nCoup Communications: nCartes EHR to EDC platform contributes at 2021 AACI CRI Annual Meeting

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 AACI Clinical Research Innovation (CRI) Meeting was held virtually on July 13-15, 2021. The meeting enables leaders of cancer center clinical trial offices to share best practices that promote efficient clinical research operations. The AACI membership comprises 102 of the leading academic and freestanding cancer centers in North America. The 2021 AACI CRI Meeting had record attendance with over 1,000 attendees. nCoup, through its nCartes Electronic Health Record (EHR) to Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform, was pleased to contribute to the information exchange that occurred at the meeting.

In clinical trials, a major opportunity is to reduce the amount of redundant manual data collection that occurs in trial fulfillment today. Doing so will reduce cost, improve timely trial completion and increase the quality of data capture. In most clinical trials today, research sites collect study data in manual and labor-intensive ways then re-enter the data into Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems used in most clinical trials. This is true both for clinical trials sponsored by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as investigator-initiated trials. Much of the data can be collected electronically or in a systems-assisted manner.

Several years ago, nCoup began work on its next generation EHR to EDC platform called nCartes. nCoup's lead site collaborator in this work was the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC) and the University of Kansas Cancer Center together with a leading biopharmaceutical company. That work was described at the AACI CRI Meeting as part of an excellent panel "Capturing Clinical Research Documentation in the EMR". The presentation was delivered by Dinesh Pal Mudaranthakam, Director of Research Information Technology, Department of Biostatistics and Data Science, KUMC. In each of the studies piloted, nCartes was able to reduce the labor time and cost of study data entry by approximately 50%.

Over the last year nCoup and the SWOG Cancer Research Network have been collaborating on a pilot with an eye towards making nCartes available across SWOG-affiliated research sites and cancer centers. SWOG is part of the National Cancer Institute's (NCI's) National Clinical Trials Network and the NCI Community Oncology Research Program and has nearly 12,000 members in 47 states and seven foreign countries who design and conduct clinical trials to improve the lives of people with cancer. nCoup and SWOG expect to bring the pilot to additional SWOG member sites soon.

For a short three-minute video overview of nCartes, please click here: https://youtu.be/VRVptGdrhQs

For additional product information, see https://ncartes.ncoup.com

About nCoup:

nCoup provides innovative cloud solutions that address specialized operational needs of organizations conducting clinical research. nCoup, Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.ncoup.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE nCoup, Inc.

Related Links

ncoup.com

