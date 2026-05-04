NCPDP Foundation Announces Xact Laboratories as 2026 Honoree of the Prestigious Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCPDP Foundation formally presented the Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award to Xact Laboratories during the President & CEO Leadership Appreciation Dinner on May 3, 2026. This event takes place during NCPDP's Annual Technology & Business Conference where industry leaders come together to celebrate excellence and innovation in healthcare.

Xact Laboratories was recognized for successfully completing NCPDP Foundation-funded research on integrating pharmacogenomic (PGx) data into pharmacist workflows. The study demonstrated the potential of PGx data to improve patient safety and medication efficacy: 95% of patients had PGx-identified medication problems, 59% of contacted prescribers agreed to restrict access to certain medications based on PGx results, and 87% of patient consultations were completed highlighting strong patient engagement and the growing role of precision medicine in pharmacy practice.

"This award recognizes Xact Laboratories' commitment to collaboration, innovation, and measurable impact," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "Their research shows how integrating pharmacogenomic data into pharmacy workflow can uncover clinically meaningful medication problems, support safer prescribing decisions, and engage patients to advance precision medicine."

The Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award honors one grantee annually who embodied Mr. Pulido's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and excellence in healthcare through their NCPDP Foundation-funded research.

Rob Todd, CEO & Cofounder of Xact Laboratories said, "Xact is honored to be the recipient of the NCPDP Foundation 2026 Charles Pulido Excellence Award. This recognition highlights the power of collaboration across the pharmacy and broader healthcare ecosystem to bring genetic medication optimization into everyday practice, and soon, into the standard of care. By integrating personalized data into pharmacy workflows, we are enabling informed, safer, and more individualized prescribing decisions."

About the NCPDP Foundation

The NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients, with a focus on pharmacy interoperability. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SOURCE NCPDP Foundation