NCOA Announces Request for Proposals for its National Benefits Helpline and Screening Service

Key takeaways:

NCOA's Center for Economic Well-Being is seeking a qualified contractor to run the National Benefits Helpline and Screening Service for a 31-month period (Feb. 1, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2028).

The Benefits Helpline and Screening Service acts as a supplement to NCOA's BenefitsCheckUp ® , providing benefits information and referrals to older adults and caregivers through a national toll-free helpline and online chat assistance.

All proposals should be submitted via email to [email protected] by Tuesday, Nov. 25, 5 p.m. ET. Late or incomplete proposals will not be accepted.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA)'s Center for Economic Well-Being, which helps organizations connect older adults and people with disabilities to the benefits they are eligible for, is seeking a qualified contractor to run the National Benefits Helpline and Screening Service for a 31-month period (Feb. 1, 2026 to Aug. 31, 2028). All proposals should be submitted via email to [email protected] by Tuesday, Nov. 25, 5 p.m. ET.

The goal of this contract is to supplement the assistance offered through BenefitsCheckUp.org, a free online tool that helps users learn about their eligibility for programs that offset the cost of medicine, food, household utilities, and more. This tool features over 2,000 public and private benefits programs across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Benefits Helpline and Screening Service provides a national, toll-free helpline and online chat assistance.

Learn more about the Benefits Helpline and download the full RFP for in-depth information about the scope of work and key submission dates and deadlines.

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults.

