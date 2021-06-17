NCOA collaborates with Google to remove Ageism from Advertising

All In includes useful tools, strategies, and practices to embed inclusion into every stage of a campaign. NCOA was able to leverage our experience of more than seventy years to review and provide detailed feedback on Google's audience guide on age to help the advertising industry portray people of all ages in a positive nuanced way. "Ageism hurts all of us by diminishing the incredible value of our lived experiences. It's time for marketers to treat it the same as every other form of bias." said NCOA President and CEO Ramsey Alwin . "We applaud Google for providing practical tips to communicate with older adults with dignity. NCOA was proud to review the guidelines, and we encourage every savvy marketer to use them in their messaging."

These are a starting point for creating work that is authentic and void of stereotypes. These resources are being shared to help drive wider changes across the industry because meaningful progress will come faster if everyone works together.

The site covers a host of valuable topics at every stage of an advertising campaign including building diverse teams that include older adults, crafting inclusive strategies from planning to media buying, developing advertising creative that is inclusive, and, finally, insights for how to measure progress. "Advertising shapes culture. By addressing how people are portrayed in all forms of marketing, we can foster a more respectful and accurate representation of everyone, especially older adults." said Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Ken Bracht. "These resources will further improve as research and insights evolve."

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

