our joint clients are uniquely positioned to create substantial efficiencies over the entire loan lifecycle and vastly improve user experience."

nCino's integration with J.D. Power Valuation Services offers many useful capabilities to enhance lending processes, including:



The storage of automobile valuation data within nCino for easy access and reporting;

Assessment method, date, price and vehicle details are all auto populated, eliminating the need for manual search and data entry;

Underwriters receive expedited collateral valuation decisions; and

Financial institutions are able to establish transparency by using a single platform for record storage.

"nCino is committed to developing an ecosystem that drives mutual innovation and collaboration on the Bank Operating System," said Trisha Price, Chief Product Officer at nCino. "We're proud to be collaborating with technology providers like J.D. Power who make their best-of-breed solutions available to nCino customers and share a similar commitment to transforming the financial services industry."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

About American National Bank of Texas

American National Bank of Texas, founded in 1875 in Terrell, Texas, is an independently owned bank with assets of $3 billion and with more than 28 locations throughout North Texas serving Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Van Zandt Counties. As a community bank, American National Bank of Texas offers traditional banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal governments as well as individual and corporate trust, investment and estate planning services through their Wealth Management Group. ANBTX has consistently been ranked one of the Top 100 Places to Work by the Dallas Morning News. Visit American National Bank of Texas online at www.anbtx.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE nCino

Related Links

https://www.ncino.com

