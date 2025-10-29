NCLD to Honor Champions of the Learning Disability Community at 48th Annual Benefit

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) will host its 48th Annual Benefit on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at SECOND, New York City (849 6th Avenue), from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. The evening will honor the remarkable achievements of individuals and organizations making a difference in the lives of those with learning disabilities.

The benefit will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6:00 PM, followed by a seated dinner at 7:30 PM. Guests are invited to attend in cocktail or business attire. Individual tickets are $250, and tables of eight are $2,000. RSVP and purchase tickets at ncld.co/benefit .

This year, NCLD will proudly honor Busy Philipps, actress, producer, writer, and director, with the Champion Award for her tireless advocacy for learning disability awareness. MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands shaping the world we live in, will receive the Corporate Award for its commitment to fostering inclusive design and supporting neurodiverse communities.

The evening will also celebrate Anne Ford and Allegra Ford Thomas Scholarship winners — Alex Goetsch, a student at the University of North Dakota, and Terrius Aldridge, a student at Panola College. These scholarships recognize outstanding students with learning disabilities who demonstrate perseverance, academic achievement, and a commitment to community service.

In addition, NCLD will honor the Everyday Champion Award winners, individuals who exemplify resilience, leadership, and advocacy in their communities:

Barbara Bennett, Service Provider Recipient

Charmelle Smith, K–5 Educator Recipient

John Trowbridge, 6–12 Educator Recipient

"We are thrilled to bring together our supporters to celebrate the accomplishments of the learning disability community," said Dr. Jacqueline Rodrigues, CEO at NCLD. "From educators and corporate leaders to advocates and students, this benefit is a moment to recognize the impact of dedication, creativity, and leadership in empowering individuals with learning disabilities."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ncld.co/benefit

About NCLD

The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults nationwide with learning disabilities. NCLD empowers parents and young adults, transforms schools, and advocates for equal rights and opportunities, ensuring that individuals with learning disabilities have the support and resources they need to succeed.

