NCLD and Stephen Gaynor School Hosts Advocacy Fair in Celebration of Learning Differences Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Gaynor School, in partnership with the National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD), will host an Advocacy Fair on Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 1:00–3:00 PM at its Upper West Side campus. The event celebrates Learning Differences Awareness Month and aims to inspire students, families, and educators to take action in support of neurodiverse learners.

The Advocacy Fair is part of NCLD's nationwide month-long campaign highlighting the importance of inclusive policies and community engagement. Designed to empower both students and adults, the event will feature:

Informational booths on key legislation impacting students with learning differences

on key legislation impacting students with learning differences Postcard-writing stations where attendees can send messages to local and national legislators in support of the neurodiverse community

where attendees can send messages to local and national legislators in support of the neurodiverse community Interactive student advocacy activities that promote self-advocacy and civic engagement

"Empowering students to use their voices is central to our mission," said Emily Barnes, Director of Outreach and Innovation at Stephen Gaynor School. "This event is an opportunity for our entire community to stand together and advocate for meaningful change."

The event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required to ensure accommodations for all guests.

Register here: https://www.stephengaynor.org/learning-differences-advocacy-fair-ncld/

About Stephen Gaynor School

Founded in 1962, Stephen Gaynor School is an independent Pre-K through eighth-grade school on New York City's Upper West Side that provides a highly individualized education for students with language-based learning differences. Through a collaborative team of specialized educators and therapists, Gaynor empowers each student to understand their unique learning profile, develop self-advocacy skills, and reach their full potential in a nurturing and inclusive environment. For more information, visit www.stephengaynor.org

About the National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD)

The National Center for Learning Disabilities partners with educators, students, families, and young adults to advance innovative research and advocate for equitable policies that address systemic barriers in schools, workplaces, and communities. Learn more at www.ncld.org

