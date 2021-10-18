NCOA Offers Simple Guide to Medicare Open Enrollment

Choosing a Medicare plan that doesn't cover what you need can be costly—for your health and for your budget.

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, 2021, for coverage effective in 2022. On Age Well Planner, visitors can get a free, confidential Medicare cost estimate and connect with advisors who meet NCOA's Standards of Excellence.

People with Medicare also can explore:

A Complete Guide to Medicare Open Enrollment: Learn what individuals can change, when, and why it's so important to take advantage of this annual period.

Plan Options: Explore the differences between Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medigap.

Coverage & Costs: Understand premiums, deductibles, and copays—plus Medicare programs that can help people afford their health coverage.

Enrollment: Discover how to change plans and avoid penalties and risks.

"Every year, Medicare plans change, and so do people's personal health situations," Alwin said. "Open Enrollment is a limited annual opportunity to make sure your plan matches your needs when it comes to cost, coverage, convenience, and customer service."

